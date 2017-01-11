All the New TV Shows That Will Take Up Your Time This Fall

Fans of this year's canceled TV shows, dry your tears: we've got your potential new network obsessions right here! In the absence of axed programs like Castle, Nashville, and The Grinder -- as well as those that died of natural causes, like American Idol -- the big broadcasters are filling up their slates again.
The networks are releasing their 2016-17 season schedules this week and they're riddled with countless new shows. Some of them will be good, some will be bad, some star actors you've heard of, and some do not. Regardless, we'll be updating this list as schedules firm up during the network TV advertising upfronts this week, but here's where things stand as of now:
Fox
Lethal Weapon
The buddy-cop classic hits TV, as Rectify's Clayne Crawford thwarts criminals as manic Det. Martin Riggs while Damon Wayans is getting too old for this shit as Murtaugh.
The Exorcist
This TV reboot of the 1973 horror classic depicts two priests trying to save a tormented matriarch (Geena Davis) and her possessed family.
Son of Zorn
A live-action-animated mash-up re-teaming Jason Sudeikis with his Last Man on Earth producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller.
Rocky Horror Picture Show
A TV-event reboot with Tim Curry, the iconic musical's original Dr. Frank-N-Furter, narrating -- making room for Laverne Cox to don the doctor's signature bustier.
24: Legacy
A remake of the Kiefer Sutherland counterterrorism actioner with Corey Hawkins (Straight Outta Compton) saving the day this time around.
The Mick
A dysfunctional family sitcom starring Kaitlin Olson (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia).
Kicking & Screaming
A Survivor-esque reality-TV competition that partners wilderness experts with coddled novices.
Pitch
The first woman to play Major League Baseball must prove herself to her teammates -- one of whom is a handsome potential love interest!
Shots Fired
Director Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball) investigates the racial tension that leads to a small-town shooting.
Star
Another dark music-industry drama from Lee Daniels (Empire), this time focused on a girl group mentored by Queen Latifah.
Prison Break
A redux reuniting the series' original cast for another great escape.
Making History
Another comedy from Lord and Miller, exploring time travel with Adam Pally (The Mindy Project).
NBC
Timeless
An unlikely group must band together to save the country from destruction through time travel.
This Is Us
In the vein of Crazy, Stupid Love -- and by the same writers and directors -- this ensemble dramedy explores the stories of overlapping characters played by Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, and many more.
The Good Place
A comedy from Michael Schur (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Parks & Recreation) about a not-so-nice woman (Kristen Bell) who must navigate the afterlife and try to change her ways with the help of a new mentor (Ted Danson).
CBS
Kevin Can Wait
A newly retired cop (Kevin James) is shocked to learn that family life is way tougher than what he encountered on the force.
Man With a Plan
See above, but the dad is a contractor played by Matt LeBlanc.
Bull
Based on the early days of the career of the esteemed Dr. Phil, with Michael Weatherly (NCIS) in the title role.
The Great Indoors
Joel McHale plays a crotchety old reporter who must wrangle millennials working at a digital magazine.
Pure Genius
Silicon Valley meets medicine when a tech virtuoso enlists a veteran surgeon to develop new techniques.
MacGyver
Get to know the legendary problem-solver as a 20-something!
ABC
Conviction
Hayley Atwell (of the just-canceled Agent Carter) stars as a lawyer and former first daughter trying to hide some of her unsavory extracurricular activities from her high-powered family.
American Housewife
The original title was The Second Fattest Housewife in Westport, so expect a more cynical look at suburban motherhood.
Speechless
An ensemble comedy about a family, mothered by Minnie Driver, with a child with special needs.
Designated Survivor
Guess this is why Kiefer Sutherland wasn't free for that 24 reboot: he'll become the president after an attack on Washington in this political thriller.
Notorious
Yet another legal drama, portraying a dramatized version of the career of Wendy Walker, a Larry King Live producer.
The CW
Frequency
A present-day detective (Peyton List) reconnects with her long-dead father back in 1996 via HAM radio, and tells him how to prevent his death... but changing the past proves to have terrible consequences. Based on the 2000 Dennis Quaid-Jim Caviezel movie of the same name.
No Tomorrow
An uptight woman meet-cutes a crazy man convinced the world is ending in eight months -- and he's made them the ultimate to-do list.
