A Mysterious Heist Goes Very Wrong in the 'No Sudden Move' Trailer

It's 1955, the city of Detroit is on the cusp of developing a valuable new technology for automobile manufacturing, and a team of misfits has just been drafted into stealing it. That's right folks, HBO Max is blessing us with another Steven Soderbergh movie, and today we get our first look at the trailer for No Sudden Move.

Don Cheadle plays a small-time criminal hired by a mysterious individual, along with a team of robbers, to steal a mysterious item from another man. But when the heist goes wrong, the authorities start bearing down on the fugitives, and it's up to them to discover exactly what they were stealing and who in the world they were stealing it for. From the trailer, it looks like a best of both worlds mashup of Soderbergh-meets-Coen brothers, sort of a mix between Ocean's 11 and Burn After Reading. We're sold!

No Sudden Move stars (deep breath) Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, Ray Liotta, Jon Hamm, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Amy Seimetz and Julia Fox, and drops on HBO Max on July 1.