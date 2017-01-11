Every New Movie and TV Show Being Added to Amazon Prime in December

With so many products for sale, it's easy to forget that Amazon offers a deep library of movies and TV shows for your streaming perusal. This month, Prime is sweetening the deal with a killer selection of titles new and old to stream at no extra cost. There's really no need to ever leave home.

Highlights

Caddyshack (Available 12/1)

Rat farts! If for some reason you've yet to hit the links on Harold Ramis' 1980 classic, gear up to watch your favorite comedy titans (Bill Murray! Chevy Chase! Rodney Dangerfield!) crack wise at their prime. Caddyshack proved that hanging out at a golf club can make for a wild and crazy time. Throw in a boat crash, a crazy wager, and improv from Bill Murray, and you have an instant classic. Whether it's your first or 40th viewing, you'll get nothing and like it.