Everything You Should Actually Watch on TV New Year's Weekend

Published On 12/30/2016
Columbia Pictures

Soon, friends, it will be time to retire your Harambe memes and tired "2016 sucks" jokes for good in favor of a brighter, more optimistic future: 2017, a.k.a. "the next year in sequential order"! We're very excited about this, of course, but first, we have to watch a ball drop, drink to our health, shoot off some fireworks, and maybe watch When Harry Met Sally one more time. Here's a guide to viewing most of those things this weekend -- along with a few others that might pique your fancy.

NBC/YouTube

(All times EST.)

Specials & Countdowns

A Toast to 2016!: Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb host a two-hour NBC News special and interview Wanda Sykes, Michael Bublé, Simone Biles, and more. December 31 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

Late Night with Seth Meyers New Year's Eve: With Jennifer Lawrence, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Leslie Jones, and a Kelly Clarkson performance. December 31 at 10 p.m. on NBC.

NBC's New Year's Eve with Carson Daly: Watch the ball drop from Times Square with the Today show host, plus former Spice Girl Mel B., Alicia Keys, Pentatonix, and Blake Shelton. December 31 at 11:30 p.m. on NBC.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2017: With Mariah Carey, Jenny McCarthy, and Fergie in tow. December 31 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

New York Philharmonic New Year's Eve: Enchanted Evening: This "Live from Lincoln Center" special will feature selections from The Sound of Music, My Fair Lady, Carousel, and more. December 31 at 9:15 p.m. on PBS.

Pitbull's New Year's Revolution: A live Miami special of partying with Pitbull into the New Year. December 31 at 11 p.m. on Fox.

Movies

When Harry Met Sally: Starring Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal. January 1 at 12 a.m. on Bravo.

Apollo 13: Starring Tom Hanks. December 31 at 8 p.m. on Ion Life.

Gangs of New York: Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Daniel Day-Lewis. December 31 at 6:10 p.m. on Starz.

My Cousin Vinny: Starring Joe Pesci and Marisa Tomei. December 31 at 7 p.m. on Bravo.

Shooter: Starring Mark Wahlberg. December 31 at 8 p.m. on A&E.

The Hateful Eight: Starring Kurt Russell and Samuel L. Jackson. December 31 at 10 p.m. on Showtime.

Ghostbusters I & II: Starring Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd. December 31 at 8 p.m. on BBC America.

Legally Blonde: Starring Reese Witherspoon. December 31 at 8 p.m. on E! Entertainment Television.

The Harry Potter film series: Starring Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson. All films will air throughout the weekend December 31-January 1 on Freeform.

Meet the Parents & Meet the Fockers: Starring Ben Stiller and Robert DeNiro. December 31 at 7 p.m. on CMT.

Hot Tub Time Machine: Starring John Cusack. December 31 at 6:45 p.m. on Comedy Central.

Neighbors: Starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne. December 31 at 8 p.m. on FX.

The Shawshank Redemption: Starring Tom Hanks and Michael Clarke Duncan. December 31 at 9 p.m. on Spike TV.

The Two Towers & The Return of the King: Starring Ian McKellen & Viggo Mortensen. December 31 at 4:22 p.m. on TNT.

Purple Rain: Starring Prince. December 31 at 6:30 p.m. on VH1.

Ferris Bueller's Day Off: Starring Matthew Broderick. December 31 at 8 p.m. on VH1. 

Marathons

The Walking Dead: Episodes from the series will be airing all weekend. December 31-January 1 on AMC.

The Twilight Zone: Episodes from the series will be airing all weekend. December 31-January 1 on SyFy.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Episodes from the show will be airing all day New Year's Eve. December 31 on Ion Television.

Premieres

The Mick (series premiere): Starring Kaitlin Olson. January 1 at 8 p.m. on Fox.

Ransom (series premiere): Starring Luke Roberts. January 1 at 8:30 p.m. on CBS.

Sherlock (season 4 premiere): Starring Benedict Cumberbatch. January 1 at 9 p.m. on PBS.

The New Celebrity Apprentice (season 8 premiere): With new host Arnold Schwarzenegger and advisers Steve Ballmer, Tyra Banks, Warren Buffett, and Jessica Alba. Contestants include Jon Lovitz, Lisa Leslie, and Boy George. January 2 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

Sports

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: University of Washington Huskies vs. University of Alabama Crimson Tide. December 31 at 3 p.m. on ESPN.

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl: Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Clemson Tigers at University of Phoenix Stadium. December 31 at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Goodyear Cotton Bowl: Western Michigan University Broncos vs. University of Wisconsin Badgers. January 2 at 1 p.m. on ESPN.

Rose Bowl Game: University of Souther California Trojans vs. Penn State Nittany Lions. January 2 at 5 p.m. on ESPN.

Allstate Sugar Bowl: Auburn University Tigers vs. University of Oklahoma Sooners. January 2 at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Eric Vilas-Boas is a writer and editor at Thrillist.

