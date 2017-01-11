The 33 Albums That Will Power the Rest of Your Year

Saying "so long" to summer isn't entirely sadness-inducing, not with all the unmissable entertainment options queued up over the next few months. Our series of fall previews will guide you to the very best movies, shows, albums, books, video games, and events arriving this season.

It's easy to joke about album release dates being an antiquated notion -- just ask Frank Ocean and his live-streamed staircase -- but plenty of great artists and bands still release albums the old-fashioned way. Not everyone can drop their album at a moment's notice like Beyoncé. In fact, some artists even have release dates, singles, videos, tour dates, and all the other bells and whistles fans love.