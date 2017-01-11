Everything You Should Actually Watch on TV New Year's Weekend

Soon, friends, it will be time to retire your Harambe memes and tired "2016 sucks" jokes for good in favor of a brighter, more optimistic future: 2017, a.k.a. "the next year in sequential order"! We're very excited about this, of course, but first, we have to watch a ball drop, drink to our health, shoot off some fireworks, and maybe watch When Harry Met Sally one more time. Here's a guide to viewing most of those things this weekend -- along with a few others that might pique your fancy.
(All times EST.)
Specials & Countdowns
A Toast to 2016!: Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb host a two-hour NBC News special and interview Wanda Sykes, Michael Bublé, Simone Biles, and more. December 31 at 8 p.m. on NBC.
Late Night with Seth Meyers New Year's Eve: With Jennifer Lawrence, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Leslie Jones, and a Kelly Clarkson performance. December 31 at 10 p.m. on NBC.
NBC's New Year's Eve with Carson Daly: Watch the ball drop from Times Square with the Today show host, plus former Spice Girl Mel B., Alicia Keys, Pentatonix, and Blake Shelton. December 31 at 11:30 p.m. on NBC.
Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2017: With Mariah Carey, Jenny McCarthy, and Fergie in tow. December 31 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
New York Philharmonic New Year's Eve: Enchanted Evening: This "Live from Lincoln Center" special will feature selections from The Sound of Music, My Fair Lady, Carousel, and more. December 31 at 9:15 p.m. on PBS.
Pitbull's New Year's Revolution: A live Miami special of partying with Pitbull into the New Year. December 31 at 11 p.m. on Fox.
Movies
When Harry Met Sally: Starring Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal. January 1 at 12 a.m. on Bravo.
Apollo 13: Starring Tom Hanks. December 31 at 8 p.m. on Ion Life.
Gangs of New York: Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Daniel Day-Lewis. December 31 at 6:10 p.m. on Starz.
My Cousin Vinny: Starring Joe Pesci and Marisa Tomei. December 31 at 7 p.m. on Bravo.
Shooter: Starring Mark Wahlberg. December 31 at 8 p.m. on A&E.
The Hateful Eight: Starring Kurt Russell and Samuel L. Jackson. December 31 at 10 p.m. on Showtime.
Ghostbusters I & II: Starring Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd. December 31 at 8 p.m. on BBC America.
Legally Blonde: Starring Reese Witherspoon. December 31 at 8 p.m. on E! Entertainment Television.
The Harry Potter film series: Starring Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson. All films will air throughout the weekend December 31-January 1 on Freeform.
Meet the Parents & Meet the Fockers: Starring Ben Stiller and Robert DeNiro. December 31 at 7 p.m. on CMT.
Hot Tub Time Machine: Starring John Cusack. December 31 at 6:45 p.m. on Comedy Central.
Neighbors: Starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne. December 31 at 8 p.m. on FX.
The Shawshank Redemption: Starring Tom Hanks and Michael Clarke Duncan. December 31 at 9 p.m. on Spike TV.
The Two Towers & The Return of the King: Starring Ian McKellen & Viggo Mortensen. December 31 at 4:22 p.m. on TNT.
Purple Rain: Starring Prince. December 31 at 6:30 p.m. on VH1.
Ferris Bueller's Day Off: Starring Matthew Broderick. December 31 at 8 p.m. on VH1.
Marathons
The Walking Dead: Episodes from the series will be airing all weekend. December 31-January 1 on AMC.
The Twilight Zone: Episodes from the series will be airing all weekend. December 31-January 1 on SyFy.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Episodes from the show will be airing all day New Year's Eve. December 31 on Ion Television.
Premieres
The Mick (series premiere): Starring Kaitlin Olson. January 1 at 8 p.m. on Fox.
Ransom (series premiere): Starring Luke Roberts. January 1 at 8:30 p.m. on CBS.
Sherlock (season 4 premiere): Starring Benedict Cumberbatch. January 1 at 9 p.m. on PBS.
The New Celebrity Apprentice (season 8 premiere): With new host Arnold Schwarzenegger and advisers Steve Ballmer, Tyra Banks, Warren Buffett, and Jessica Alba. Contestants include Jon Lovitz, Lisa Leslie, and Boy George. January 2 at 8 p.m. on NBC.
Sports
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: University of Washington Huskies vs. University of Alabama Crimson Tide. December 31 at 3 p.m. on ESPN.
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl: Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Clemson Tigers at University of Phoenix Stadium. December 31 at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
Goodyear Cotton Bowl: Western Michigan University Broncos vs. University of Wisconsin Badgers. January 2 at 1 p.m. on ESPN.
Rose Bowl Game: University of Souther California Trojans vs. Penn State Nittany Lions. January 2 at 5 p.m. on ESPN.
Allstate Sugar Bowl: Auburn University Tigers vs. University of Oklahoma Sooners. January 2 at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.