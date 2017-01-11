Entertainment

The Latest 'Game of Thrones' Season 6 Photos, Explained

By Published On 06/09/2016 By Published On 06/09/2016
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister in Season 6 of Game of Thrones
HBO
More From Beyond The Wall

related

Is This Long-Lost 'Game of Thrones' Favorite Returning to Land in Season 7?

related

Maisie Williams Teases Where 'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Will Go

related

'Game of Thrones' Actors Are Already Losing Their Minds Over Next Season

related

The 'Game of Thrones' Creators Just Dropped Some Season 7 Secrets

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

Turn Back Before You Know Ramen Bath Salts Are a Real Thing

related

Heinz Is Paying an Average Joe $100,000 to Star in Frozen Food Commercials

related

Here's the Moment Anthony Bourdain Exposed How Fake Travel Shows Are

This article contains massive spoilers for every episode that has aired so far in the sixth season of Game of Thrones, plus any officially released photos and teaser trailers for upcoming episodes. We'll update this post each week with new photos whenever HBO makes them available.

Episode 10: "The Winds of Winter"

HBO has just released this new video promo for the season six finale of Game of Thrones, "The Winds of Winter," which airs Sunday, June 26, at 9 p.m. EST.

Related

related

The Perfect 'Game of Thrones' Character for Each State

related

The 'Game of Thrones' Season 6 Finale Will Be XXL

related

We Have So Many Questions About the Battle of the Bastards
More From Beyond The Wall

related

Is This Long-Lost 'Game of Thrones' Favorite Returning to Land in Season 7?

related

Maisie Williams Teases Where 'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Will Go

related

'Game of Thrones' Actors Are Already Losing Their Minds Over Next Season

related

The 'Game of Thrones' Creators Just Dropped Some Season 7 Secrets

related

The Perfect 'Game of Thrones' Character for Each State
Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark in Game of Thrones season finale The Winds of Winter
HBO

After the carnage in Battle of the Bastards, it's time to take stock. Bran Stark has stretched the limits of his greenseeing powers for both good and bad reasons this season. Odds are he'll get another vision in the last episode, perhaps even a cliffhanger on the Internet's favorite all-but-confirmed theory.

Finn Jones as Loras Tyrell and Jonathan Pryce as the High Sparrow in Game of Thrones season finale The Winds of Winter
HBO

The much-hyped trial of Loras Tyrell will happen in King's Landing -- alongside Cersei Lannister's machinations with Qyburn -- whatever those might be.

Jerome Flynn as Bronn and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister in Game of Thrones season finale The Winds of Winter
HBO

In the Riverlands we'll see Jaime Lannister and Bronn on the move again. This time to meet with Walder Frey after their triumph over the Blackfish at Riverrun.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister and David Bradley as Walder Frey in Game of Thrones season finale The Winds of Winter
HBO

And I fully expect Jaime to murder Lord Walder Frey. As we know, some character deaths have yet to be avenged, and why place Jaime in Walder Frey's hall if not to do just that?

related

Benjen Stark, the Wall, and How 'Game of Thrones' Is Going to End

related

The 'Game of Thrones' Season 6 Finale Will Be XXL
Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth in Game of Thrones season finale The Winds of Winter
HBO

Davos Seaworth, who's still mourning little Shireen, will finally air his grievance against Melisandre for burning the young girl alive. No matter what happens, this scene will not be fun.

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones season finale The Winds of Winter
HBO

And Dany will continue to rule as Meereen recovers from its recent siege in the last episode. She may even (finally) set sail for Westeros by the end of the episode, but we'll have to wait and see.

Episode 9: "Battle of the Bastards"

HBO has just released the rest of the photos for this week's episode "Battle of the Bastards," in which Jon Snow and his Wildling army will faced down Ramsay Bolton to attempt to take back Bolton-controlled Winterfell. We saw bloodshed.

Kit Harington as Jon Snow in Battle of the Bastards
HBO

In this corner, we had Jon Snow -- recently resurrected and ready to fight -- leading the Stark forces and joined by 2,000 Wildlings, Mormonts, and handful of smaller houses. As the previous few episodes have made clear, it wouldn't be enough.

Iwan Rheon as Ramsay Bolton in Battle of the Bastards
HBO

In this corner we had Ramsay Bolton -- bastard-born, kinslaying, torturing, child-slaughtering sadistic rapist. On a show filled with both grey and pitch-black villains alike, Ramsay's the most consistently cruel and mean-spirited, and Iwan Rheon's done a fine job playing him. And this episode did not disappoint.

related

Was 'Battle of the Bastards' the Best 'Game of Thrones' Episode Ever?

related

We Have So Many Questions About the Battle of the Bastards
Kit Harington as Jon Snow in the Battle of the Bastards
HBO

The odds -- as usual -- are stacked against the Starks. To recap, they fought with:

  • 2,000 Wildlings
  • 200 Hornwoods 
  • 143 Mazins 
  • 62 Mormonts 
  • One giant
Game of Thrones Bolton Army in Battle of the Bastards
HBO

Versus 6,000 trained Bolton soldiers, including archers, cavalry, and all the military power housed within Winterfell. It will be difficult.

Kit Harington as Jon Snow and Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark in Battle of the Bastards
HBO

Sansa Stark was there too, with a trick up her sleeve after she wrote that letter in "The Broken Man." At first, we weren't sure if even that would be enough (or if it could result in Sansa's death).

Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth in Battle of the Bastards
HBO

Sansa wasn't the only one on death watch. It would break my heart to see Liam Cunningham leave Game of Thrones, but in previous seasons, dying was established as the thing people do. Davos Seaworth hasn't been safe since he was introduced as one of the most decent characters on the show.

related

'Game of Thrones' Recap: The Battle of the Bastards

related

Benjen Stark, the Wall, and How 'Game of Thrones' Is Going to End
Kristofer Hivju as Tormund Giantsbane in Battle of the Bastards
HBO

Nor is Tormund Giantsbane, for that matter.

Wun Wun the Giant in Battle of the Bastards
HBO

As it turned out, we mainly had Wun character to worry about. We are big fans of Game of Thrones' giant actors, and we already lost a Hodor this season. Add Wun Wun to the list as we begin to enumerate the casualties....

Kit Harington, Ian Whyte, Kristofer Hivju as Jon Snow, Wun Wun the Giant, and Tormund Giantsbane
HBO

RIP Wun Wun.

Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth discovering Shireen's stag.
HBO

Davos Seaworth learned how Shireen died, but it didn't get in the way of his command in the battle.

related

Why a Much-Hyped 'Game of Thrones' Fan Theory Might Be Happening Soon

related

Was 'Battle of the Bastards' the Best 'Game of Thrones' Episode Ever?
Iwan Rheon as Ramsay Bolton and Art Parkinson as Rickon Stark
HBO

Ramsay Bolton engaged in an act of cruelty before Jon Snow's eyes on the battlefield, setting young Rickon to run to his bastard brother...

Art Parkinson as Rickon Stark when Rickon is shot by Ramsay Bolton's arrows
HBO

Before Ramsay shot Rickon in the back with an arrow.

Kit Harington as Jon Snow in the Battle of the Bastards
HBO

From there the battle begun with Jon Snow going into the fray like a madman -- and the worst battlefield commander ever -- but it did make for stunning imagery by director Miguel Sapochnik.

Kit Harington as Jon Snow nearly getting trampled in the Battle of the Bastards
HBO

related

7 Theories on Who Sansa Stark Wrote That Letter To

related

'Game of Thrones' Recap: The Battle of the Bastards
The Battle of the Bastards as the Wildlings face the heavily armed Boltons
HBO
The pincer move in the Battle of the Bastards as the Boltons started winning against the Wildlings
HBO

All looked hopeless for Jon Snow and his Wildling forces when the Boltons began to use a pincer move on them -- locking shields together and surrounding the Wildlings with spears in order to box them in and slaughter them all. 

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark in the Battle of the Bastards on Game of Thrones
HBO

Sansa Stark had that trick up her sleeve though...

Aidan Gillen as Lord Petyr Baelish, Littlefinger, and Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark, in front of Arryn banners
HBO

After Sansa sent him the letter, Littlefinger rode to the aid of the Starks with House Arryn and the Knights of the Vale at his back, in a classic Gandalf-comes-at-the-right-moment move ripped from The Two Towers. It works out great for the Stark forces in the battle, but Littlefinger is never not planning his next move.

related

The Crazy 'Game of Thrones' Theory That Could Resurrect a Fan Favorite

related

Why a Much-Hyped 'Game of Thrones' Fan Theory Might Be Happening Soon
Iwan Rheon as Ramsay Bolton dies after getting his face chewed off by his dogs.
HBO

Whatever it is it will have to wait. First things first. Sansa Stark feeds Ramsay Bolton to his own dogs almost immediately. It's tremendously satisfying to see this villain get his comeuppance. 

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen, Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister, Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei
HBO

Of course we also spent some time at the Siege of Meereen this week. 

Dragons destroy a ship during the Siege of Meereen
HBO

Dany's dragons torched a ship.

Michiel Huisman as Daario Naharis riding with the Dothraki
HBO

Daario Naharis rode to glory with the Dothraki to kill the Sons of the Harpy.

related

Who Was The Badass 10-Year-Old Who Stole This Season of 'Game of Thrones'?

related

7 Theories on Who Sansa Stark Wrote That Letter To
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen, Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy, & Gemma Whelan as Yara Greyjoy
HBO

And Daenerys made an important pact with Theon and Yara Greyjoy for their ships and allegiance. Expect her to land in Westeros next season.

Here's the teaser trailer for "Battle of the Bastards."

Episode 8: "No One"

HBO has released the following images for this Sunday's Game of Thrones episode.

Paul Kaye as Thoros of Myr, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Lemoncloak, Richard Dormer as Beric Dondarrion
HBO

The Brotherhood Without Banners returned in earnest this episode, sans Lady Stoneheart, too the dismay of book readers. Nonetheless, seeing Richard Dormer and Paul Kaye return as the lightning lord Beric Dondarrion and the red priest Thoros of Myr was refreshing to say the least.

Richard Dormer as Beric Dondarrion returns to Game of Thrones
HBO

Jury's out on how many lives Beric has burned through at this point. The last time we saw him, the Hound clove his body nearly in two. Now the Hound's joined up with them, for the time being.

The Hound is about to kill this Brotherhood Without Banners member played by Steve Love
HBO

But not before killing a few of their crappier members. Remember this guy? The Hound won't.

related

Sansa Will Definitely Die on 'Game of Thrones' This Season (Right?)

related

The Crazy 'Game of Thrones' Theory That Could Resurrect a Fan Favorite
Paul Kaye returns to Game of Thrones as Thoros of Myr
HBO

After the introduction of Kinvara and Melisandre's big moments earlier this season, Thoros makes the third recurring cast member who happens to be a direct servant of the red god R'hllor that we've seen this season. His return might portend some serious Lord of Light magic to come.

Maisie Williams as Arya Stark telling Jaqen that she's going home to Winterfell
HBO

Arya was in a bit of a bind the last time we saw her. Getting stabbed in the guts will do that.

Essie Davis as Lady Crane nursing Maisie Williams as Arya Stark back to health
HBO

Luckily Lady Crane nurses her back to relative health, but when the Waif tracks her down, the healing's over and it's time to run.

Faye Marsay as the Waif who tries to kill Arya Stark played by Maisie Williams
HBO

It's probably Arya's best set piece yet, with tumbling fruit, fast-paced action across the city, and in the Waif, the worst Game of Thrones character ever, and a foe reminiscent of Robert Patrick in Terminator 2.

related

Sexual 'Game of Thrones' Fantasies Now Come True at a Nevada Brothel

related

Who Was The Badass 10-Year-Old Who Stole This Season of 'Game of Thrones'?
Maisie Williams as Arya Stark who almost gets killed by the Waif on Game of Thrones
HBO
Maisie Williams as Arya Stark in a chase scene across Braavos
HBO

Arya is not "No One." Arya is the new Jason Bourne.

Tom Wlaschiha as Jaqen H'ghar
HBO

In the end Arya prevails off-screen, killing the Waif, winning her freedom from Jaqen H'ghar, and walking away from the Faceless Men forever. Or so we hope.

Conleth Hill as Varys and Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister walk the streets of Meereen in episode 8, No One
HBO

Tyrion and Varys, walking the streets of Meereen, which, this season, is really the sum of what they've accomplished. The city is back on track, but so many of the Essos plotlines have dulled these past two seasons. It's time for Dany to go to Westeros.

related

If 'Game of Thrones' Season 6 Is All About Rebirth, Who'll Be 'Reborn' Next?

related

Sansa Will Definitely Die on 'Game of Thrones' This Season (Right?)
Emilia Clarke as Danaerys Targaryen returning to Meereen
HBO

She's back in Meereen, so it must be coming soon.

Gwendolyn Christie as Brienne of Tarth and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister
HBO

At Riverrun, Brienne of Tarth had to wrestle between her friendship with Jaime and her allegiance to the Starks.

Gwendolyn Christie as Brienne of Tarth, Clive Russell as Brynden Tully the Blackfish, and Daniel Portman as Podrick
HBO

Despite her best efforts she couldn't convince the Blackfish to join Sansa's forces. Instead, he died off-screen.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau delivers Jaime Lannister's iconic catapults speech to Edmure Tully played by Tobias Menzies
HBO

Which was a genuine bummer for book fans because the Blackfish is one of the coolest, take-no-bullshit characters in the series. We did however get Jaime Lannister's iconic catapult threat to Edmure, which felt more than satisfying.

related

Last Night's 'Game of Thrones' Changed Up a Highly Anticipated Book Moment

related

Sexual 'Game of Thrones' Fantasies Now Come True at a Nevada Brothel
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister in No One
HBO

Meanwhile her brother Jaime had to contend with the Blackfish at Riverrun, and was joined by old friend, Brienne of Tarth.

Gwendolyn Christie as Brienne of Tarth in front of Lannister banners
HBO

Brienne, pictured here in front of Lannister banners, escaped the episode unscathed, but she and Jaime will meet again, and probably as enemies.

Eugene Simon as Lancel Lannister of the Faith Militant
HBO

We saw bloodshed in King's Landing, but Tommen's elimination of trial by combat puts a new wrinkle in Cersei's plans. She and Qyburn are scheming with their little birds though. Judging by previous flashbacks to wildfire in Bran's vision, the crap the Faith Militant has done over the last two seasons might come to a wildfire-foreshadowed head.

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister stands ready to sic Ser Robert Strong, aka Gregor Clegane, on the Faith Militant
HBO

Cersei Lannister's "I choose violence" scene, for all its build-up, felt a bit anti-climactic and really just amounted to another "zombie Gregor is tough" scene. Anyone still holding out for Cleganebowl hype?

Here's the teaser for the next episode, "No One," which aired on HBO at 9 p.m. EST on Sunday:

Episode 7: The Broken Man

related

'Game of Thrones' Did 'SNL' Comedy This Week and I Graded All the Sketches

related

If 'Game of Thrones' Season 6 Is All About Rebirth, Who'll Be 'Reborn' Next?
Rory McCann rejoins Game of Thrones as Sandor Clegane, the Hound, who is revealed to be alive
HBO

In the episode's single biggest reveal, Rory McCann returned to Game of Thrones as the Hound. If you remember, Arya Stark left him for dead at the end of season four. This makes us more hype than ever for the Cleganebowl between Sandor and Gregor Clegane, his zombie-resurrected older brother.

Ian McShane plays Brother Ray, a peaceful holy man serving the new gods of the Seven, who nurtures Sandor Clegane back to health
HBO

As previously theorized and more or less confirmed by Ian McShane, he played Brother Ray, a one-off character and the man responsible for the Hound's rehabilitation. He also gives a much-hyped speech, which is the reason the role went to Deadwood veteran McShane in the first place.

The Hound chops wood for Ian McShane's character Brother Ray
HBO

As part of his post-murderer rehab, Brother Ray put the Hound to work, and the writers made sure to work in a joke about how it wasn't a man that brought down King Joffrey's fiercest dog, but Brienne of Tarth (revealed this week to have a fun and nerdy book origin).

Ian McShane's character Brother Ray dies at the end of The Broken Man, galvanizing the Hound back to violence
HBO

Because this is Game of Thrones, Brother Ray dies at the end of "The Broken Man," killed by the Brotherhood Without Banners, who worship not the Seven, but the Lord of Light. This massacre is what drives the Hound back to violence, and what gets us so hype for Cleganebowl.

related

Euron Greyjoy Might Be the Key to Winning 'Game of Thrones'

related

Last Night's 'Game of Thrones' Changed Up a Highly Anticipated Book Moment
Bella Ramsey as Lyanna Mormont, who pledged to help Jon Snow and Sansa Stark in The Broken Man
HBO

Bella Ramsey joined Game of Thrones as Lyanna Mormont, a badass lady of House Mormont who, after some convincing, pledged all of 62 fighting men to Jon Snow and Sansa Stark. Hopefully it'll be enough.

Arya Stark, Maisie Williams, looks at the statue in the port of Braavos
HBO

Arya's officially had it with Braavos. There's only one problem...

The Waif played by Faye Marsay after stabbing Arya Stark
HBO

You remember the Waif right? She's the House of Black and White's abusive little superior to Arya, aka No One. After Arya decided to stop being No One after her botched assassination in "Blood of My Blood," the Waif comes after her.

The Waif played by Faye Marsay, stabs Arya Stark, played by Maisie Williams
HBO

The Waif stabs Arya Stark several times in a sequence that has to be an intentional callback to Talisa's death in the Red Wedding. Luckily, Arya survives, but barely. She may have ended the episode with her head (literally) above water, but as long as the Faceless Men want her dead she'll never be safe.

related

What Bran's Latest Vision Means for 'Game of Thrones'

related

'Game of Thrones' Did 'SNL' Comedy This Week and I Graded All the Sketches
Wun-Wun, the giant, sides with Jon Snow and the Wildlings
HBO

This episode showed Jon Snow, Sansa Stark, and Davos Seaworth marshaling their Northern faction to take on the Boltons. They have 2,000 Wildling warriors, a few hundred pledged fighting men from Northern houses that, like the Mormonts, are sympathetic to their cause, and they have a giant. Toward the end of the episode, Sansa Stark wrote a mysterious letter to someone, presumably asking for help. It could be Littlefinger, but is it another in a string of missteps that telegraph that Sansa could die on Game of Thrones this season? Jury's still out.

Kit Harington as Jon Snow and Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark negotiate with Tim McInnerny as Robett Glover
HBO

Not every house in the North has been welcoming. The Glovers, who fought and died for Jon and Sansa's brother Robb in the War of the Five Kings, refused to give them any support in the upcoming battle for Winterfell. Without them, the Starks' last hope is the Manderlys, who have been mentioned several times on Thrones and who play a large part in the books, but who have yet to appear onscreen.

Clive Russell returns as the Blackfish in The Broken Man
HBO

Brynden Tully, the Blackfish came back this episode, and basically told Jaime Lannister to go screw himself after the Kingslayer tried to broker a deal to his ancestral home from him. For now the Blackfish holds Riverrun and has enough supplies to withstand a two-year siege. We'll see how long it actually lasts. 

Jerome Flynn joins as Bronn while Nikolaj Coster-Waldau dons Lannister armor again as Jaime Lannister lays siege to Riverrun
HBO

Bronn is officially the show's wild card. He can do anything and say anything in practically any locale on the show because Jerome Flynn is too fun an actor and his character in the book doesn't do much. So far it's manifested by him following Jaime Lannister around on any adventure outside of King's Landing. No one's complaining.

related

Euron Greyjoy Might Be the Key to Winning 'Game of Thrones'
Natalie Dormer as Margaery Tyrell embraces Diana Rigg as Olenna Tyrell after her penance
HBO

In King's Landing, Queen Margaery bid farewell to her grandmother Olenna Tyrell, who departs for Highgarden generally pissed off at everything that's happened in King's Landing for the last two seasons. The only hope she has is that Margaery secretly pushed a drawing of the Tyrell rose into her hand. The Queen isn't as entranced by the comfort of the Seven as we thought, especially after that gross scene where the High Sparrow told her she really needed to start making (holy) royal babies.

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister speaks to Diana Rigg as Olenna Tyrell
HBO

In King's Landing, the two queens who are not actually the queeen -- Queen Mother Cersei Lannister and the Queen of Thorns Olenna Tyrell -- face off for what might be the last time. Olenna's dismissal is harsh and swift as she tells Cersei that it's her fault the fanatic Faith Militant have effectively neutered the two oldest mightiest houses in the realm. And she's right.

Episode 6: Blood of My Blood

Dean-Charles Chapman as Prince Tommen Baratheon
HBO

In "Blood of My Blood" King Tommen Baratheon surprised everyone by joining Queen Margaery to re-declare the legitimacy of the Faith of the Seven. In doing so, he shook up the power dynamic in King's Landing further, and defied his mother and the rest of his Small Council...

Natalie Dormer as Margaery Tyrell and Dean-Charles Chapman as Tommen Baratheon
HBO

related

What Bran's Latest Vision Means for 'Game of Thrones'
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Ser Jaime Lannister of the Kingsguard
HBO

...Including Jaime Lannister, who'd raised a contingent with Mace Tyrell originally intended to storm the Great Sept of Baelor. Afterward, Jaime leaves King's Landing and the Kingsguard altogether.

Essie Davis as Lady Crane
HBO

In the most emotionally manipulative set of scenes this episode, Arya's Braavos storyline finally kicks into gear when she refuses to kill this actress who plays Cersei Lannister in the Game of Thrones version of SNL. Ham-fisted gender commentary on Hollywood aside, go Arya!

Maisie Williams as Arya Stark in Bravos
HBO

So long, No One! Hello, Arya Stark.

Ellie Kendrick as Meera Reed, Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark, Joseph Mawle as Coldhands Benjen Stark
HBO

After the insane events of "The Door," Bran and Meera are screwed.

Joseph Mawle as Benjen Stark revealed to be Coldhands
HBO

Until the mysterious figure known as Coldhands shows up to destroy all the wights! And in the episode's single biggest reveal, Benjen Stark returns to the show as Coldhands, a long-theorized development that everyone saw coming. Perhaps more importantly, we learn from him that Bran is now effectively the Three-Eyed Raven.

David Rintoul as the Mad King Aerys Targaryen on the Iron Throne in the Bran flashback
HBO

Which is fitting, because Bran used his powers to look into the past again this episode, and one of the things he saw was the late Mad King Aerys Targaryen screaming, "Burn them all!" Bran's full vision is filled with flashing teasers and easter eggs.

Tobias Menzies as Edmure Tully held captive at the Twins by Walder Frey
HBO

Hey guys, Edmure Tully's still alive! The evil Freys are gonna use him as a bargaining chip against his uncle The Blackfish, who holds Riverrun. The whole scene is cartoonishly villainous and a lot of fun. "They're laughing at us!" Walder Frey squeals. We are, and it's great.

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen on her dragon Drogon
HBO

Daenerys gave that speech she always gives. The one about how she's going to take back Westeros. She's on a dragon this time. It's still a lame speech.

Meanwhile, Samwell Tarly and Gilly have their own problems. They've traveled south to seek shelter at Horn Hill, Sam's ancestral home, and they need to act like Gilly's not a Wildling because Sam's dad is well-known asshole bigot. Game of Thrones as Pocahontas.

James Faulkner as Randyll Tarly, father of Samwell Tarly
HBO

It should be said that Sam's dad Randyll Tarly is also one of the biggest badasses who ever commanded an army in Westeros and sees through the ruse almost instantaneously. Of course he doesn't approve of any of this and isn't shy about making snide comments about Sam at the dinner table either. He kicks Sam out, but promises Gilly can stay as the kitchen-laboring Cinderella of Horn Hill.

Samantha Spiro as Melessa Tarly, Freddie Stroma as Dickon Tarly, Rebecca Benson as Talla Tarly
HBO

This makes dinner uncomfortable.

Hannah Murray as Gilly and John Bradley Samwell Tarly at Horn Hill
HBO

...Until Sam grows a pair, makes out with Gilly, and steals Heartsbane, his family's Valyrian steel sword. It's probably Samwell Tarly's finest hour since he slew a White Walker.

Episode 5: The Door

Kristian Nairn during the death of Hodor
HBO

Let's get this out of the way first: Hodor is dead. That sucked. He held the door. Dammit.

Hodor before the origin of his name is revealed as 'hold the door'
HBO

This is one of the photos HBO used to tease episode in which he not only died, but Bran Stark time-travel-warged through him to tell him to "hold the door" to buy him and Meera time to escape the wights and White Walkers, gave Young Hodor a terrifying seizure in the past, and then effectively lobotomized him for the rest of his life. This was dark.

Annette Tierney as Old Nan and Sam Coleman as Hodor when he becomes Hodor
HBO

Poor Old Nan. Poor Hodor.

Vladimir Furdik as the Night's King White Walker touches Bran Stark in one of his visions
HBO

What really sucks is that none of this would have happened if Bran hadn't let the Night King touch him on the arm while he was having one of his greenseeing visions. That sent them right to the Three-Eyed Raven's door.

The White Walkers and their wights surround Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran.
HBO

Slow. Clap.

Ellie Kendrick as Meera Reed and Kae Alexander as Leaf see the White Walkers attacking
HBO
The White Walkers attack the Three-Eyed Raven's tree
HBO
The White Walkers attack the Three-Eyed Raven and Bran, Meera and Hodor in the tree
HBO

...And got the Three-Eyed Raven killed. But not before we learned a bit of crucial information about the Children of the Forest.

Kae Alexander plays Leaf, one of the Children of the Forest who help Bran and Meera
HBO

Legend tells of a pact struck between the First Men and the Children thousands of years ago, to share the land and never to fight again. Eventually the Children died out, leaving behind the godswoods and other relics of their existence, and the First Men were invaded by the Andals and their religion stamped out -- except in the North. But that's not the whole story.

The moment the Children of the Forest turned men into White Walkers starting with the Nights King played by Vladimir Furdik
HBO

As the episode revealed, with their forces near extinction after years of battle with the First Men, the Children turned to dark magic to help them -- specifically creating the White Walkers from men. This confirms a lot of Game of Thrones fan theories.

Maisie Williams as Arya Stark and Tom Wlaschiha as Jaqen H'ghar
HBO

In Braavos, Arya's still dealing with being part of a assassination cult. Same old, same old.

The mummer's show at Braavos that Arya attends
HBO

Her latest assignment: Murder the actress playing Cersei Lannister in a parody theatrical performance of Westerosi politics. Same old, same old.

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark confronts Aidan Gillen as Petyr Baelish aka Littlefinger
HBO

In the North, Littlefinger -- who stands to make a killing selling the lords and ladies of the realm his teleportation technology -- stands before Sansa Stark and has to face the fact that he left her to be raped and brutalized by the Boltons. Sansa stands up for herself and for the first time to Littlefinger, but could that portend her doom?

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark, Gwendolyn Christie as Brienne of Tarth, Kit Harington as Jon Snow
HBO

Not much time to discuss it though: The rest of the Stark Rebellion needs to figure out how to crush the Boltons, and it won't be easy.

Kit Harington as Jon Snow, leaning in
HBO

As Jon Snow rightly points out: They don't have enough men to beat the Boltons.

Gwendolyn Christie as Brienne of Tarth and Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark at the Wall
HBO

Sansa willfully holds back information -- that Littlefinger offered the knights of the Vale -- from Jon Snow, a move we know is stupid as soon as the words leave her mouth.

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Michiel Huisman as Daario Naharis before they get Drogon back
HBO

After last episode's insane, wig-testing pyrotechnics, Dany bids farewell to Jorah Mormont for the moment.

Jorah Mormont, played by Iain Glen, reveals his greyscale affliction
HBO

He needs to go deal with that nasty greyscale affliction. There's nothing to be done, but we're sad to see him go.

A new red woman emerges as Ania Bukstein plays Red Priestess Kinvara
HBO

Meanwhile, we're introduced to a new Red Woman in Meereen -- Kinvara a high priestess of R'hllor the Lord of Light, played by Ania Bukstein. She cannily intimidates Varys, which probably means bad things for that entire storyline.

Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy and Gemma Whelan as Asha Greyjoy on the Iron Islands
HBO

In the Iron Islands, a kingsmoot -- like an election but with salt water -- is going down. Yara Greyjoy nominates herself to replace her dear old dead dad as monarch of the high seas, and her brother Theon supports her. The only problem is that their uncle Euron is back in town, and he gets elected instead, and they have to sail, fast. They take with them the finest ships in the Iron Islands.

Pilou Asbaeck as Euron Greyjoy, new king of the Iron Islands at the Kingsmoot
HBO

Meet Euron Greyjoy, newly crowned Salt King of the Iron Islands.

Episode 4: Book of the Stranger

HBO

Sansa Stark reuniting with her resurrected brother Jon Snow is the single kindest moment Game of Thrones has ever given its fans. So much so that it almost makes no sense. Still, it worked splendidly.

HBO
Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark
HBO
HBO

But it doesn't mean our Stark heroes in the North don't have their work cut out for them. The letter Jon Snow received from Ramsay Bolton, demanding that he return Sansa to Winterfell, was a challenge, one that will galvanize the Stark cause for the season and the wars to come.

HBO

In case you forgot how unapologetically evil Ramsay Bolton was, he murdered Osha this episode. There's the Game of Thrones we know and love.

HBO

Across the Narrow Sea, Jorah and Daario Naharis have traced the Dothraki horde to Vaes Dothrak, where Danaerys is held prisoner and subjected to a bunch of sexist jibber-jabber from barbarian horse lords. Luckily they don't actually have to work too hard to find her!

HBO

Harder still to get her out though. But Daenerys has a half-baked plan.

HBO

Step 1: Get all your enemies in a big room.

Step 2: Burn that fucker down. (Daenerys really liked Inglorious Basterds.)

HBO

If season six is all about rebirth, this phoenix thing is a bit on the nose. Pretty nifty, though!

HBO

Bow down.

HBO

In Meereen, the city Daenerys is queen of but can't seem to get back to these days, Tyrion's having considerably more trouble getting everyone to agree to stop killing each other. The problem won't fix itself.

HBO
HBO

The King's Landing crew reminds us they're none too pleased that Queen Margaery and Loras Tyrell, the heir of House Tyrell, are trapped by psycho religious fanatics armed with clubs and gigantic holy texts.

HBO
HBO

We finally got face time with Margaery and Loras again, both still imprisoned by the High Sparrow. Though it looks like Margaery has a way out.

HBO

Don't forget that Littlefinger's still in the game. Petyr Baelish may be biding time in the Vale, but he'll be up to more no good soon enough. First order of business: head back to the North now that Sansa Stark has escaped the Boltons.

HBO

Theon finally came home to the Iron Islands. As usual, the welcome was less than warm.

Episode 3: Oathbreaker

HBO

Danaerys has just been brought to the Dothraki city Vaes Dothrak, where she'll be expected to live out her days with the rest of the Dothraki khaleesi. She's not happy about it.

HBO
HBO
HBO

And this leaves Tyrion governing another kingdom from behind the scenes.

HBO

Rickon Stark returned to the show this episode! Too bad he's now in the hands of Ramsay Bolton though. This could be a plot on the part of the Umbers though. Lord Umber made a point of not swearing allegiance to Ramsay, which gives us hope for a righteous deception in the wings. Shaggydog being dead is not a good sign, though.

HBO

Predictably, Arya's blindness was a short-lived punishment.

HBO
HBO

And the King's Landing Small Council still isn't sure what to do about Tommen Baratheon. The Lannisters have reinvited themselves to meetings though,  accompanied by Ser Robert Strong (the zombie-resurrected Gregor Clegane).

HBO

Elsewhere in King's Landing, Qyburn has commandeered the little birds once controlled by Varys, and the whispers should prove useful for Cersei.

HBO

North of the Wall, the Three-Eyed Raven, ably played by the great Max von Sydow, shows Bran a vision of the past -- the incredible battle of the Tower of Joy. The biggest reveal: Ned Stark didn't take down Ser Arthur Dayne in single combat.

HBO

His friend Howland Reed did, by stabbing Dayne in the back, while Ned picked up his sword and finished him off. Afterward, Bran was able to shout at Ned in the vision and cause the younger Lord Stark to turn around. Could this mean that Bran is able to use his greenseeing visions as a form of time travel?

HBO

At the Wall, Davos just got his mind blown. This is his face when he looked at Jon Snow's living, breathing, resurrected body. Of course, Liam Cunningham is a consummate professional and, unlike Ian McShane, refused to relive that moment for the press.

HBO

Is it just me or does this not unabashedly call back to Christ? Azor Ahai is reborn!

HBO

Episode 2: Home

HBO

No matter what Ser Aliser says, Jon Snow isn't gonna stay dead for long.

HBO

Not if Melisandre's got anything to say about it, with some help from Davos Seaworth.

HBO

"Hold onto your butts." –Dolorous Edd Tollett, proud member of the Night's Watch

HBO

Through one of Bran Stark's visions, we get a glimpse of Winterfell from days past, including one of Hodor before he became Hodor -- when he was just "Wylis." It was a different time, and this is the Three-Eyed Raven's dips into the past with Bran have become frequent and -- narratively -- quite useful.

HBO

Meera's skeptical. She knows they have a war to win.

HBO
HBO
HBO

In the Iron Islands, another king, Balon Greyjoy, is laid to rest after having been murdered by a shadowy figure revealed to be his brother Euron Greyjoy. This sends the kingdom into disarray, and now a new monarch must be chosen to rule the Iron Islands.

HBO

We nominate Yara. (So does she.)

HBO

At Winterfell, Ramsay made moves. First he killed Dad the same way Papa Roose Bolton killed Robb Stark.