All the New TV Shows and Movies Hitting Hulu in January

All of the Lethal Weapons (available 1/1)

If you need to recover from the beginning of 2017 in premium couch-potato fashion, you can travel back a few decades to watch not one Lethal Weapon, but four. The full film franchise comes all at once for your post-holiday bingeing pleasure -- new TV show unfortunately not included.

Jackass 1 & 2 (available 1/1)

Relive the pains and glories of Jeff Tremaine's first two stunt-filled installments, as Johnny Knoxville & Co. take Party Boy to Japan, snort wasabi, and turn a bad bear trap idea into a memorable Busby Berkeley-style finale. Long live Party Boy.