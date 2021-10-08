'No Time to Die' Is a Rip-Roaring, If Sometimes Frustrating, End of an Era

Our current James Bond era—that is, the one beginning with 2006's Casino Royale, introducing Daniel Craig as our newest Bond, and ending with this weekend's long-delayed No Time to Die—spent its entire run attempting to pin down who this version of Agent 007 is. Casino Royale was praised, in part, for its light realism, knocking Craig around during foot races and car chases, allowing him to slip and fall and get more than a little beaten up instead of flitting through every action scene in an immaculate dinner jacket and eternally crisp white shirt, an arsenal of groan-inducing puns at the ready.

Craig's Bond is a tight-shouldered bruiser, calculated but quick to anger, as liable to fall in love with his gorgeous co-stars as he is to leave them hanging (while feeling a little bit bad about it). The rest of the series couldn't quite figure out how to replicate that magic, either wallowing too deeply in dreariness (Quantum of Solace) or Marvel-izing an attempt at an interwoven universe where Everything Is Connected (Spectre). Skyfall, a self-contained story exploring Bond's relationship with his troubled past, stands above these, nearly as good as Casino Royale. No Time to Die, Craig's final outing as the character, swings back and forth, containing a little too much of Spectre's exhausting web of intrigue but more than enough lighthearted excitement to boost the action scenes and emotional monologues through to their inevitable conclusion.

James Bond has retired from active service, content with a life of touring Mediterranean climes with Spectre's Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux), who assisted him in capturing Ernst Stavro Blofeld (Christoph Waltz), the leader of the titular terrorist group that has been the cause of all of Bond's misfortune. When their location is betrayed and Bond is nearly assassinated, he blames Swann and goes into hiding, but is contacted later by Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), his American CIA counterpart, who needs his help tracking down a scientist who is, quelle surprise, poised to unleash a deadly superweapon on the world's populace, and possibly in the employ of an even more terrifying figure with ties to Madeleine Swann's past. But, when Bond does get dragged back into the fray, he finds his 00 rank has been taken over by a new agent, Lashana Lynch's steely-eyed sharpshooter Nomi.

In other words, it's a James Bond movie. And in many ways it feels like a return to something more familiar, with plenty of little throwbacks to the sort of silly energy that makes the classic movies such fun to watch: luxury cars whose headlights turn into machine guns, a robotic eye carried around a party on a velvet pillow, villain lairs full of deadly plants—that type of thing. Obviously, I have no idea which parts Phoebe Waller-Bridge (who co-wrote the script with director Cary Joji Fukunaga, Neal Purvis, and Robert Wade) had a hand in punching up, but I'd be lying if I said I didn't notice her wry touch in more than a few scenes.