Every New Netflix Original Show and Movie You'll Be Binge-Watching Soon

When it comes to original programming, Netflix follows Young Gunz's mantra: "can't stop, won't stop." For the rest of 2016, and into the New Year, the streaming giant is rolling out a glut of fresh movies, TV series, comedy specials, live concert flicks, and documentaries for your bingeing pleasure. Here's a look at every title officially scheduled on Netflix's calendar, along with the highlights we find especially interesting (indicated with a helpful ➤).
Available 12/16
➤Barry
On the heels of Southside With You, which turned the courtship of Barack and Michelle into an existential tour of Chicago, comes Barry, a red streaming giant original picked up after this year's Toronto Film Festival. Vikram Gandhi's biopic, which takes viewers back to the fall of 1981 for Obama's junior year at Columbia University, received mostly positive reviews while there -- get a taste of what to expect with the trailer above.
Call Me Francis
A four-part Pope Francis miniseries, set to cover his early years in Buenos Aires all the way to his 2013 appointment.
Available 12/20
Gabriel Iglesias: I'm Sorry for What I Said When I Was Hungry
"Fluffy" waxes introspective with comedy in Chicago.
Available 12/23
Travelers (Season 1)
A time-traveling drama starring Will from Will & Grace.
➤Trollhunters (Season 1)
Guillermo del Toro's epic 'toon troll saga boasts dazzling visuals and some (kinda) brave protagonists.
Available 12/27
Chasing Cameron (Season 1)
This guy and his friends are getting a behind-the-scenes docuseries about their digital celebrity. Merry Christmas?!
Available 1/6/17
One Day at a Time
Norman Lear's all-Latino remake of the iconic comedy.
Available 1/13/17
➤A Series of Unfortunate Events (Season 1)
Lemony Snicket's addicting (yet tragic) account of Violet, Klaus, and Sunny finally gets the small-screen treatment it deserves. In this version, Neil Patrick Harris stars as Count Olaf, the evil guardian who cares less about the Baudelaire orphans' well-being and more about their inheritance.
Available 2/10/17
David Brent: Life on the Road
Remember Ricky Gervais' version of Michael Scott? That man is now a rock superstar. Kind of.
Available 3/17/17
➤Iron Fist (Season 1)
Danny Rand (Finn Jones, aka Loras from Game of Thrones) and his supercharged punches want you to know 2017 won't be without appetizing Marvel fare.
