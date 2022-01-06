29 TV Shows We're Excited To Watch in 2022

Image by Maitane Romagosa for Thrillist

Forget the lingering 2021 TV you have yet to catch up on. That's old news. It's 2022, and an onslaught of shows new and returning are coming your way via streaming and network TV. The lineup features returning favorites (Euphoria, Barry, Stranger Things) as well as some exciting new offerings, like Winning Time, about the 1980s Lakers, and Pam & Tommy, about, well, Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's sex tape. Oh, and did you want some dragons? Well, down the road there will be the debut of HBO's Game of Thrones spinoff, as well as Amazon's long-awaited Lord of the Rings show. It's going to be a big year, and we're helping you keep track of what's worth getting excited for. Start bingeing. ALSO READ: Our guide to every Netflix original TV show and movie coming in 2022

'Search Party' Season 5 | Jon Pack/HBO Max

Search Party (Season 5) HBO Max, January 7

The fourth season of Search Party ended with a near-death experience for millennial murderer-slash-amateur sleuth Dory Sieff (Alia Shawkat). Now she's translating that into something akin to enlightenment, teaming up with a tech guru played by Jeff Goldblum to spread the good word to a bunch of influencer disciples. Will it lead to humanity's salvation or the end of the world? Find out when the acclaimed series ends.

(Watch the trailer) Euphoria (Season 2) HBO, January 9

Get your glitter makeup ready. After a long wait, the Zendaya-starring HBO drama is finally coming back. Despite the teens of East Highland all going through it in Season 1, the next installment is somehow supposed to be even more intense, as Rue is abusing substances again and involved in criminal activity. All of your favorite teens are returning, and the cast is staying as cool as ever, with the recording artist Dominic Fike joining as a new character.

(Watch the trailer)

The Righteous Gemstones (Season 2) HBO, January 9

At the conclusion of the first season of The Righteous Gemstones, HBO's uproariously funny study of a televangelist family, it felt like creator and star Danny McBride was just getting started. Along with frequent collaborators Jody Hill and David Gordon Green, he's created a a world that's even more expansive and ambitious than the group's previous comedies like Eastboundand Down and Vice Principals. With Eric Andre, Jason Schwartzman, and Eric Roberts joining an already stacked cast, this should be a divine season of TV.

(Watch the trailer)

Naomi The CW, January 11

The latest superhero to land on The CW's DC slate is Naomi McDuffie, aka Powerhouse, in a series executive produced by Ava DuVernay. Kaci Walfall plays the titular hero.

(Watch the trailer) Cheer (Season 2) Netflix, January 12

Two years after it became a Netflix sensation, the cheerleading docuseries Cheer returns for a second season, following the same ambitious Texas squad as they face off against their arch-rivals (hello, Bring It On). Breaking from the uplift that defined the pre-pandemic hit, the show will also address the federal sexual misconduct charges that resulted in breakout favorite Jerry Harris’ arrest.

(Watch the trailer)

'Peacemaker' | HBO Max

Peacemaker HBO Max, January 13

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad (not to be confused with David Ayer's Suicide Squad) was a massive hit last year, and one of its main characters, John Cena's ultraviolent patriot Peacemaker, has already gotten his own spinoff show. The series looks to be taking plenty of cues from the movie, including its brash and dark sense of humor and plenty of blood and guts.

(Watch the trailer) How I Met Your Father Hulu, January 18

You tuned into the mystery of Ted Mosby's nine-season-long love story, and now you'll get to follow Hilary Duff, er, Sophie's journey to meet the love of her life on this HIMYM gender-swapped spinoff. It follows a similar sitcom format, although it's set in 2022 where Sophie and her pals are navigating the cringey and lawless world of casual millennial dating and dating apps. (If you were wondering what Kim Cattrall's been up to since not appearing in …And Just Like That, you'll find her here, playing Duff's older counterpart.)

(Watch the trailer)

Ozark (Season 4: Part 1) Netflix, January 21

The fourth and final season of Ozark, Netflix's money-laundering drama starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as the reliably unethical power couple Marty and Wendy Byrde, will consist of 14 episodes split into two parts—similar to the way Breaking Bad came to a close almost a decade ago. Can this crime saga reach the same bloody, operatic heights? The series has certainly put the Byrde family in a tough situation, so now it's time to watch them slip out of danger a few more times.

(Watch the trailer)

The Gilded Age HBO, January 24

Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes turns his attention to the upper crust of New York society in this lavish period piece starring Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Audra McDonald, and basically every other grand dame of Broadway. It's a battle between old money and new with plenty of cattiness to go around.

(Watch the trailer) The Afterparty Apple TV+, January 28

This dark comedy makes the case that high school reunions are never a good idea. John Early, Dave Franco, Ilana Glazer, Sam Richardson, and Ben Schwartz are among the stacked ensemble who gather at their reunion and its afterparty, which takes a turn for the worst when somebody winds up dead. Each episode of the series from Christopher Miller (How I Met Your Mother, 21 Jump Street) is told from a different character's perspective as they're individually grilled by a detective played by Tiffany Haddish.

(Watch the trailer)

'Pam & Tommy' | Erin Simkin/Hulu

Pam & Tommy Hulu, February 2

The prosthetics are out in full force for this Hulu series chronicling the circumstances around the leak of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's sex tape in 1995. Lily James is unrecognizable as the Baywatch star while Sebastian Stan is basically permanently shirtless as the Mötley Crüe drummer, but this isn't just their story. Seth Rogen has a major role as the pissed off worker who steals the tape and releases it to the public.

(Watch the trailer)

Reacher Amazon Prime, February 4

The main selling point of Reacher, Amazon's adaptation of author Lee Child's long-running series of novels about an irascible wandering ex-military do-gooder, is that star Alan Ritchson (Blood Drive, Titans) looks about as massive as the character appears in Child's chiseled, no-nonsense prose. Many fans took issue with Tom Cruise's portrayal of Reacher in two previous film takes on the series, so they should be satisfied with Reacher's gargantuan stature here. Now, the rest of the show needs to deliver, too.

(Watch the trailer)

Inventing Anna Netflix, February 11

In 2018, Anna Sorkin—better known by the pseudonym Anna Delvey—became a media sensation thanks to a juicy New York magazine profile that detailed her elaborate grift. Posing as a German heiress, Sorkin swindled hotels, banks, and New York socialites by attempting to launch a phony art foundation. It was only a matter of time before someone dramatized her story, and that someone happens to be Shonda Rhimes, who cast Julia Garner in the title role. As is Rhimes’ wont, Inventing Anna has a stacked supporting cast that includes Anna Chlumsky, Laverne Cox, Arian Moayed, and Scandal alums Jeff Perry and Katie Loews.

(Watch the trailer) The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Season 4) Amazon Prime, February 18

Midge is back for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's fourth season, and this time she wants to be a headliner. Hijinks, obviously, ensue.

(Watch the trailer) Severance Apple TV+, February 18

Many of us could use a better work-life balance, but it doesn't seem like anybody should go as far as the unsuspecting people on this series. Like something out of Black Mirror, a group of employees at a mysterious company called Lumon elect themselves to undergo a procedure that alters their memory so they remember nothing about their home lives while at work, and vice versa. Ben Stiller directs the entire series and is on as executive producer, while Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, Christopher Walken, and John Turturro star.

(Watch the teaser)

'Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber' | Showtime

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber Showtime, February 27

For five seasons, Billions creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien have provided an inside look at a fictional hedge fund that's clearly inspired by the excesses of the real world. With their latest series, an anthology about capitalism run amok, the duo are taking the ripped-from-the-headlines approach by charting the rise and fall of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, based on the book of the same name from New York Times journalist Mike Isaac. Kyle Chandler, Hank Azaria, and Uma Thurman are also along for the ride.

(Watch the teaser)

The Dropout Hulu, March 3

The misdeeds of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes were carefully detailed in the 2018 nonfiction bestseller Bad Blood, the 2019 HBO documentary The Inventor, and the 2019 podcast The Dropout, the last of which will now serve as the basis for this dramatic retelling starring Amanda Seyfried as the ambitious (and duplicitous) would-be innovator. The challenge for this miniseries will be finding new blood to draw from a familiar narrative, but the cast, which includes Naveen Andrews, William H. Macy, Laurie Metcalf, and Elizabeth Marvel, should be up for the task. The big question is: Will Seyfried do Holmes' notoriously put-on deep voice?

Shining Vale Starz, March 6

Courteney Cox’s first starring TV role since Cougar Town ended in 2015, Shining Vale is a horror-comedy series that follows a rocky family as they nurse wounds by relocating to a small town. The problem? The old house they buy turns out to be haunted. Greg Kinnear plays Cox’s husband, and Mira Sorvino is a demon of sorts who tries to possess her.

Atlanta (Season 3) FX, March 24

The Emmy-winning second season of Atlanta aired in 2018, which feels like a lifetime ago. Delayed by creator and star Donald Glover's busy film career and the challenges of the pandemic, the new season, which will follow Paper Boi's tour through Europe, arrives with sky high expectations. Here's the good news: The cast and crew already shot Season 4, so the wait for more Atlanta will at least be shorter next time.

(Watch the teaser)

Bridgerton (Season 2) Netflix, March 25

Smash hit romance series Bridgerton wasted no time getting back to business, and its second season will introduce a whole family of new characters into the ton, focusing on another member of the Bridgertons meeting his match—in more ways than one.

'Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty' | Warrick Page/HBO

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty HBO, March 2022 TBA

There's a ton of anticipation for this series from Adam McKay charting the rise of the Lakers' dynasty in the 1980s. John C. Reilly is team owner Jerry Buss—though apparently Will Ferrell wanted the role—while newcomer Quincy Isaiah is destined for glory as Magic Johnson. The cast is starry and includes Sally Field, Adrien Brody, and Rob Morgan. Can it capture the magic of a McKay's other HBO series, Succession?

(Watch the trailer) The Lord of the Rings Amazon Prime, September 2

All we know about Amazon's extremely expensive Lord of the Rings series is that it takes place in the Second Age of Middle Earth, an age of heroes that laid the groundwork for Sauron's dark legacy and the War of the Ring. We'll meet characters and see locations that were only stories by the time Frodo and Sam took the Ring to Mount Doom. Stranger Things (Season 4) Netflix, Summer 2022 TBA

After three long years, fans will be finally headed back to the demogorgon-infested Hawkins, Indiana in summer 2022. It's always a cultural event when Netflix's flagship sci-fi hit returns, and the pandemic-delayed season might just be the show's biggest yet. Set over spring break as Eleven and the Byers visit Hawkins after moving away, the A/V club will have to investigate a dark force that's been looming around their hometown since the '50s—and likely bring Hopper home safe from the Ruskies.

(Watch the teaser)

'House of the Dragon' | Ollie Upton/HBO

TBA 2022 SERIES Barry (Season 3) HBO

Barry Season 2 ended way back in 2019, and the long wait for more of Bill Hader's assassin-slash-actor is almost over. The pandemic put a pause in production, but Season 3 is coming out some time this year. House of the Dragon HBO

One of the main questions at the start of Game of Thrones was: How did all of this fall apart in the first place? Set 200 years before the events of that series, and based on George R. R. Martin's book Fire and Blood, House of the Dragon chronicles the Targaryens' rule of Westeros, from its beginning to its disastrous end.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+

Disney+'s Star Wars shows are some of its best, and this year a third will mark a fan-favorite character's return to the series. Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi is back once again, marooned on Tatooine and doing whatever he can to make sure that at least one of Anakin's children is safe.

Moon Knight Disney+, TBA

The already sprawling Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to get bigger. Based on the Moon Knight comic books, Marc Spector is a mercenary who lives with dissociative identity disorder. After being left for dead in the Egyptian desert, he comes into contact with a statue of the moon god, Khonshu, and springs back to life with a new sense of purpose and morphs into the titular crime fighter—who may or may not have powers linked to Egyptian iconography. During a 2020 Disney Investor Day presentation, Kevin Feige likened the series as an action-adventure in the vein of Indiana Jones. Oscar Isaac (X-Men: Apocalyspe), who is no stranger to Marvel fare, plays the lead, while Ethan Hawke plays a mystery role that has yet to be revealed—we’re guessing the villain.

(Watch the teaser)

Westworld (Season 4) HBO

This timeline-jumping, consciousness-warping sci-fi series about a robot theme park returns for a fourth season. Co-creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy love to pull the rug out from underneath the audience every season, so expect even more huge narrative shifts and characters you thought were humans turning out to be robots. Four seasons in, Westworld remains hard to pin down.

The Witcher: Blood Origin Netflix

The Witcher was a huge hit on Netflix, and two seasons in, the fans are craving more lore. The Witcher: Blood Origin will follow a new band of heroes 1,200 years before the events of The Witcher and right before the catastrophic Conjunction of the Spheres that brought monsters and magical creatures to the Continent—and created the world's very first Witcher.

(Watch the teaser)