Every Movie and TV Show Coming and Going from Netflix in May

May highlights

Bring It On (available 5/1)

Admit it: your spirit fingers could use some work. Netflix adds to its teen-movie canon with this turn-of-the-millennium cheer-com, which follows the competing antics of rival squads led by Kirsten Dunst and Gabrielle Union, respectively. There's plenty of goofy choreography and crass teen humor to keep you entertained.

The Nutty Professor (available 5/1)

Eddie Murphy's 1996 remake of the 1963 Jerry Lewis classic mocks the morbidly obese in a way that feels a little mean-spirited 20 years later, but it's worth watching to marvel at the comedian's chameleonic ability to play multiple characters in the same cast at the same time. Plus, those fat suits, wigs, and prosthetics are entertaining enough out of context.