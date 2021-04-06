Entertainment Anime We Can't Wait to See in 2021 From the upcoming 'Neon Genesis Evangelion' and 'Demon Slayer' movies to a bunch of excellent-looking series.

This year has already given us plenty of exciting new anime to work with, like the genre-upending Wonder Egg Priority, the incredible and absurd Sk∞ (aka Skate the Infinity), and the back half of Season 1 of everyone's new anti-shonen favorite, Jujutsu Kaisen. Even so, there's so much on the horizon, TV and movie-wise, that it can be a job itself to take in and keep up with. Instead of combing anime wikis and Netflix calendars, leave the heavy lifting to us: We'll be regularly updating this story with the new anime we can't wait to see in 2021 (as well as keeping tabs on our favorite series of the year).

The Way of the Househusband April 8, Netflix

If you like the quick, wry, and absurd humor of Netflix's The Disastrous Life of Saiki K., this anime should be right up your alley. Based on one of the funniest manga in recent years, The Way of the Househusband finds a retired yakuza boss adjusting to a domestic life making complicated lunch bentos for his wife or doing the laundry correctly. — Leanne Butkovic

The World Ends with You April 9, Funimation

Based on the popular urban fantasy roleplaying game from Square Enix, this series follows a group of teens caught in a game that will determine their fate, traversing the world of the living and the world of the dead to save their comrades and win. In the world of the Underground, the dead may choose to compete in the Reapers' Game, completing dangerous tasks in order to return to the world of the living or ascend to a higher plane of existence. — Emma Stefansky

My Hero Academia, Season 5 April 10, Hulu & Crunchyroll

Based on the manga series by Kohei Horikoshi, the blockbuster anime series My Hero Academia returns for its fifth season, continuing the journey of Izuku Midoriya, a young boy who dreams of being a hero in a universe where superpowers, or "Quirks," are the norm. Picking up after the high-stakes action of its previous season, the upcoming "Joint Training Arc" promises a series of team battles between the students of Class 1-A and Class 1-B to see how far they've come. — Kambole Cambell

To Your Eternity April 12, Crunchyroll

Production studio Brain's Base (Durara!!, In/Spectre) is adapting this manga from Yoshitoki Ōima, the artist also behind A Silent Voice (which was adapted into a gorgeous movie you can watch on Netflix), about a lonely boy who encounters an injured wolf, which is really an eternal, shapeshifting orb in one of its forms. Of course, a certain faction, plant-like creatures called Knockers, are tracking down the orb who'd rather see it gone. — LB

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train April 26 in theaters, June 22 on VOD

After smashing multiple Japanese box office records—toppling the likes of both Spirited Away and Your Name.—the film sequel to the immensely popular Demon Slayer series is finally landing in the West . The film directly follows the show's story of young Tanjiro Kamado, who became a demon slayer after his family was brutally murdered and his sister turned into a demon. Now, Tanjiro and his comrades embark on a new mission with one of the most powerful swordsmen of the Demon Slayer Corps to investigate the mysterious disappearance of over 40 people aboard the Mugen Train. Excitingly, Season 2 of the series will also come out this year—we're thinking during the fall season. — KC

Yasuke April 29, Netflix

Based on the real-life 16th century samurai, Yasuke, this upcoming Netflix series stars LaKeith Stanfield as Japan's first samurai of African descent, now a ronin who makes it his mission to protect a mysterious young girl from evil forces in a war-torn Feudal Japan. Backed by an original score by Flying Lotus, Yasuke is a joint project between creator/director LeSean Thomas (Cannon Busters, The Legend of Korra) and animation studio MAPPA (Attack on Titan, Dorohedoro, Jujutsu Kaisen). — KC

Eden May 27, Netflix

By virtue of it coming from Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood director Yasuhiro Irie, Eden should already perk up some ears. The CGI project tells the story of a future sentient robot society where humans have become distinct, yet two robots encounter a human baby in the woods and raise it outside of the city unwelcoming to the carbon-based life form. — LB

Chainsaw Man November 2021

The violent and darkly comic hit 2018 manga Chainsaw Man, written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto, is currently set for a highly anticipated adaptation by animation studio MAPPA. Set in a world where Devils, born from human fears, regularly terrorize the population, a young depressed man named Denji attempts to pay back his deceased father's debt to the yakuza by working as a devil hunter. When he fuses with the benevolent chainsaw devil named Pochita, Denji becomes a human-devil hybrid named Chainsaw Man, working for the government to kill devils in order to keep himself from being hunted, and impress his crush. — KC

Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time TBA 2021, in theaters

For the last time: Get in the fucking robot, Shinji. The long-awaited conclusion to Hideaki Anno's revisitation of his groundbreaking Neon Genesis Evangelion should finally be coming to the US this year (it was released in Japan on March 8), after being delayed three times: twice because of COVID, and another because of Anno's involvement in 2016's Shin Godzilla. It will pick up where Evangelion 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo left off, revisiting the final battle between humanity and angels. — ES

Godzilla Singular Point TBA 2021, Netflix

2021 is a big year for Godzilla, with

2021 is a big year for Godzilla, with Godzilla vs. Kong coming to HBO Max and this anime series debuting on Netflix, introducing all-new characters to the world of the destructive kaiju. And it's not just Godzilla our heroes will have to worry about: Godzilla Singular Point has also invited a bunch of Toho-era monsters along for the ride, including Rodan, Anguirus, Jet Jaguar, and Gabara. — ES

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness TBA 2021, Netflix

This adaptation of the beloved video game franchise is said to follow the arc of the first Resident Evil game. Though it won't have the Mila Jovovich/Paul W.S. Anderson touch, the CGI series looks like it'll make up for the live-action fun by being insanely scary.

This adaptation of the beloved video game franchise is said to follow the arc of the first Resident Evil game. Though it won't have the Mila Jovovich/Paul W.S. Anderson touch, the CGI series looks like it'll make up for the live-action fun by being insanely scary. — LB

Uzumaki TBA 2021, Adult Swim

Horror writer/illustrator Junji Ito first brought the world of Uzumaki to life in his original manga series, which has been adapted into various video games, a live-action film, and now a four-episode anime series. The story follows a group of teens living in a town beset by dark spirits, causing the town's inhabitants to become obsessed with spirals in increasingly gruesome and deadly ways. — ES

