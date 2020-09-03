James Bond Is Back to Play in the New 'No Time to Die' Trailer

Bond is back in the latest trailer for No Time to Die, and, frankly, he's being something of a cheeky devil. Yes, after two somewhat serious installments of the franchise helmed by Sam Mendes, it looks like Daniel Craig's final run as the besuited spy is going to be at least something of a romp.

No Time to Die, directed by Cary Fukunaga, was, of course, supposed to be out already. It was one of the first major movies to be pushed in light of the global coronavirus crisis and is now due out in November. But that's only given us a chance to get more jazzed about this entry into the long-running series. It seems like Bond and his nemesis Blofeld (Christoph Waltz) have a common enemy in Rami Malek's scarred Safin, who also has it out for Bond's current girlfriend Leá Seydoux's Madeleine Swann. Mostly, however, this trailer teases us with the arrival of two new women to stick it to our ostensible hero: Lashana Lynch's 007, Nomi, and Ana de Arma's Paloma, his contact in Santiago.

There are also cool planes, lots of car chases, tons of glamour, and a generally lively tone to spruce up the joint. Malek seems to be sneering in high camp mode, and Craig is sending off his portrayal with a little bit of attitude. Who can blame him? No Time to Die is due out November 25 when maybe we'll all be returning to the movies. (Or not.)