The Nintendo NES Classic Games, Ranked By What to Play First

Anyone who nabs a Nintendo NES Classic will be faced with a giant question on Christmas day: where to start? The system is pre-loaded with 30 titles from Nintendo's library, all classics, all ranging in quality. So we're making it easy on you (because the deal-chasing surely wore you out). Here's a full list of the NES Classic games, ranked from worst to best, so you know exactly how to spend your holiday break:

Fly around, collect all the shiny bits, and try to pop balloons before your balloons get popped. Nintendo's version of Joust was easy like Sunday morning -- maybe too easy.

A fun, lethargic retread of the Zelda formula, StarTropics attempted to kick off a US-exclusive franchise that died after one just title. You did, however, get to take out enemies with a yo-yo. So there's that.