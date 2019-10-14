Disney+ Just Announced Its Entire Back Catalogue in a Huge Twitter Thread

The launch of Disney's original streaming service Disney+ is nigh -- on Tuesday, November 12 to be exact. While the streamer is set to be the home to the House of Mouse's new slate of original content, from a handful of Marvel and Star Wars shows, including The Mandalorian, and reboots of popular nostalgia properties like Lizzie McGuire, it's also meant to be a one-stop-shop where fans can revisit classic and underrated movies from throughout Disney history. While Disney+ won't be releasing every single title from the coveted Disney Vault on its launch date, hundreds films and series will be available for subscribers' viewing pleasure. Below, find everything coming to Disney+ on November 12.
Movies
10 Things I Hate About You (1999)
12 Dates of Christmas (2011)
101 Dalmatians (1961)
101 Dalmatians (1996)
101 Dalmatians: Patch's London Adventure (2003)
102 Dalmatians (2000)
20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (1954)
The Absent-Minded Professor (1961)
Adventures in Babysitting (2016)
The Adventures of Bullwhip Griffin (1967)
The Adventures of Huck Finn (1993)
The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949)
African Cats (2011)
The African Lion (1955)
Aladdin (1992)
Aladdin and the King of Thieves (1996)
Alice in Wonderland (1951)
Alice in Wonderland (2010)
Aliens of the Deep (2005)
Alley Cats Strike (2000)
Almost Angels (1962)
America's Heart and Soul (2004)
Amy (1981)
Annie (1999)
Ant-Man (2015)
The Apple Dumpling Gang (1975)
The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again (1979)
The Aristocats (1970)
Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001)
Atlantis: Milo's Return (2003)
Atlantis Rising (2017)
Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)
Babes in Toyland (1961)
Bad Hair Day (2015)
Bambi (1942)
Bambi II (2006)
Bao (2018)
The Barefoot Executive (1971)
Bears (2014)
The Bears and I (1974)
Beauty and the Beast (1991)
Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas (1997)
Bedknobs and Broomsticks (1971)
Before the Flood (2016)
Belle's Magical World (1998)
Benji the Hunted (1987)
The BFG (2016)
Big Hero 6 (2014)
The Biscuit Eater (1972)
Bizarre Dinosaurs (2009)
The Black Cauldron (1985)
The Black Hole (1979)
Blackbeard's Ghost (1968)
Blank Check (1994)
Bolt (2008)
Born in China (2016)
Brave (2012)
The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars (1998)
The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue (1997)
Breaking2 (2017)
Brink! (1998)
Brother Bear (2003)
Brother Bear 2 (2006)
Buffalo Dreams (2005)
A Bug's Life (1998)
Camp Nowhere (1994)
Camp Rock (2008)
Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010)
Cadet Kelly (2002)
Can of Worms (1999)
Candleshoe (1977)
Cars (2006)
Cars 2 (2011)
Cars 3 (2017)
Casebusters (1986)
The Castaway Cowboy (1974)
The Cat From Outer Space (1978)
Cloud 9 (2014)
Cheetah (1989)
The Cheetah Girls (2003)
The Cheetah Girls 2 (2006)
The Cheetah Girls: One World (2008)
Chicken Little (2005)
Chimpanzee (2012)
The Christmas Star (1986)
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005)
The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008)
Cinderella (1950)
Cinderella II: Dreams Come True (2002)
Cinderella III: A Twist in Time (2007)
College Road Trip (2008)
The Color of Friendship (2000)
The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes (1969)
Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen (2004)
The Country Bears (2002)
Cow Belles (2006)
The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos (2008)
Dadnapped (2009)
Darby O'Gill and the Little People (1959)
Dan in Real Life (2007)
Davy Crockett and the River Pirates (1956)
Davy Crockett, King of the Wild Frontier (1955)
Descendants (2015)
Descendants 2 (2017)
Deep Blue (2003)
Den Brother (2010)
Diana: In Her Own Words (2017)
Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010)
Dinosaur (2000)
Don't Look Under the Bed (1999)
Double Teamed (2002)
Doug's 1st Movie (1999)
DuckTales: The Movie, Treasure of the Lost Lamp (1990)
Dumbo (1941)
Easter Island Unsolved (2009)
Eddie's Million Dollar cook-Off (2003)
Eight Below (2006)
Emil and the Detectives (1964)
The Emperor's New Groove (2000)
Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star WArs Trilogy (2004)
Escape to Witch Mountain (1975)
The Even Stevens Movie (2003)
Expedition Mars: Spirit & Opportunity (2016)
An Extremely Goofy Movie (2000)
Fantasia (1940)
Fantasia 2000 (2000)
Fantastic Four (1994)
Finding Dory (2016)
Finding Nemo (2003)
The Finest Hours (2016)
First Kid (1996)
Flight of the Navigator (1986)
The Fox and the Hound (1981)
The Fox and the Hound 2 (2006)
Flicka (2006)
Flubber (1997)
Frank and Ollie (1995)
Freaky Friday (1977)
Freaky Friday (2003)
Freaky Friday (2018)
Free Solo (2018)
Frenemies (2012)
Frozen (2013)
Full-Court Miracle (2003)
Fun and Fancy Free (1947)
Fuzzbucket (1986)
The Game Plan (2007)
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties (2006)
Geek Charming (2011)
Genius (1999)
Get a Clue (2002)
The Ghosts of Buxley Hall (1980)
Giants of the Deep Blue (2018)
Girl vs. Monster (2012)
Go Figure (2005)
Going to the Mat (2004)
The Good Dinosaur (2015)
Good Luck Charlie, It's Christmas! (2011)
A Goofy Movie (1995)
Gotta Kick It Up! (2002)
Great Migrations (2010)
The Great Mouse Detective (1986)
The Great Muppet Caper (1981)
The Greatest Game Ever Played (2005)
Greyfriars Bobby (1961)
Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
Gus (1976)
Halloweentown (1998)
Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge (2001)
Halloweentown High (2004)
Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert (2008)
The Haunted Mansion (2003)
Heavyweights (1995)
Herbie: Fully Loaded (2005)
Herbie Goes Bananas (1980)
Herbie Goes to Monte Carlo (1977)
Herbie Rides Again (1974)
Hercules (1997)
High School Musical (2006)
High School Musical 2 (2007)
High School Musical 3: Senior Year (2008)
Hocus Pocus (1993)
Home on the Range (2004)
Honey, I Blew Up the Kid (1992)
Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (1989)
Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves (1997)
Horse Sense (1999)
Hounded (2001)
How Dogs Got Their Shapes (2005)
How to Build a Better Boy (2014)
The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)
The Hunchback of Notre Dame II (2002)
Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade (2016)
Ice Princess (2005)
I'll Be Home for Christmas (1998)
The Incredible Journey (1963)
The Incredibles (2004)
Inside Out (2015)
Inspector Gadget (1999)
Inspector Gadget 2 (2003)
Into the Okavango (2018)
Invincible (2006)
Invisible Sister (2015)
Iron Man (2008)
Iron Man 3 (2013)
Iron Will (1994)
Jack (1996)
James and the Giant Peach (1996)
Jane (2017)
The Jennie Project (2001)
Jessie (2011-2015)
Johnny Kapahala: Back on Board (2007)
Johnny Tsunami (1999)
Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience (2009)
The Journey of Natty Gann (1985)
Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)
Journey to Shark Eden (2010)
Jump In! (2007)
Jumping Ship (2001)
Justin Morgan Had a Horse (1972)
The Jungle Book (1967)
The Jungle Book 2 (2003)
The Jungle Book: Mowgli's Story (1998)
Jungle Cat (1959)
Jungle 2 Jungle (1997)
Kazaam (1996)
The Kid (2000)
A Kid in King Arthur's Court (1995)
Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama (2005)
Kingdom of the Apes: Battle Lines (2017)
Kingdom of the Blue Whale (2009)
Kronk's New Groove (2005)
Lady and the Tramp (1955)
Lady and the Tramp II: Scamp's Adventure (2001)
Lemonade Mouth (2011)
Leroy & Stitch (2006)
Let It Shine (2012)
Life Is Ruff (2005)
Life With Mikey (1993)
Lilo & Stitch (2002)
Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch (2005)
The Lion Guard (2015)
The Lion King (1994)
The Lion King 1½ (2004)
The Lion King II: Simba's Pride (1998)
The Little Mermaid (1989)
The Little Mermaid II: Return ot the Sea (2000)
The Little Mermaid: Ariel's Beginning (2008)
The Living Desert (1953)
The Lizzie McGuire Movie (2003)
The Love Bug (1969)
The Luck of the Irish (2001)
Man Among Cheetahs (2017)
The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977)
Mars: Inside SpaceX (2018)
Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors (2018)
Marvel Studios: Assembling a Universe (2014)
Mary Poppins (1964)
Meet the Deedles (1998)
Meet the Robinsons (2007)
Melody Time (1948)
Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers (2004)
Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas (1999)
Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas (2004)
Mighty Joe Young (1998)
The Million Dollar Duck (1971)
Millions (2005)
Minutemen (2008)
Miracle (2004)
Miracle at Midnight (1998)
Miracle in Lane 2 (2000)
Miracle Landing on the Hudson (2014)
Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
Mission to the Sun (2018)
The Mistle-Tones (2012)
Moana (2016)
Monkey Kingdom (2015)
Mom's Got a Date With a Vampire (2000)
Monsters, Inc. (2001)
Monsters University (2013)
Motocrossed (2001)
Mr. Boogedy (1986)
Mulan (1998)
Mulan II (2005)
The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)
The Muppet Movie (1979)
The Muppets (2011)
Muppets Most Wanted (2014)
Muppet Treasure Island (1996)
My Favorite Martian (1999)
National Treasure: Book of Secrets (2007)
Newsies (1992)
Newsies: The Broadway Musical (2017)
The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
Now You See It… (2005)
Old Yeller (1957)
Oliver & Company (1988)
Once Upon a Mattress (2005)
Operation Dumbo Drop (1995)
One Magic Christmas (1985)
The Other Me (2000)
The Pacifier (2005)
The Parent Trap (1961)
The Parent Trap (1998)
Perri (1957)
Pete's Dragon (1977)
Pete's Dragon (2016)
Peter Pan (1953)
Phantom of the Megaplex (2000)
Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011)
Piglet's Big Movie (2003)
Pinocchio (1940)
Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End (2007)
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest (2006)
Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011)
Pixar Short Films Collection Volume 1 (2007)
Pixel Perfect (2004)
Planet of the Birds (2018)
Pocahontas (1995)
Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World (1998)
Pollyanna (1960)
The Poof Point (2001)
Pooh's Grand Adventure: The Search for Christopher Robin (1997)
Pooh's Heffalump Movie (2005)
The Prince and the Pauper (1962)
The Prince and the Pauper (1990)
The Princess and the Frog (2009)
The Princess Diaries (2001)
The Princess Diaries 2: A Royal Engagement (2004)
Princess Protection Program (2009)
The Proud Family Movie (2005)
Purl (2018)
Queen of Katwe (2016)
Quints (2000)
Ratatouille (2007)
Read It and Weep (2006)
Ready to Run (2000)
Recess: All Growed Down (2003)
Recess: School's Out (2001)
Recess: Taking the 5th Grade (2003)
The Reluctant Dragon (1941)
Remember the Titans (2000)
The Rescuers (1977)
The Rescuers Down Under (1990)
Return From Witch Mountain (1978)
The Return of Jafar (1994)
Return to Halloweentown (2006)
Return to Never Land (2002)
Return to Oz (1985)
Richie Rich's Christmas Wish (1998)
Right on Track (2003)
A Ring of Endless Light (2002)
Rip Girls (2000)
Robin Hood (1973)
The Rocketeer (1991)
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)
The Rookie (2002)
Rookie of the Year (1993)
Roving Mars (2006)
Ruby Bridges (1998)
Sacred Planet (2004)
Sea of Hope: America's Underwater Treasures (2017)
Saludos Amigos (1943)
Sammy, the Way-Out Seal (1962)
The Sandlot (1993)
The Santa Clause (1994)
The Santa Clause 2 (2002)
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006)
Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups (2012)
Saving Mr. Banks (2013)
Science Fair (2018)
The Scream Team (2002)
Secret of Life (1956)
The Secret of the Magic Gourd (2007)
Secret of the Wings (2012)
Secretariat (2010)
Secrets of Christ's Tomb: Explorer Special (2017)
Secrets of the King Cobra (2012)
The Shaggy D.A. (1976)
The Shaggy Dog (1959)
The Shaggy Dog (2006)
Sharks of Lost Island (2013)
Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure (2011)
Shipwrecked (1991)
The Sign of Zorro (1958)
Silver Surfer (1998)
Sister Act (1992)
Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993)
Skyrunners (2009)
Sleeping Beauty (1959)
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)
Snowball Express (1972)
The Sound of Music (1965)
Smart House (1999)
Snow Dogs (2002)
Snowglobe (2007)
So Weird (1999)
The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1940)
Steamboat Willie (1928)
Star Wars: A New Hope (1977)
Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (2002)
Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008)
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)
Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)
Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999)
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983)
Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005)
Starstruck (2010)
Stepsister From Planet Weird (2000)
Stitch! The Movie (2003)
Stonehenge Decoded: Secrets Revealed (2008)
The Story of Robin Hood and His Merrie Men (1952)
The Strongest Man in the World (1975)
Stuck in the Suburbs (2004)
The Suite Life Movie (2011)
Sultan and the Rock Star (1980)
Super Buddies (2013)
The Swap (2016)
Swiss Family Robinson (1940)
Swiss Family Robinson (1960)
The Sword in the Stone (1963)
Tall Tale (1995)
Tangled (2010)
Tangled: Before Ever After (2017)
Tarzan & Jane (2002)
Teacher's Pet (2004)
Teen Beach Movie (2013)
Teen Beach Movie 2 (2015)
Teen Spirit (2011)
That Darn Cat! (1965)
That Darn Cat (1997)
Those Calloways (1965)
The Three Caballeros (1945)
Three Days (2001)
Three Men and a Baby (1987)
Three Men and a Little Lady (1990)
The Three Musketeers (1993)
The Tigger Movie (2000)
The Thirteenth Year (1999)
Thor: The Dark World (2013)
Thumbelina (1994)
Tiger Cruise (2004)
Tinker Bell (2008)
Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue (2010)
Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure (2009)
Titanic: 20 Years Later With James Cameron (2017)
Tom and Huck (1995)
Toy Story (1995)
Toy Story 2 (1999)
Toy Story 3 (2010)
Trail of the Panda (2009)
Treasure Island (1950)
Treasure Planet (2002)
Treasure of Matecumbe (1976)
TRON (1982)
TRON: Legacy (2010)
Tru Confessions (2002)
Tuck Everlasting (2002)
Turner & Hooch (1989)
'Twas the Night (2001)
Twitches (2005)
Twitches Too (2007)
The Ugly Dachshund (1966)
The Ultimate Christmas Present (2000)
Under The Sea: A Descendants Short Story (2018)
Unidentified Flying Oddball (1979)
Up (2009)
Up, Up and Away (2000)
Valiant (2005)
The Vanishing Prairie (1954)
Waking Sleeping Beauty (2010)
Wall-E (2008)
Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior (2006)
While You Were Sleeping (1995)
Whispers: An Elephant's Tale (2000)
White Fang (1991)
White Wilderness (1958)
Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)
Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie (2009)
The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex (2013)
The Wild (2006)
Wild Yellowstone (2015)
Willow (1988)
Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise (2012)
Wings of Life (2011)
Winnie the Pooh (2011)
Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year (2002)
Winnie the Pooh: Springtime With Roo (2004)
World's Greatest Dogs (2016)
Wreck-It Ralph (2012)
You Lucky Dog (1998)
You Wish! (2003)
The Young Black Stallion (2003)
Zapped (2104)
Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century (1999)
Zenon: The Zequel (2001)
Zenon: Z3 (2004)
Zombies (2018)
Zootopia (2016)
Series
Adventures of Gummi Bears (1985-1991)
Amazing Planet (2007- )
Andi Mack (2017-2019)
Avalon High (2010)
Avengers Assemble (2013-2019)
The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes (2010-2013)
The Avengers: United They Stand (1999-2000)
Best Friends Whenever (2015-2016)
Bonkers (1993-1994)
The Book of Pooh (2001)
Boy Meets World (1993-2000)
Big City Greens (2018- )
Big Hero 6: The Series (2017- )
Bizaardvark (2016-2019)
Brain Games (2011-2016)
Bug Juice: My Adventures at Camp (2018)
Coop & Cami Ask the World (2018- )
Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers (1989-1990)
Crash & Bernstein (2012-2014)
Darkwing Duck (1991-1992)
Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic (2017)
Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings (2017)
Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan (2004-2012)
Dr. K's Exotic Animals ER (2014- )
Dr. Oakley Yukon Vet (2014- )
Drain the Ocean (2018- )
DuckTales (1987-1990)
DuckTales, Season 1 (2016)
Earth Live (2017)
Elena of Avalor (2016- )
The Emperor's New School (2006-2008)
Even Stevens (2000-2003)
The Evermoor Chronicles (2014-2017)
Fantastic Four: World's Greatest Heroes (2006-2010)
Gargoyles (1994-1997)
Girl Meets World (2014-2017)
Great Migrations (2010)
Good Luck Charlie (2010-2014)
Goof Troop (1992)
Gravity Falls (2012-2016)
Handy Manny (2006-2013)
Hannah Montana (2006-2011)
Hannah Montana: The Movie (2009)
Hatching Pete (2009)
Hercules (1998-1999)
Howie Mandel's Animals Doing Things (2018- )
Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H. (2013-2015)
The Incredible Dr. Pol (2011- )
The Incredible Hulk (1996-1997)
Inhumans (2017)
Iron Man (1994-1996)
Iron Man: Armored Adventures (2008-2012)
Jake and the Never Land Pirates (2011-2016)
JONAS (2009-2010)
Kickin' It (2011-2015)
Kim Possible (2003-2007)
Lab Rats (2012-2016)
Lab Rats: Elite Force (2016)
Legend of the Three Caballeros (2018)
LEGO Star Wars: All-Stars (2018- )
Lego Star Wars: Droid Tales (2015)
LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures (2016-2017)
LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles (2014)
Life Below Zero (2013)
Lilo & Stitch: The Series (2003-2006)
Little Einsteins (2005-2010)
The Little Mermaid (1992-1994)
Lizzy McGuire (2001-2004)
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (2015-2019)
Marvel's Ultimate Spider-Man (2012-2017)
Mickey and the Roadster Racers, Seasons 1 and 2 (2017- )
Mickey Mouse Clubhouse (2006-2016)
Mickey Mouse Shorts (2013- )
Mighty Ducks (1996-1997)
Milo Murphy's Law (2016- )
Muppet Babies (2018- )
The Muppets (2015-2016)
My Friends Tigger & Pooh (2007-2010)
The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1988-1991)
One Strange Rock (2018- )
Origins: The Journey of Humankind (2017)
Out of the Box (1998-2004)
Phil of the Future (2004-2006)
Phineas and Ferb (2007-2015)
PJ Masks (2015- )
Puppy Dog Pals (2017- )
Quack Pack (1996)
Raven's Home (2017- )
Recess (1997-2001)
The Replacements (2006-2009)
Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue (2018- )
Shake It Up (2010-2013)
The Simpsons (1989- )
Smart Guy (1997-)
Spider-Man (1981-1982)
Spider-Man (1994-1998)
Spider-Man (2017- )
Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends (1981)
Spier-Man Unlimited (1999-2001)
Spider-Woman (1979)
Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008- )
Star Wars Rebels (2014-2018)
Star Wars Resistance (2018- )
Stuck in the Middle (2016-2018)
The Suite Life of Zack & Cody (2005-2008)
The Suite Life on Deck (2008-2011)
TaleSpin (1990-)
Tangled: The Series (2017)
That's So Raven (2003-2007)
Timon & Pumbaa (1995-1999)
TRON: Uprising (2012-2013)
Ultimate Spider-Man (2012-2017)
Unlikely Animal Friends (2012- )
Vampirina (2017)
Violetta (2012-2015)
Wicked Tuna (2012- )
Wizards Of Waverly Place (2007-2012)
Wolverine and the X-Men (2009)
X-Men (1992-)
X-Men: Evolution (2000-)
New shows available 11/12
Encore!
Forky Asks a Question
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
The Imagineering Story
The Mandalorian
Marvel's Hero Project
SparkShorts
The World According to Jeff Goldblum
New movies available 11/12
Lady & the Tramp
Noelle
