Benicio del Toro Chats Up Hostages in This Exclusive Clip From 'No Sudden Move'

Steven Soderbergh is arguably the most prolific major director working today, but the wonder of the man is that for as often as he makes films, he rarely misses, even as he explores disparate genres and techniques. Last year, he dropped Let Them All Talk, which asked big questions about friendship and creativity while taking a luxury cruise with Meryl Streep, Dianne Wiest, and Candice Bergen. This week, he's releasing No Sudden Move, a crime drama set in 1950s Detroit that reunites him with past collaborators, among them Don Cheadle and Benicio del Toro, who play the low-level mobsters at the center of the story.

No Sudden Move is a twisty caper pitched at an unnervingly muted level. The plot starts out simply enough. Cheadle plays Curt Goynes, a man who has pissed off the high-ranking members of the Italian and Black mafias. He takes a job to "babysit" the family of an auto employee (David Harbour), who is supposed to retrieve a super secretive document. Curt is paired on the gig with del Toro's Ronald Russo, and neither of them are happy that they have a partner.

Soderbergh directed Del Toro to an Oscar nomination for 2000's Traffic, and their work together here is thrillingly fruitful, as you can see in the above exclusive clip. Ronald, who just keeps pouring himself liquor over the course of the action, tries to make small talk with his hostages, played by Amy Seimetz and Noah Jupe, who just aren't having any of his charm.

Working from a screenplay by Ed Solomon, best known for Men in Black and the Bill & Ted movies, Soderbergh crafts a film that's drolly amusing, but reveals more and more about itself as it goes on. What seems like a fairly self-contained narrative actually has to do with the soul of America.

No Sudden Move is out on HBO Max July 1.