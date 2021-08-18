'Nine Perfect Strangers' Is Another TV Show About the Price of Paradise

Take a little bit of the creepy beach from Old, throw in a dash of the obnoxious guests of The White Lotus, swirl it all around in a David E. Kelley and Nicole Kidman stew and you've got Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers, which debuts today and ultimately can't live up to the sum of its parts.

The new series from the team that brought you the melodrama of Big Little Lies and The Undoing once again taps into what is emerging as a pandemic entertainment trend: the resort vacation gone wrong. Based on a book by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty, Nine Perfect Strangers follows the broken souls who come to the place known as Tranquillum House seeking healing from a mysterious Russian woman named Masha, played, of course, by Kidman in a fluctuating accent. (Will she ever not sound a little bit Australian? Probably not.)

The guests think they are in for a relaxing excursion, where they can lounge by a pool, take advantage of hot springs, and engage in spa treatments, but Masha has other plans for them. She has specifically selected this group to complement each other's insecurities and issues, and wants to take them on a journey that she claims will help them become reborn anew. But first they must bicker. Melissa McCarthy's romance novelist-in-crisis Francis is immediately in conflict with Bobby Cannavale's grump Tony. Luke Evans' mysterious Lars is antagonizing everyone, while Regina Hall's Carmel is suspiciously nice. Samara Weaving and Melvin Gregg are a beautiful influencer couple on the verge of breaking up, while Asher Keddie, Michael Shannon, and Grace Van Patten play the members of a family reeling from loss.