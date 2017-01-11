Everything You Should Actually Watch on TV New Year's Weekend

Late Night with Seth Meyers New Year's Eve: With Jennifer Lawrence, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Leslie Jones, and a Kelly Clarkson performance. December 31 at 10 p.m. on NBC.

NBC's New Year's Eve with Carson Daly: Watch the ball drop from Times Square with the Today show host, plus former Spice Girl Mel B., Alicia Keys, Pentatonix, and Blake Shelton. December 31 at 11:30 p.m. on NBC.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2017: With Mariah Carey, Jenny McCarthy, and Fergie in tow. December 31 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

New York Philharmonic New Year's Eve: Enchanted Evening: This "Live from Lincoln Center" special will feature selections from The Sound of Music, My Fair Lady, Carousel, and more. December 31 at 9:15 p.m. on PBS.