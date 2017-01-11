Every New Movie and TV Show Coming to Netflix in January

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982; available 1/1)

In Steven Spielberg's best movies, a sense of wonder is rooted in the drab confines of reality. This story of a boy and his alien friend endures because the details surrounding that iconic moonlit bike ride are so specific: the Coors E.T. drinks, the Speak & Spell he uses, and the Reese's Pieces he loves. Like modern life, the world of E.T. is one defined by brands, consumer goods, and the need to escape. If only we all had another planet to phone home to.

Lots of Superman (1978-2006; available 1/1)

The new year promises a long look at a lot of old Supermen, including Superman, Superman II, Superman III, Superman IV, and Superman Returns, all available at the beginning of the month for your bingeing pleasure. If you're looking to compare the hero to his female equivalent, remember the first season of Supergirl lives on Netflix, too.