You Can Now Watch a Handful of Netflix Originals For Free

Millions already have their own Netflix accounts, but maybe you've been banking on saving an extra $12.99 a month by using your friend of a friend's or ex's or ex's parents' account, living in fear that they'll eventually notice you've been mooching off their account and log you out. Luckily, for non-Netflix users, the streamer is now offering a handful of original titles free to stream.

It's not the first time Netflix has offered free content -- Variety pointed out it has made documentaries available on YouTube in the past, as well as movies like To All the Boys I've Loved Before ahead of the release of its sequel -- but this certainly is its most deliberate plan meant to entice new subscribers. While it may not ask you to register before watching something (and then subsequently have you scrambling to cancel your trial a week later before you get charged), a prompt to sign up does appear after you stream one of the offerings.

Watch Free is currently only available on browsers and Android devices, but you can start your free streaming here now (and let the pilot of Stranger Things hook you, and inevitably force you into yet another streaming subscription).