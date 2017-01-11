Every New Movie and TV Show Being Added to Amazon Prime in December

With so many products for sale, it's easy to forget that Amazon offers a deep library of movies and TV shows for your streaming perusal. This month, Prime is sweetening the deal with a killer selection of titles new and old to stream at no extra cost. There's really no need to ever leave home.
Highlights
Caddyshack (Available 12/1)
Rat farts! If for some reason you've yet to hit the links on Harold Ramis' 1980 classic, gear up to watch your favorite comedy titans (Bill Murray! Chevy Chase! Rodney Dangerfield!) crack wise at their prime. Caddyshack proved that hanging out at a golf club can make for a wild and crazy time. Throw in a boat crash, a crazy wager, and improv from Bill Murray, and you have an instant classic. Whether it's your first or 40th viewing, you'll get nothing and like it.
Lars and the Real Girl (Available 12/1)
While this movie might sound weird on paper, trust us: It's also weird to watch. But if anyone can make a warm, fuzzy rom-com that co-stars a literal sex doll, it's Ryan Gosling. The sly smile that launched a thousand Tumblrs is deployed at full wattage here, convincing us to buy into the unlikeliest of romances.
The Lobster (Available 12/2)
This sci-fi rom-com basically splits into two movies, one eviscerating Bachelor-esque monogamy logic, where Colin Farrell's David must find love in 45 days or be turned into the titular animal (his choice). The second boots our hero to savage woods, where escaped singles plot terrorist attacks against their romance-obsessed society. Like Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, The Lobster is original, heartfelt, and an awful date movie -- but it's one of our favorites of the year.
Mozart in the Jungle (Available 12/9)
Season 3 of this orchestra pit-based Sex in the City is sure to be a delightful romp through the streets and sheets of its hot, young, NYC-based band geeks. This proves that Gael García Bernal was born to play an eccentric conductor, and you probably shouldn't have given up the oboe in middle school.
The Man in the High Castle (Available 12/16)
Based on Philip K. Dick's dystopian alternate-history novel, Season 2 of this acclaimed Amazon Original series is probably going to feel a whole lot more relevant after 2016's political shakeup. The show explores a divided America in the wake of World War II had Germany won, and thanks to big-budget action sequences and complex characters, the results are chilling -- in a good way.
Everything else
Available 12/1
Available 12/2
Lost in Oz (Season 1)
Available 12/7
Therapy for a Vampire
Available 12/10
Daddy's Home
Available 12/14
The Expanse (Season 1)
Available 12/17
Anomalisa
Available 12/22
Café Society
