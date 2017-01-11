Every Movie and TV Show Coming and Going From Netflix in June

A new month means a new slew of movies and shows are added to your favorite streaming platforms. The full list of additions arriving in June is below, starting with our curated picks of the most intriguing programming that's new on Netflix this month. But first, let's take a look at things expiring by July 1st, so that you can prioritize accordingly.
What's leaving
Expiring 6/30
Sophie's Choice (1982)
Expiring 7/1
2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)
A Clockwork Orange (1971)
A League of Their Own (1992)
Allegiance (2012)
Along Came Polly (2004)
Best in Show (2000)
The Beverly Hillbillies (1993)
Bulworth (1998)
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)
Caillou (Season 5)
The Central Park Five (2012)
Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke (1978)
The Conspiracy (2012)
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood (Seasons 1-2)
Dinosaur Train (Season 2)
Drive Me Crazy (1999)
Flashpoint (Seasons 1-5)
The Flintstones (1994)
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas (2000)
The Game (Seasons 1-3)
How to Marry a Millionaire (1953)
Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006)
Medium (Seasons 1-7)
Mister Rogers' Neighborhood: Volume 1 (1968)
Mouse Hunt (1997)
My Sister’s Wedding (2013)
Notting Hill (1999)
Numb3rs (Seasons 1-6)
Odd Squad (Season 1)
The Perfect Storm (2000)
The Quiet Man (1952)
Reading Rainbow: Volume 1 (1985)
The Right Stuff (1983)
Rubber (2010)
Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)
Star Trek: Generations (1994)
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)
Team America: World Police (2004)
Tesla: Master of Lightning (2000)
Thumbelina (1994)
The Very Hungry Caterpillar and Other Stories (1993)
Wild Kratts (Seasons 1-3)
Witness (1985)
Women Aren’t Funny (2014)
WordWorld (Season 1)
Zoboomafoo (Season 2)
June highlights
A Walk to Remember (available 6/1)
Your tear ducts are about to get eviscerated: for Mandy Moore's first starring film role, the pop phenom plays a preacher's high school-sweetheart daughter who also happens to have leukemia. Shane West is the heartthrob bad boy who teaches her how to love on the time she's got left. Thank you, Nicholas Sparks, for all that you have contributed to the heartbreak canon.
Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere (available 6/1)
If you haven't caught the oddball cult favorite already, there's no excuse now. Over the course of 25 episodes, Ross will teach you to paint like the masters while providing wise bons mots and incredible hair inspiration. "We don't make mistakes, just happy little accidents," Ross teaches -- the only accident would be skipping this series on your chill night in.
Jurassic Park (available 6/1)
Perhaps the only movie that ever truly deserved a conversion to a theme-park ride, Steven Spielberg's thrilling adaptation of the Michael Crichton novel brought long-extinct creatures back to life in more ways than one. Benevolent Netflix is giving us more than just the franchise starter, too: The Lost World and JP3 sequels are also available June 1st, so you can make a marathon of it.
Orange Is the New Black (Season 4) (available 6/17)
Last we saw of Litchfield, dozens of inmates fled from the rapidly deteriorating facility and splashed around in a nearby lake as a thinly veiled religious metaphor (for Black Cindy, at least). Showrunner Jenji Kohan has committed to at least three more seasons of Netflix's big hit, though, so we doubt that prison break will last long; we're eager to see how Warden Caputo will resolve Litchfield's numerous personnel issues. And Sophia better make her way out of the SHU.
Spotlight (available 6/22)
My colleague Matt Patches once referred to this film as a "fine merino sweater," and he was not wrong. This year's Best Picture Oscar winner is expertly crafted of quality materials and will help you to appreciate the finer things in life. Like responsible journalism, which many people forget is supposed to be a public service. To watch the Boston Globe dismantle a decades-long cover-up of child abuse in the Catholic Church will remind you of the power of excellent reporting.
The Fundamentals of Caring (available 6/24)
Your best friend Paul Rudd stars in this Netflix original, about a retired writer who becomes a caretaker for a teen with muscular dystrophy (Craig Roberts, whom you might recognize from Amazon's Red Oaks). They find Selena Gomez on a road trip, and what results is, according to Variety, very "Sundance 2004."
Other June arrivals
Available 6/1
7 Chinese Brothers (2015)
72 Cutest Animals (Season 1)
72 Dangerous Places (Season 1)
Big Stone Gap (2014)
Breaking the Magician's Code: Magic's Biggest Secrets Finally Revealed (Season 1-2)
Cold in July (2014)
Conspiracy Theory: Did We Land on the Moon? (2001)
Cuba: The Forgotten Revolution (2015)
(Dis)Honesty: The Truth About Lies (2015)
El Libro de Piedra (1969)
Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007)
Extraordinary Tales (2015)
The Fear of 13 (2015)
Gabo: The Creation of Gabriel García Márquez (2015)
Gentlemen and Gangsters (Season 1)
The Good Witch (Season 1)
The Great Alone (2015)
Hadwin's Judgement (2015)
J. Edgar (2011)
Jaco (2015)
Janis: Little Girl Blue (2015)
Lion Heart (2013)
Meadowland (2015)
The Odd Couple II (1998)
Off Camera (Series 1)
Pokémon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages (2015)
Pokémon: XY: Kalos Quest (Season 2)
Portrait of a Serial Monogamist (2015)
The Resurrection of Jake the Snake (2015)
Rock the Kasbah (2015)
Sam Klemke's Time Machine (2015)
Second Coming (2014)
Tab Hunter Confidential (2015)
UFOs: The Best Evidence Ever (Caught on Tape) (1997)
Underdogs (2013)
What Our Fathers Did: A Nazi Legacy (2015)
Wildlike (2014)
Available 6/2
Beauty & the Beast (Season 3)
Hibana: Spark
Pretty Little Liars (Season 6)
Available 6/3
Bo Burnham: Make Happy
Available 6/6
Darkweb (2015)
Available 6/7
Every Thing Will Be Fine (2015)
Jarhead 3: The Siege (2016)
Available 6/10
LEGO Friends: The Power of Friendship (Season 2)
Voltron: Legendary Defender (Season 1)
Available 6/11
Me Him Her (2016)
Scandal (Season 5)
Available 6/12
Already Tomorrow in Hong Kong (2015)
Available 6/14
The League (Season 7)
Available 6/15
After the Spill (2015)
Boom Bust Boom (2016)
The Giver (2014)
In the Shadow of the Moon (2007)
Naz & Maalik (2015)
Night Owls (2015)
Poverty, Inc. (2014)
Top Spin (2015)
TransFatty Lives (2015)
Available 6/16
Being Mary Jane (Season 3)
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Season 3)
The Unborn (2009)
Available 6/17
All Hail King Julien (Season 3)
Available 6/18
Cedar Cove (Season 3)
Grey's Anatomy (Season 12)
Available 6/19
Bunk'd (Season 1)
I Am Thor (2015)
Available 6/20
Life Story (Series 1)
The Making of Life Story
Available 6/21
Best Friends Whenever (Season 1)
Available 6/22
Sin City: A Dame to Kill For (2014)
Available 6/24
Dragons: Race to the Edge (Season 3)
Justin Time GO!
Available 6/27
Cronies (2015)
Available 6/29
Life (2015)
Available 6/30
A Very Secret Service (Season 1)
Palio (2015)
(T)ERROR (2015)
