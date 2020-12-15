Netflix's True Crime Docuseries 'Night Stalker' Tracks a Serial Killer Across L.A.

Between Tiger King, Unsolved Mysteries, and American Murder, 2020 was another big year for Netflix true crime shows and movies—and it looks like 2021 will be similarly unsettling. First up: Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer, a four-episode docuseries arriving on Netflix in January that will chronicle the search for Richard Ramirez across Los Angeles during the summer of 1985, the year of a record-breaking heat wave.

The trailer, which premiered today, quickly establishes the mood of dread and the sweaty ambiance of '80s California. "There was no pattern," observes one of the interview subjects, describing the wide range of Ramirez's victims and the struggle to track his next move. The series was directed by Tiller Russell, the filmmaker behind Amazon's DEA docuseries The Last Narc, and it will feature a combination of fresh interviews, archival footage, and original re-creations, which you get a sense of in the clip above.

If you're frustrated that Netflix won't be producing new episodes of David Fincher's serial-killer drama Mindhunter anytime soon, a documentary like Night Stalker might be what you're looking for. All four episodes of the series drop on Netflix on January 13.