Netflix's Future Shows and Plans, Revealed

Mitch Hurwitz eyes Arrested Development Season 5 dates

"If it does happen, it looks like the shooting will start at the beginning of 2017," the writer-producer said at the panel. "We’ve got a lot of the stories broke and we’re ready to go."

Earlier this year, Hurwitz sounded confident the fifth season would come together. "The actors want to do it, the studio wants to do it, Netflix wants to do it, I want to do it. It's just making it happen. There's no one resisting." He also told Esquire he recut the fourth season into 22 episodes "airable on TV." Something Arrested is definitely cooking.