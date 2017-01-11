A Legendary Hockey Video Game Taught Me to Talk Sh*t

In 2002, as the brick-and-mortar arcade business gasped for the sweet kiss of death, a video game changed the trajectory of my life. By that time, shifting interests forced game developer Midway, which dominated with cabinets of Cruis’n USA, Mortal Kombat, and TRON, to take the plunge into home console gaming -- then a nearly $30 billion industry worldwide. And so arrived Midway's NHL Hitz 2003, a PlayStation multiplayer hockey game that gave me the self-confidence to incessantly disparage my peers with cruel epithets, and incontrovertibly shaped me into the man I am today.

Like Midway, I was also founded in 1988, in the suburbs of New York City. As a kid I was a middling athlete, owing to my squatty build and general lack of competitive spirit, and certifiably uncool. I always got good grades, and (embarrassingly) fancied myself a budding intellectual. This is probably why I spent the first two years of high school dressed like a recently laid-off literature professor, writing bad poetry to match.