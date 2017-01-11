Why Everyone's Obsessed with 'No Man's Sky,' the Most Hyped Game of All Time

How long does it take for the game to be... fun?

A while. You begin not in the stars, but stuck with a busted ship on the surface of a random planet. In the early stages of the game, you'll spend a surprising amount of time looking for resources on each planet, looting items, and crafting gear and upgrades that enable your mobility. Once your ship is up and running, you can escape the planet and find your way to others.

What's particularly frustrating at first is the constant need to micromanage your inventory. The early hours are spent mining and scavenging to fix and enhance your ship, but you can only hold a handful of items on your body and a slightly larger stash on the craft. That means digging back into the menus every 5-10 minutes to transfer or purge items, which is essential if you want to be able to collect the stuff you actually need. Also, manually refueling your life support, mining gun, and ship components turns tedious. Like life, No Man's Sky has chores.