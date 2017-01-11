Entertainment

Every New Netflix Original Show and Movie You'll Be Binge-Watching Soon

By Published On 09/14/2016 By Published On 09/14/2016
the oa, netflix
The OA | Netflix US & Canada/YouTube
More From Stream On

related

The Absolute Best Documentaries on Netflix

related

The 19 Most '90s Movies on Netflix

related

Every Episode of 'Rick and Morty,' Ranked

related

Everything We Know About 'Stranger Things' Season 2

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

When it comes to original programming, Netflix follows Young Gunz's mantra: "can't stop, won't stop." For the rest of 2016, and into the New Year, the streaming giant is rolling out a glut of fresh movies, TV series, comedy specials, live concert flicks, and documentaries for your bingeing pleasure. Here's a look at every title officially scheduled on Netflix's calendar, along with the highlights we find especially interesting (indicated with a helpful ).

Netflix US & Canada/YouTube

Available 12/16

Barry
On the heels of Southside With You, which turned the courtship of Barack and Michelle into an existential tour of Chicago, comes Barry, a red streaming giant original picked up after this year's Toronto Film Festival. Vikram Gandhi's biopic, which takes viewers back to the fall of 1981 for Obama's junior year at Columbia University, received mostly positive reviews while there -- get a taste of what to expect with the trailer above.

Call Me Francis
A four-part Pope Francis miniseries, set to cover his early years in Buenos Aires all the way to his 2013 appointment.

Netflix US & Canada/YouTube

The OA (Season 1)
Surprise. Brit Marling's latest project -- a sci-fi saga about a missing blind girl who reappears with her sight restored -- arrives in full this weekend, just in time to commandeer your plans.

Available 12/20

Gabriel Iglesias: I'm Sorry for What I Said When I Was Hungry
"Fluffy" waxes introspective with comedy in Chicago.

Available 12/23

Travelers (Season 1)
A time-traveling drama starring Will from Will & Grace.

Trollhunters (Season 1)
Guillermo del Toro's epic 'toon troll saga boasts dazzling visuals and some (kinda) brave protagonists.

Available 12/27

Chasing Cameron (Season 1)
This guy and his friends are getting a behind-the-scenes docuseries about their digital celebrity. Merry Christmas?!

Available 1/6/17

One Day at a Time
Norman Lear's all-Latino remake of the iconic comedy.

Netflix US & Canada/YouTube

Available 1/13/17

A Series of Unfortunate Events (Season 1)
Lemony Snicket's addicting (yet tragic) account of Violet, Klaus, and Sunny finally gets the small-screen treatment it deserves. In this version, Neil Patrick Harris stars as Count Olaf, the evil guardian who cares less about the Baudelaire orphans' well-being and more about their inheritance.

Available 2/10/17

David Brent: Life on the Road
Remember Ricky Gervais' version of Michael Scott? That man is now a rock superstar. Kind of.

Available 3/17/17

Iron Fist (Season 1)
Danny Rand (Finn Jones, aka Loras from Game of Thrones) and his supercharged punches want you to know 2017 won't be without appetizing Marvel fare.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Sean Fitz-Gerald is a staff writer at Thrillist Entertainment, and honestly just wants more Black Mirror. Find him on Twitter @srkfitzgerald.

Other Stuff You'll Like In Stream On

related

READ MORE
Netflix Already Knows What You're Going to Watch Next
Stream On

related

READ MORE
What to Stream This Summer Based on Your Zodiac Sign
Stream On

related

READ MORE
Every Amazon Prime Original Series, Ranked
Stream On

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like