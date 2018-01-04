The 55 Movies We'll Absolutely See in 2018

Each year, hundreds of new movies hit theaters, VOD, and Netflix... but which ones are actually good? You're in luck. We're obsessed with keeping track of Hollywood's stacked movie release schedule.
As you catch up on the best movies from last year, blockbusters and Oscar contenders alike, a new wave of titles is ready to vie for your attention. Some of them should be worth your time. Here are the 2018 movies you'll want to make room for between now and the holiday season.
Mom and Dad
Release date: January 19
Cast: Nicolas Cage, Selma Blair, Anne Winters
Directed by: Brian Taylor (Crank)
Why we're excited: Nicolas Cage is a ballistic missile of baroque acting that can be fired directly into any half-baked nonsense for maximum pleasure. Here he plays a father infected by a mysterious plague that violently turns parents against their children, which sounds like the greatest excuse to "open the Cage."
(Watch the trailer)
Mary and the Witch's Flower
Release date: January 19
Cast: Ruby Barnhill, Kate Winslet, Louis Ashbourne Serkis, Jim Broadbent
Directed by: Hiromasa Yonebayashi (The Secret World of Arrietty)
Why we're excited: The announcement of famed animator Hayao Miyazaki's retirement sent tremors through the Japanese animation industry -- could his Studio Ghibli, the Disney of the East, and the medium as a whole go on without him? Producer Yoshiaki Nishimura didn't want to wait and find out. Though Ghibli continues to operate, Nishimura broke out with several animators to form Studio Ponoc. Powered by artistry and perseverance, Ponoc's first feature, Mary and the Witch's Flower, a Harry Potter-esque fantasy film based on The Little Broomstick by Mary Stewart, is not just a play for audiences, but the future of animation.
(Watch the trailer)
Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Release date: January 26
Cast: Dylan O'Brien, Kaya Scodelario, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Nathalie Emmanuel
Directed by: Wes Ball (The Maze Runner)
Why we're excited: The most unsung franchise of the last five years is 20th Century Fox's dynamic, dangerous YA property The Maze Runner. The final installment finds our hero Thomas (O'Brien) leading the charge against the "World Catastrophe Killzone Department), who have once again stationed their darkest secrets inside a booby-trapped labyrinth. If it sounds ridiculous, wait until director Wes Ball gets hold of your eyeballs.
(Watch the trailer)
Winchester
Release date: February 2
Cast: Helen Mirren, Jason Clarke, Sarah Snook, Angus Sampson
Directed by: The Spierig Brothers (Daybreakers)
Why we're excited: The spooky Winchester Mystery House is a must-see on the San Francisco/San Jose tourist trail, and now it's a major motion picture courtesy of two Australian genre buffs who just rebooted Saw. At the turn of the century, Sarah Winchester, heiress to the Winchester Repeating Arms Company, believed her California home to be haunted, so she embarked on a nonstop, home-improvement project that ultimately added 161 rooms and tons of staircases that lead nowhere. The Spierig Brothers blow out the legend with actual ghosts.
(Watch the trailer)
Black Panther
Release date: February 16
Cast: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Andy Serkis
Directed by: Ryan Coogler (Creed)
Why we're excited: The first of three Marvel movies due out in 2018, Black Panther hopes to challenge the norms of the mega-franchise with heated rivalries and afro-futuristic visuals. Boseman stars as T'Challa, the king of the fictional African nation of Wakanda previously introduced in Captain America: Civil War, and faces off against Jordan's Erik Killmonger, a Wakandan exile who has the most comic book villain name of all time. Nyong'o costars as the leader of T'Challa's all-female, bodyguard/assassin clan, which already locks Black Panther as top-five Marvel.
(Watch the trailer)
Early Man
Release date: February 16
Cast: Eddie Redmayne, Tom Hiddleston, Maisie Williams, Timothy Spall
Directed by: Nick Park (Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit)
Why we're excited: Aardman Animation, the claymation laboratory behind the Wallace & Gromit shorts, Shaun the Sheep, and Chicken Run, return with a new feature set at the dawn of the prehistoric age. Despite being treasured in the U.K., Aardman movies often struggle at the American box office -- not enough CG bosses or babies? -- so don't overlook its lush latest, starring Oscar-winner Redmayne as a caveman who needs to save his clan from Tom Hiddleston.
(Watch the trailer)
Annihilation
Release date: February 23
Cast: Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson
Directed by: Alex Garland (Ex Machina)
Why we're excited: Jeff VanderMeer's verdurous science-fiction novel reads like a Planet Earth version of 2001: A Space Odyssey. The first looks at Garland's adaptation sustains that note -- there are mutant animals, spectral planes of oily otherworldliness, and an explorer (Portman) drawn in by the unknown (which also happens to have left her husband on death's door). Fans of VanderMeer's book and two other Southern Reach trilogy novels are waiting with bated breath to see what changes Garland required to make Annihilation work on screen. Any additional ingenuity should be half the fun of this already-inventive story.
(Watch the trailer)
Red Sparrow
Release date: March 2
Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton, Matthias Schoenaerts, Charlotte Rampling
Directed by: Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire)
Why we're excited: Trained in the art of seduction, psychological profiling, and likely (because this is an adaptation of an award-winning thriller) ass-kicking, Dominika Egorova (Lawrence) is as fierce as Russian spies come. A romantic run-in with an undercover CIA agent throws her off her game, the perfect throwback scenario for a certified movie star like Jennifer Lawrence.
(Watch the trailer)
A Wrinkle in Time
Release date: March 9
Cast: Storm Reid, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling
Directed by: Ava DuVernay (Selma)
Why we're excited: Though she's become a political and social icon since her Martin Luther King biopic Selma hit theaters in 2014, Ava DuVernay hasn't slowed down her work in the biz, having produced the hit TV show Queen Sugar, shot the Oscar-nominated doc 13th, directed a JAY-Z music video, and now helmed this flashy adaptation of Madeleine L'Engle's classic novel for Disney. Newcomer Storm Reid leads this sweeping science fantasy, which should finally inject some female energy into the bro-heavy blockbuster crowd.
(Watch the trailer)
The Upside
Release date: March 9
Cast: Bryan Cranston, Kevin Hart, Nicole Kidman, Amara Karan
Directed by: Neil Burger (Limitless)
Why we're excited: Is there an Oscar in Kevin Hart's future? Early word on this remake of the hit French film The Intouchables is that the comedian surprises as a down-on-his-luck guy who becomes the caretaker to a wealthy paraplegic (Cranston). The original was the definition of feel-good plaire aux foules and the new version should translate all the warm and fuzzy feelings for the downtrodden denizens of 2018 America.
Thoroughbreds
Release date: March 9
Cast: Olivia Cooke, Anya Taylor-Joy, Anton Yelchin, Paul Sparks
Directed by: Cory Finley
Why we're excited: Colorful with picture and prose, this film festival darling stars Cooke and Taylor-Joy as two girls who try to convince a criminal sex offender (Yelchin, in one of this final roles) to kill the one girl's stepdad. With pitch-black comedy and a violent bent, this one is destined to become a cult successor to Cruel Intentions.
(Watch the trailer)
Tomb Raider
Release date: March 16
Cast: Alicia Vikander, Dominic West, Walton Goggins, Daniel Wu
Directed by: Roar Uthaug (The Wave)
Why we're excited: We shouldn't be excited for a reboot of a video game-based movie franchise, but then Alicia Vikander drives a pickax into the side of a cascading mountainside and convinces us the world is in dire need of Lara Croft. An Oscar-winner for her role in 2015's The Danish Girl, this 29-year-old it-girl seems to have the muscle, Stallone-esque head-nodding abilities, and flair for gunplay required to take on a role that probably offers little in the "grounded drama" department. We are rooting for her.
(Watch the trailer)
Love, Simon
Release date: March 16
Cast: Nick Robinson, Katherine Langford, Alexandra Shipp, Jorge Lendeborg Jr.
Directed by: Greg Berlanti (Life As We Know It)
Why we're excited: The writers of This Is Us teamed up with Berlanti, better known for being the mega-producer behind The CW's DC Comics shows, to adapt Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda, the celebrated novel about a gay 17-year-old who, after his internet relationship goes awry, is forced to confront his own identity. Though it's a down-to-earth, schmaltzy teen story akin to The Fault in Our Stars, it also feels momentous: we just don't see gay narratives like this on the big screen.
(Watch the trailer)
Ready Player One
Release date: March 30
Cast: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, T.J. Miller
Directed by: Steven Spielberg (The Adventures of Tintin)
Why we're excited: Just months after dropping the zeitgeisty political drama The Post in theaters, Spielberg returns with a hyperactive, CG extravaganza. Based on a geeky novel of the same name, Ready Player One imagines destitute life in America circa 2045, where everyone nostalgic for '80s pop culture and finds solace in a virtual world called "OASIS." Lifting a backbone from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Ready Player One should be an overstuffed who's who of every IP under the sun -- one scene includes The Iron Giant, Freddy Krueger, and the Back to the Future DeLorean in vehicular combat -- as much a game for viewers as a movie.
(Watch the trailer)
Mary Magdalene
Release date: March 30
Cast: Rooney Mara, Joaquin Phoenix, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Tahar Rahim
Directed by: Garth Davis (Lion)
Why we're excited: Known today as the key to The Da Vinci Code, Jesus' somewhat controversial follower Mary Magdalene has never quite gotten her due in the annals of Biblical epics. That changes with this pensive and photographically vivid look at the saint's life, leading up to Jesus' crucifixion.
(Watch the trailer)
A Quiet Place
Release date: April 6
Cast: John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe, Millicent Simmonds
Directed by: John Krasinski (The Hollars)
Why we're excited: The latest directorial effort from The Office veteran John Krasinski feels like a spiritual sequel to Get Out, a horror film directed by a comedic actor with a fresh twist. He and his real-life wife, Emily Blunt, star as two parents who live on a desolate farm and try to keep their kids as quiet as possible... because something violent lurks in the shadows. But even sign language can't save the family when whatever paranormal entity starts provoking their peeps.
(Watch the trailer)
You Were Never Really Here
Release date: April 6
Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Ekaterina Samsonov, Alex Manette, John Doman
Directed by: Lynne Ramsay (We Need to Talk About Kevin)
Why we're excited: The reductive sell: the intense and always intriguing Phoenix just got his Taken. The less reductive sell: Ramsay, an armchair psychologist whose camera can pulsate between the emotional macro and micro with ease, explores veteran PTSD and possibly deeper disturbances through the staccato brainwaves of a man for hire. After making waves at last year's Cannes Film Festival, the thriller finally bursts on to the scene in the U.S.
(Watch the trailer)
The New Mutants
Release date: April 13
Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga
Directed by: Josh Boone (The Fault in Our Stars)
Why we're excited: The Avengers made life tough for the X-Men franchise. How do you out-epic those guys? The New Mutants suggests another way of life. Set in a government sanitorium for the superpowered, this introduction to a new team of young heroes has the obsidian heart of a horror movie with all the bells, whistles, and comic-book callbacks of an X-Men sequel -- a worthy experiment.
(Watch the trailer)
Untitled Cloverfield Movie
Release date: April 20
Cast: David Oyelowo, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Daniel Brühl, Elizabeth Debicki
Directed by: Julius Onah (The Girl Is in Trouble)
Why we're excited: According to rumors trickling out of Hollywood, Cloverfield mastermind J.J. Abrams is about to "Beyoncé album" us again in April, having reworked an original script called God Particle into a space-set installment of his Twilight Zone-ish movie franchise. The movie reportedly follows a team of astronauts aboard a space station find themselves alone in the vastness of space after a particle accelerator experiment makes the Earth disappear. Think Gravity... but somehow a million times worse.
Super Troopers 2
Release date: April 20
Cast: Paul Soter, Steve Lemme, Erik Stolhanske, Kevin Heffernan
Directed by: Jay Chandrasekhar (Beerfest)
Why we're excited: For years, the Broken Lizard comedy troupe promised fans that a Super Troopers sequel was in the works. Meow, after a successful Kickstarter campaign, the dream is a reality. We can only hope it bucks the comedic trend of right meow and, like the first movie, be (cleverly) dumb as bricks.
(Watch the trailer)
Avengers: Infinity War
Release date: May 4
Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, too many actors to count
Directed by: The Russo Brothers (Captain America: Civil War)
Why we're excited: You're either in or out with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so there's not much to say here beyond: please, please, please work. This Avengers threequel, the mega-franchise's 19th movie, unites every character under the sun for a showdown against a purple, bald, galactic douchenozzle known as Thanos. If the Russos can actually juggle the characters and raise the stakes -- you know not everyone is going to survive this chapter -- then Infinity War should be as biblical as it sounds.
(Watch the trailer)
Where'd You Go Bernadette?
Release date: May 11
Cast: Cate Blanchett, Billy Crudup, Kristen Wiig, Judy Greer
Directed by: Richard Linklater (Before Midnight)
Why we're excited: The illustrious Cate Blanchett stars in this take on the best-selling novel. She's pretty much perfect for the role. Detesting most people in the orbit of her bougie life, Bernadette embarks on a mission to find her missing mother. Whether you're a fan of Blanchett in Carol, Blue Jasmine, or Thor: Ragnarok, you can probably imagine the pitch perfect eye-rolling in store.
Slender Man
Release date: May 18
Cast: Jaz Sinclair, Joey King, Julia Goldani Telles, Annalise Basso
Directed by: Sylvain White (The Losers)
Why we're excited: The internet-born story of Slender Man is ripe for horror movie fodder, if not controversial (the myth recently inspired two young girls to attempt murder). It's unclear how the filmmakers behind this movie will drop Slendy onto the unsuspecting victims, but however it happens, it will 100% give you nightmares.
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Release date: May 25
Cast: Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover
Directed by: Ron Howard (Willow)
Why we're excited: The latest Star Wars prequel recounts the Corellian smuggler's early days, from his acquisition of the Millennium Falcon to his partnership with Chewbacca to his time running with Lando Calrissian (Glover). Other than that, we have no idea where the movie will go, except that Howard, who took over for original directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, is prioritizing the balance of laughs and adventure.
Ocean's Eight
Release date: June 8
Cast: Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling
Directed by: Gary Ross (The Hunger Games)
Why we're excited: This spinoff/sequel/reboot of the 2000s Ocean's crime capers stars Bullock as the sister of George Clooney's Danny, who also happens to be a master thief. To lift the $150 million jewels off a Met Gala debutante (Hathaway), she assembles a team of wisecracking thieves in the most stylish way possible. Yes, please.
(Watch the trailer)
The Incredibles 2
Release date: June 15
Cast: Holly Hunter, Craig T. Nelson, Sarah Vowell, Samuel L. Jackson
Directed by: Brad Bird (Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol)
Why we're excited: Thirteen years after the original, Pixar returns to its neurotic superhero universe to find Mr. Incredible (Nelson) struggling to be a stay-at-home dad while his wife "Elasti-girl" (Hunter) goes off to fight a new wave of crime. The Incredibles paired mundane office life with colorful comic book dreams to tell a story about making the most of life. Expect the sequel to dig just as deep.
(Watch the trailer)
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Release date: June 22
Cast: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Justice Smith, Jeff Goldblum
Directed by: J.A. Bayona (A Monster Calls)
Why we're excited: The trailer for this monstrous follow-up takes Pratt's raptor trainer Owen Grady and Howard's park manager Claire back to Isla Nubar to save the revived species from an exploding volcano. While Jurassic World was a messy remix of Spielberg's original, the sequel has room to push the story forward... which makes the escape-from-the-lava action teased in the trailer a little mystifying. Our guess: the volcano stuff is only one strand of DNA in a more complex dino-narrative. We hope.
(Watch the trailer)
Sicario 2: Soldado
Release date: June 22
Cast: Benicio del Toro, Josh Brolin, Isabela Moner, Jeffrey Donovan
Directed by: Stefano Sollima (Suburra)
Why we're excited: 2015's Sicario used shadows and bloodshed to explore the necessary grey area in which America fights a war on cartels. The sequel looks like a gun-toting, direct-to-DVD knockoff that completely misses the point. But it does feature Benicio del Toro's assassin back in action so... maybe this is a win.
(Watch the trailer)
I Feel Pretty
Release date: June 29
Cast: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel
Directed by: Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein
Why we're excited: The writers of Never Been Kissed, The Vow, and How to Be Single step up to direct this romantic comedy about a woman who struggles with body issues until she takes a nasty fall and wakes up feeling like the most beautiful woman in the world. It's the kind of high-concept vehicle that Jim Carrey took on once a year in the '90s now gifted to the zany-yet-substantive Amy Schumer. Sold.
The Purge: The Island
Release date: July 4
Cast: Y'lan Noel, Lex Scott Davis, Joivan Wade, Luna Lauren Velez
Directed by: Gerard McMurray (Burning Sands)
Why we're excited: According to franchise creator James DeMonaco, the fourth installment of the alt-America horror-thriller franchise is a prequel that chronicles how the country adopted Purge Night in the first place. A crafty remake of The Most Dangerous Game? Even if that's the case, we're stoked to see McMurray, who showed his dramatic chops in the indie Burning Sands, step up to the big time.
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Release date: July 6
Cast: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer
Directed by: Peyton Reed (Ant-Man)
Why we're excited: Ant-Man scaled down the Marvel formula (literally) to riff on the slick crime caper genre and exploit every drop of Paul Rudd's charm and Lilly's spunk. The sequel is likely to delve deeper into the "Quantum Realm" mythology, introduced in the first film as the place where Hank Pym's wife disappeared years prior (and now played by Michelle Pfeiffer in the sequel). Sure. Fine. We just want more of the two leads bantering. Immediately.
Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!
Release date: July 20
Cast: Lily James, Amanda Seyfried, Christine Baranski, Pierce Brosnan
Directed by: Ol Parker (The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel)
Why we're excited: Yes, we teared up halfway through the trailer for this squeaky clean musical sequel, which if we're reading it correctly, may kill off Meryl Streep's mother character in favor of her prequel incarnate, played by Lily James. This time Seyfried's Sophie is pregnant and it's up to the girls to assure here everything will be peachy because they live on a beautiful Greek island and karaoke ABBA songs. Duh. Tha gelasei o kathe pikramenos!
(Watch the trailer)
Alita: Battle Angel
Release date: July 20
Cast: Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali
Directed by: Robert Rodriguez (Sin City)
Why we're excited: James Cameron spent years developing this manga adaptation, only to hand it over to another director with a computer-graphics fascination. The same way Cameron transformed Sam Worthington into a big, blue Na'vi in Avatar, Rodriguez uses CG to turn Maze Runner costar Salazar into the doe-eyed anime heroine, Alita, a cyborg who loses her memories and rebuilds her image as a martial-arts-wielding bounty hunter. The post-apocalypse is lit.
(Watch the trailer)
Mission: Impossible 6
Release date: July 27
Cast: Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Henry Cavill
Directed by: Christopher McQuarrie (Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation)
Why we're excited: The only thing we know about the sixth installment of the M:I franchise is that it connects directly to 2015's Rogue Nation (same cast, same director) and one of the movie's crazy stunts injured Tom Cruise badly enough to warrant a nine-week halt on production. For a seemingly infallible actor with a stuntman's heart, this is a huge promise for what's to come.
The Predator
Release date: August 3
Cast: Boyd Holbrook, Olivia Munn, Keegan-Michael Key, Sterling K. Brown
Directed by: Shane Black (Iron Man 3)
Why we're excited: Black, whom 20th Century Fox hired as an actor for the original Predator in hopes that he'd punch up the script on set, is now running the hunting pack on a big-budget reboot. Do we really need another movie of mandible-mouthed, dreadlocked warriors slaughtering humans on their home turf? In March 2016, Black told Thrillist he couldn't say no to the offer. "[Fox] said, basically, if I wanted to make Predator, treat it like it was Iron Man III instead of just another little movie. I said, 'Let's really do it right this time.'"
The Meg
Release date: August 10
Cast: Jason Statham, Jessica McNamee, Li Bingbing, Rainn Wilson
Directed by: Jon Turteltaub (National Treasure)
Why we're excited: This action movie, which promises a fight between Jason Statham and a thought-extinct giant megalodon, is based on a book. Nowhere in the text did author Steve Alten explicitly write "... and then Jason Statham punches a shark in its big, fat cartilage nose," yet this movie feels like destiny.
Crazy Rich Asians
Release date: August 17
Cast: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh
Directed by: Jon M. Chu (G.I. Joe: Retaliation)
Why we're excited: THE beach read of 2013 is now a major motion picture starring a roster of Hollywood's best (and continually underused) actors of Asian descent. Fresh Off the Boat star Constance Wu stars as a woman swept off her feet into the luxury world of Singaporean wealth and has to decide if life with demanding, five-star in-laws who buy sports cars like Hot Wheels toys is really worth marrying the love of her life. This is not the hardest decision in the world.
The Happytime Murders
Release date: August 17
Cast: Melissa McCarthy, Bill Barretta, Maya Rudolph, Joel McHale
Directed by: Brian Henson (The Muppet Christmas Carol)
Why we're excited: This long-gestating detective comedy is finally happening with McCarthy and a handful of Muppet-adjacent puppets. Like Who Framed Roger Rabbit? with plush costars, the movie teams the actress up with "Bill Barretta," a hard-nosed (figuratively -- he is a puppet after all) P.I. hunting a serial killer. Stuffing will be spilled.
Robin Hood
Release date: September 21
Cast: Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx, Eve Hewson, Ben Mendelsohn
Directed by: Otto Bathurst (Peaky Blinders)
Why we're excited: Likened to The Dark Knight (what isn't?), this gritty reimagining of the classic tale finds Robin of Loxley recruiting his Merry Men and launching attacks on the rich for the first time. Which sounds a lot like Ridley Scott's Robin Hood from 2010. The difference might be seven years of comic book movie success.
Night School
Release date: September 28
Cast: Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, Taran Killam, Rob Riggle
Directed by: Malcolm D. Lee (Girls Trip)
Why we're excited: Riding high from Girls Trip, Lee reunites with breakout star Haddish and box-office titan Kevin Hart for this romp about a group of adults trying to get their GED. If it's rated R, Night School becomes an absolute priority.
Boy Erased
Release date: September 28
Cast: Lucas Hedges, Russell Crowe, Nicole Kidman, Joel Edgerton
Directed by: Joel Edgerton (The Gift)
Why we're excited: Edgerton, better known for roles in The Great Gatsby, Black Mass, and Bright (uh...), surprised audiences in 2015 with the twisted character-study-as-horror-film The Gift. Now he's back in the director's seat with the gut-wrenching true story of Garrard Conley, who is shipped off to gay conversion therapy when he's forced out to his fundamentalist family.
Venom
Release date: October 5
Cast: Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Jenny Slate
Directed by: Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland)
Why we're excited: After teaming with Marvel to reboot Spider-Man, Sony Pictures breaks from the mold once again with another Spidey-verse character: the ever-popular, black symbiote alien known as Venom. While the character showed up in Spider-Man 3, the standalone takes it in an entirely new direction, with Hardy, who is a die-hard fan of the antihero.
A Star Is Born
Release date: October 5
Cast: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Andrew Dice Clay, Dave Chappelle
Directed by: Bradley Cooper
Why we're excited: First produced in 1937, then remade again in 1954 and 1976, this farmgirl-to-starlet musical film is Cooper's first stab at directing and Gaga's leap into the big screen after a few years on American Horror Story. The possibilities seem endless, and having recently shifted from the spring to this prime fall real estate, the film's poised for awards.
First Man
Release date: October 12
Cast: Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy, Corey Stoll, Kyle Chandler
Directed by: Damien Chazelle (La La Land)
Why we're excited: While Chazelle and Gosling's La La Land couldn't snag Best Picture away from Moonlight (despite Warren Beatty's notorious flub), that didn't dissuade them from collaborating again, this time on a docudrama about the historic Apollo 11 moon landing. Gosling plays Neil Armstrong, whose entire career as a naval aviator led to his ascension as one of NASA's biggest stars.
Halloween
Release date: October 19
Cast: Jamie Lee Curtis, Andi Matichak, Judy Greer, Nick Castle
Directed by: David Gordon Green (Pineapple Express)
Why we're excited: Die-hard Halloween fans David Gordon Green and Danny McBride (yes, that Danny McBride), take the reins on the iconic horror franchise with this new installment, which pretends the countless sequels didn't happen and puts the spotlight back on Curtis' Laurie Strode. Even Nick Castle, the guy who played Michael Myers in the 1978 original, is coming back! If it's as terrifying as Halloween, then we'll be good.
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Release date: October 19
Cast: Melissa McCarthy, Richard E. Grant, Jane Curtin, Anna Deavere Smith
Directed by: Marielle Heller (The Diary of a Teenage Girl)
Why we're excited: In the early 1990s, magazine profiler Lee Israel ran out of work, and turned to celebrity letter forgery (and eventually authentic celebrity letter theft) to pay the bills. This comedic drama could return McCarthy to the Oscar conversation (she picked a Best Supporting nod for Bridesmaids) as well as her collaborators, Heller and screenwriter Nicole Holofcener.
X-Men: Dark Phoenix
Release date: November 2
Cast: Sophie Turner, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jessica Chastain
Directed by: Simon Kinberg
Why we're excited: For anyone bummed that the X-Men are curbing the effects-driven brouhaha in favor of horror, do not fret: we get a second spinoff in 2018, adapting one of the superhero team's most well-known sagas. Anyone who grew up on Chris Claremont X-Men comics (or the '90s X-Men cartoon) knows that Jean Grey -- now played by Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner -- brushed up against some cosmic energy and turned herself into the unleashed "Dark Phoenix." This is that story, complete with a Jessica Chastain from outer space.
The Grinch
Release date: November 9
Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch
Directed by: Peter Candeland and Yarrow Cheney (The Secret Life of Pets)
Why we're excited: Yes, another version of Dr. Seuss' furry, green, Christmas-hating ogre is coming. If the early look at the computer-animated spectacle is any indication, this movie will also give us a Grinch origin story, which the Jim Carrey live-action take also tried (and failed) to do.
Holmes & Watson
Release date: November 9
Cast: Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly, Lauren Lapkus, Ralph Fiennes
Directed by: Etan Cohen (Get Hard)
Why we're excited: There was Anchorman. There was Ricky Bobby. There was Step Brothers. Now there is Holmes & Watson, Ferrell and Reilly's comedic riff on the iconic detective duo. The two actors have been trying to find time and make this movie for years, so expect this to be a bigger play than an excuse to wear deerstalkers.
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Release date: November 16
Cast: Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Jude Law, Johnny Depp
Directed by: David Yates (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them)
Why we're excited: Whether this Harry Potter spin-off franchise can brush Depp's recent controversies under the rug is unclear, but judging just by the surface, this sequel ramps up the drama by pairing Redmayne's Newt Scamander with young Albus Dumbledore, played by Jude Law, who we know faces off against Depp's Grindelwald closer to World War II.
Creed 2
Release date: November 21
Cast: Michael B. Jordan
Directed by: Steven Caple Jr. (The Land)
Why we're excited: We know very little about how Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone, and Creed director Ryan Coogler intend to follow up their hit Rocky sequel. There will probably be a boxing match. The one thing we know for sure: another fresh-faced filmmaker is stepping up to take Coogler's place, imbuing the franchise with an energy it always needs (see Rocky II, III, IV as examples of the opposite).
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Release date: December 14
Cast: Shameik Moore, Liev Schreiber, Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry
Directed by: Peter Ramsey (Rise of the Guardians), Rodney Rothman, Bob Persichetti
Why we're excited: Taking a cue from Marvel and X-Men, Sony is following up its Spidey-verse-set Venom with a second adventure spun from the character's comic book pages. Into the Spider-Verse is a fully animated action movie led by a hero who isn't Peter Parker. This time, Miles Morales, a fan favorite from the Ultimate series, is under the mask, taking on taking on the Prowler (Mahershala Ali) who also happens to be his uncle.
(Watch the trailer)
Bumblebee
Release date: December 21
Cast: Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena, Rachel Crow, Pamela Adlon
Directed by: Travis Knight (Kubo and the Two Strings)
Why we're excited: The unfathomably expensive Transformers: The Last Knight didn't do so hot when dropped in theaters last summer, but the brains behind the franchise hope to send it sailing in a new direction. Bumblebee sends the title hero back to the 1980s, where he first took on the disguise of a VW bug and fought evil with a punk driver named Charlie (Steinfeld). Animator Travis Knight replaces bigger-is-better Michael Bay for this chapter, and for the first time in ages, we're a little excited for a Transformers movie.
Aquaman
Release date: December 21
Cast: Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe
Directed by: James Wan (The Conjuring)
Why we're excited: Justice League had its problems. A lot of them. But if we learned anything from Wonder Woman, it's that DC's characters can turn a standalone movie into a home run in the hands of the right director. So we're rooting for Momoa, who has the right physique and wink-wink approach for this talks-to-the-fishes hero, and director Wan, who proved he could step up from horror movies to blockbusters with the supercharged Furious 7.
Mary Poppins Returns
Release date: December 25
Cast: Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw, Angela Lansbury
Directed by: Rob Marshall (Chicago)
Why we're excited: Debuting 54 years after the classic Disney original, but set only 25 years after the events of that film, this musical sequel stars Blunt as the magical nanny, who reconnects with grown-up versions of Jane and Michael during a time of tragedy. Miranda costars as the apprentice of Dick Van Dyke's Bert, and the movie promises a new batch of songs that will attempt to live up to "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious."
