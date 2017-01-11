Every New Movie and TV Show Coming to Netflix in January

A new month means a new slew of movies and shows are added to Netflix -- and many are taken away. The full list of titles arriving in January is below, but first, let's look at the most intriguing programming hitting the streaming service this month. And remember: You can download them now!
Highlights
Caddyshack (1980; available 1/1)
This golf-oriented Harold Ramis comedy served as a hilarious vehicle for Chevy Chase and Rodney Dangerfield in their prime. Factor in Bill Murray, arguably at the height of his shit-disturber phase, waging war against flowers and a dancing gopher, and this one is an absolute classic.
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982; available 1/1)
In Steven Spielberg's best movies, a sense of wonder is rooted in the drab confines of reality. This story of a boy and his alien friend endures because the details surrounding that iconic moonlit bike ride are so specific: the Coors E.T. drinks, the Speak & Spell he uses, and the Reese's Pieces he loves. Like modern life, the world of E.T. is one defined by brands, consumer goods, and the need to escape. If only we all had another planet to phone home to.
Lots of Superman (1978-2006; available 1/1)
The new year promises a long look at a lot of old Supermen, including Superman, Superman II, Superman III, Superman IV, and Superman Returns, all available at the beginning of the month for your bingeing pleasure. If you're looking to compare the hero to his female equivalent, remember the first season of Supergirl lives on Netflix, too.
A Series of Unfortunate Events (Season 1; available 1/13)
Lemony Snicket's addicting (yet tragic) saga of orphans Violet, Klaus, and Sunny Baudelaire finally gets the small-screen treatment it deserves. In this brand-new version, Neil Patrick Harris stars as Count Olaf, the evil guardian who cares more about the Baudelaires' inheritance than their well-being.
The Shining (1980; available 1/1)
Stephen King hates this psychotropic adaptation of his horror novel because director Stanley Kubrick took too many liberties. Sorry, Mr. King, but Kubrick shot a classic. With ample silence and a seeping sense of dread, Kubrick preys on his viewers' sheer terror -- those twins, that wave of blood, the pages and pages of "ALL WORK AND NO PLAY" -- and leaves the explanation blank. For all the "Here's Johnny!" spoofs in the word, Jack Nicholson's snarling rendition will always cut like an ax.
V for Vendetta (2005; available 1/1)
Remember, remember, the fifth of November -- and a buzzed Natalie Portman -- in January, with the return of James McTeigue's tyrannical thriller, which comes at a very appropriate time and has aged just fine, thank you very much.
It Follows (2015) (Available 1/13)
David Robert Mitchell's uniquely terrifying horror flick, one of the scariest since the original Blair Witch, is finally streaming.
Everything else
Available 1/1
Around the World in 80 Days (2004)
After Innocence (2005)
Bee Movie (2007)
Boogie Nights (1997)
Braveheart (1995)
Collateral Damage (2002)
Dreamcatcher (2003)
El Dorado (1966)
HALO Legends (2009)
Hugo (2011)
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (2011)
License to Drive (1988)
Nancy Drew (2007)
Ocean's Twelve (2004)
Real Detective (Season 1)
The Parent Trap (1961)
The Perfect Physique (2015)
Rat Race (2012)
To Be a Miss (2016)
Trudell (2005)
Vanilla Sky (2001)
Available 1/3
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 11)
Jen Kirkman: Just Keep Livin'?
Available 1/6
Coin Heist
Degrassi: Next Class (Season 3)
Growing Up Coy (2016)
Mar de Plastico (Season 1)
One Day at a Time (Season 1)
Tarzan and Jane (Season 1)
Available 1/7/17
Alpha and Omega 7 (2016)
Miss Sharon Jones! (2015)
Under the Shadow (2016)
Available 1/9/17
Best and Most Beautiful Things (2016)
Ratchet and Clank (2016)
Available 1/10/17
As I Open My Eyes (2015)
Best Friends Whenever (Season 2)
Happily Married (2015)
Jim Gaffigan: Cinco
We're Lalaloopsy (Season 1)
Available 1/11
Disney's Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016)
Available 1/13
Aquarius (2015)
Casablancas: The Man Who Loved Women
Clinical
Historia de un Clan (Season 1)
It Follows (2015)
The Investigator: A British Crime Story (Season 1)
Available 1/14
Camp X-Ray (2014)
Cardboard Boxer (2016)
Estar o No Estar
Available 1/15
A Beautiful Now (2015)
Hostage to the Devil (2016)
Señora Acero (Season 3)
Twisted Trunk, Big Fat Body (2015)
Wartime Portraits (Season 1)
Available 1/16
Flash of Genius (2008)
Halloweed (2016)
Rezort (2016)
Available 1/17
Fatima (2015)
Neal Brennan: 3 Mics
Roger Corman's Death Race 2050 (2016)
Available 1/19
Good Kids (2016)
Available 1/20
Frontier (Season 1)
Papa (2015)
Take the 10
Voltron: Legendary Defender (Season 2)
Available 1/21
Bates Motel (Season 4)
Grami's Circus Show (Season 2)
Available 1/24
Cristela Alonzo: Lower Classy
Gad Gone Wild
Hieronymus Bosch: Touched by the Devil (2016)
Kill Command (2016)
Terrace House: Aloha State (Season 1: Part 1)
Available 1/25
Era el Cielo
Available 1/27
Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh (Season 2)
iBOY
Kazoops! (Season 2)
Shadows of Truth (2016)
Sharknado: The 4th Awakens (2016)
Available 1/28
Ripper Street (Season 4)
Available 1/30
Antibirth (2016)
Swing State (2016)
Available 1/31
Bill Burr Stand-up Special
