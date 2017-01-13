And you'll have to survive the wild

With that shift comes another interesting one: Breath of the Wild plays more like a survival game, almost taking cues from ultra-popular releases like Minecraft and Don't Starve. You'll have to hunt and gather to collect resources, prepare and eat food to stave off death, swap clothes and armor as the weather changes, and even do a bit of building and crafting along the way.

No, The Legend of Zelda hasn't gone full Minecraft, and you won't be constructing shelters using pixelated blocks—but there's a clear influence from those types of games that shifts the series away from just snagging hearts and rubies from busted pots. There's more depth to the wilderness around you, as well. One example: now you can tame wild horses, each with its own temperament and attributes, and keep up to five of them in your stable. And just like Link, they can reportedly perish if you don't take care of them out there.