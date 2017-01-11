All the New TV Shows and Movies Hitting Hulu in January

Hulu is feeling generous. For the new year, the green streamer has snatched up enough Lethal Weapon and Jackass to tide you over till 2018's new year -- plus, if you have the Showtime premium add-on, you'll be able to catch Burnt, Bridge of Spies, the end of The Affair, and the beginning of the new Homeland. Whether you're in need of a mini-marathon or a good laugh, January shouldn't disappoint.
Highlights
Annie Hall (available 1/1)
This psychoanalytic story of Brooklyn comedian Alvy Singer (Woody Allen) and his titular temporary love (Diane Keaton) breathed new life into the rom-com genre with its unconventionally less-than-rosy outcome and groundbreaking narrative devices (split frames, mental subtitles, camera-facing soliloquies, layered flashbacks). Fans and critics like to call this Oscar-winner Allen's very best movie -- it's in the top three, at least.
All of the Lethal Weapons (available 1/1)
If you need to recover from the beginning of 2017 in premium couch-potato fashion, you can travel back a few decades to watch not one Lethal Weapon, but four. The full film franchise comes all at once for your post-holiday bingeing pleasure -- new TV show unfortunately not included.
Jackass 1 & 2 (available 1/1)
Relive the pains and glories of Jeff Tremaine's first two stunt-filled installments, as Johnny Knoxville & Co. take Party Boy to Japan, snort wasabi, and turn a bad bear trap idea into a memorable Busby Berkeley-style finale. Long live Party Boy.
South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (available 1/1)
Though some of the shock humor in Matt Stone and Trey Parker's feature-length take on the South Park world might feel a little dated now, this mission to defend Terrance and Phillip's freedom of speech still mostly plays like a twisted masterpiece. The duo's taut 81-minute satire blends its crasser gags (a Satan-Saddam Hussein love affair, for one) with expertly written and performed Broadway-style send-ups (the iconic "Blame Canada" and "What Would Brian Boitano Do?" among them) to provide an almost endless string of laughs for fans new and old. Come for the deliciously sophomoric punch lines, stay for the surprisingly potent meta-argument against censorship.
The Path (premieres 1/25)
If you devoured the first run of Aaron Paul's culty religious saga, 2017 is already looking up for you. The Hulu original returns at the end of the month for round two.
Everything else
Available 1/1
Chowder (Seasons 1-3)
The Powerpuff Girls (Classic) (Season 1-6)
Wasted (Season 1)
Across the Universe (2007)
Amelie (2001)
The Amityville Horror (2005)
Baby Boom (1987)
Bad Girls from Mars (1991)
Beverly Hills Cop 2 (1987)
Beverly Hills Cop 3 (1994)
Beverly Hills Vamp (1989)
Black Sheep (1996)
Blaze You Out (2013)
Blow Away (1993)
Blue Hill Avenue (2003)
Boxcar Bertha (1972)
The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)
The 'Burbs (1989)
Bug (2006)
Cold War (2012)
Craig Ferguson: Does This Need to Be Said? (2011)
Cruel Intentions (1999)
Curse of the Starving Class (1994)
Deadly Blessing (1981)
Dracula 3000 (2004)
Duma (2005)
The Eternal (1998)
Explorers (1985)
Extreme Justice (1993)
Eyes of an Angel (1994)
Footloose (1984)
Gargoyles: Wings of Darkness (2004)
Happily N’Ever After (2006)
Happily N’Ever After 2 (2009)
Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)
Jesus' Son (2000)
King Kong (1976)
Leaving Las Vegas (1995)
The Long Riders (1980)
Man in the Moon (1991)
Mission Impossible (1996)
Mutant Species (1995)
Norm of the North (2016)
Open Season (2006)
The Piano (1994)
Primal Fear (1996)
Promised Land (1987)
The Relic (1997)
Runaway Bride (1999)
Senorita Justice (2004)
Shooters (2003)
Silent Tongue (1993)
Six Weeks (1982)
Sleepy Hollow (1999)
Split Image (1982)
The Spy Next Door (2010)
Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1998)
Stephen King’s Silver Bullet (1985)
Teresa’s Tattoo (1994)
Trading Places (1983)
Transporter 3 (2008)
Trekkies (1997)
Trekkies 2 (2004)
Trucks (1997)
The Untouchables (1987)
Vanilla Sky (2001)
A Very Brady Sequel (1996)
War Games (1983)
What’s Cooking? (2000)
Witness (1985)
Available 1/2
Beyond (Season 1)
The Mick (Season 1 premiere)
To Tell the Truth (Season 2 premiere)
Available 1/3
The Bachelor (Season 21 premiere)
The Celebrity Apprentice (Season 8 premiere)
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 11)
Love the Coopers (2015) (Showtime)
Available 1/4
Bones (Season 12 premiere)
Available 1/6
Nashville (Season 5 premiere)
Available 1/7
Emerald City (series premiere)
Grimm (Season 6 premiere)
Sleepy Hollow (Season 4 premiere)
Available 1/8
Burnt (2015) (Showtime)
Available 1/9
Match Game (Season 2 premiere)
Secret in their Eyes (2015) (Showtime)
Available 1/10
Amazing World of Gumball (Season 4)
Available 1/13
My Kitchen Rules (series premiere)
Bird People (2014)
Available 1/15
Bridge of Spies (2015) (Showtime)
Available 1/16
Clarence (Season 2)
Homeland (Season 6 premiere) (Showtime)
Available 1/17
Real Housewives of Potomac (Season 1)
Available 1/19
What Happened… Ms. Sykes (2016)
Available 1/20
Scandal (Season 6 premiere)
Available 1/22
Where to Invade Next (2015)
Available 1/23
The Choice (2016)
Available 1/27
Days and Nights (2014)
Dirty Grandpa (2016)
Roseanne for President (2016)
Available 1/28
Hostel (2006)
Hostel: Part 2 (2007)
Available 1/30
The Affair (Season 3 finale) (Showtime)
Regular Show (Season 7B)
