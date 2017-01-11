Entertainment

Nicolas Cage Fights Mötley Crüe Singer With a Bear Hug in Vegas

National treasure and National Treasure star Nicolas Cage had a physical confrontation with Mötley Crüe lead singer Vince Neil in Las Vegas on Thursday. And no, this is not a page torn from your Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call Nevada fan fiction -- it is a real thing that actually happened.

According to TMZ, Cage and Neil were at the Aria Hotel yesterday when a woman approached Cage for an autograph. Allegedly, Neil grabbed the woman by the hair and pulled her to the ground.

The video above shows what would presumably be the aftermath of the situation outside of the casino. In the video, Cage sports a purple suit that only the Joker could love and momentarily grapples with Neil, pulling him into what looks like a restraining bear hug while yelling at him. It's hard to tell exactly what's going on. 

As TMZ notes, Neil was cited for battery but not taken to the police station. Cage, in all likelihood, is probably still wearing that purple suit and staring at an iguana somewhere. 
 
