Hey, Wolverine Is in This New 'X-Men: Apocalypse' Trailer

Picking up where the time-bending Days of Future Past left off, Apocalypse pits X-Men new and old against the planet's first mutant: the purple deity known as Apocalypse. Star Wars and Inside Llewyn Davis actor Oscar Issac cakes his mug in makeup to battle returning cast members James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, and Rose Byrne. Twenty-somethings Tye Sheridan, Sophie Turner, and Kodi Smit-McPhee joint the ensemble as younger versions of the original X-Men cast. Olivia Munn co-stars as a psychic ninja. Got it?

And as the new trailer hints, there's more. Hugh Jackman appears in the final seconds, teasing the return of the series' keystone hero, Wolverine. Unlike Days of Future Past, this is likely an elevated cameo -- Jackman's currently prepping for a third solo movie as the clawed character, which he claims will be his final time reprising the role. So savor this moment.