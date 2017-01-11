All the New TV Shows That Will Take Up Your Time This Fall

Fans of this year's canceled TV shows, dry your tears: we've got your potential new network obsessions right here! In the absence of axed programs like Castle, Nashville, and The Grinder -- as well as those that died of natural causes, like American Idol -- the big broadcasters are filling up their slates again.

The networks are releasing their 2016-17 season schedules this week and they're riddled with countless new shows. Some of them will be good, some will be bad, some star actors you've heard of, and some do not. Regardless, we'll be updating this list as schedules firm up during the network TV advertising upfronts this week, but here's where things stand as of now: