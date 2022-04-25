In 'The Northman,' Nicole Kidman Is Finally Wild Again

At her best, Nicole Kidman is untamed. She’s a perky weather girl willing to murder if it means achieving her TV dreams (To Die For). She’s crawling around her bedroom floor stoned, taunting her husband about sexual fantasies that don’t involve him (Eyed Wide Shut). She’s yelling in a train station (The Hours) or bathing with a young boy who claims to be her reincarnated spouse (Birth) or climbing a rotting tree (Margot at the Wedding) or urinating on Zac Efron’s jellyfish sting (The Paperboy) or hunting down an affable bear in hopes of taxidermying the hell out of him (Paddington).

Lately, however, Kidman has mostly kept her freak flag at half-mast. Big Little Lies, Lion, The Upside, Boy Erased, Bombshell, The Undoing, Being the Ricardos—by Nicole Kidman standards, this is middle-of-the-road stuff, glossy and docile. Even Nine Perfect Strangers, in which she played a Russian grifter-guru who runs a wellness center where she dopes clients without their knowledge, resulted in a relatively subdued turn. And in her episode of Apple TV+’s new anthology series Roar, a deliciously extreme premise (woman eats photographs) somehow results in the tamest performance of her career. Someone should sue for malfeasance.

Kidman, with her classic Hollywood glamour, can play refined like the best of them (see: The Others, The Beguiled). But when she loosens her physique and gets that madcap glint in her eyes, her charm becomes napalm; you never know when she must erupt next.

Thankfully, that’s where The Northman comes in. Robert Eggers’ third feature, following his immaculate indie breakouts The Witch and The Lighthouse, is a Viking spin on Hamlet, casting Alexander Skarsgård as a warrior prince seeking revenge on his two-faced uncle Fjölnir (Claes Bang) for having killed his father (Ethan Hawke) and abducted his mother (Kidman) when he was a boy. (Technically, Eggers is adapting the legend that inspired Shakespeare’s tragedy.) Kidman is the movie’s queen, in more ways than one. As Gudrún, she is introduced as poised, supple, and uneasy about the idea of her 10-year-old son being trained in the art of war. In theory, her subsequent kidnapping would render Gudrún a damsel in distress—a Gertrude without agency. But when Skarsgård’s adult Amleth shows up to rescue Gudrún and assume his rightful place on the throne, he has no idea what version of his former protector awaits him.

There’s no need to describe the Northman plot’s minutiae in order to write an appreciation of Kidman’s performance, but consider this a spoiler warning. Gudrún, you see, is no victim. If anything, she is pleased to be rid of her late husband, under whom she was constrained—not that innocent Amleth could have known that when he vowed to free her. Next to Fjölnir, she holds her own, insofar as any woman can hold her own opposite a brutish 10th-century Scandinavian usurper. Kidman, with her flowing Cate-Blanchett-in-Lord-of-the-Rings goddess hair, is full of glares and come-ons that defy the helplessness Amleth expects to find when he boards a slave ship headed for Fjölnir and Gudrún’s Icelandic village.