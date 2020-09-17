Entertainment Everything We Know About the Next James Bond Movie, 'No Time to Die' When will the upcoming Bond movie finally come out?

MGM

If we know anything, it's that you can't keep a good 00 agent down, and legendary spy James Bond is set to grace the silver screen once more this November after a five-year hiatus, following 2015's Spectre. Daniel Craig is reprising his role as Bond in the creatively named No Time to Die, which sees him, along with a team of CIA agents, hunting down a homicidal terrorist leader who seems to know something about the mysterious past of Bond's newest girlfriend. Beset by directors playing musical chairs and delayed because of a pandemic, the 25th James Bond movie will finally see the light of day (if all goes well) this winter. Here's everything we know about the new movie:

Does it have a release date? Yes… at least for now. No Time to Die was delayed at the start of quarantine, when all the movie studios figured that this was going to go on for a lot longer than we initially thought. Originally it was scheduled to open in April 2020, but was pushed forward to November 20. We'll see!

Is there a trailer? Yep! A trailer for the movie was first released during the Super Bowl -- yes, that was this year! -- and a second one came out in September. Can't wait to see what they do with that weird little plane.

Lashana Lynch as Nomi | MGM

Who is starring in No Time to Die? Daniel Craig will be reprising his role as Agent 007, and this film will also see the return of Ben Whishaw as Bond's gadget man Q, Ralph Fiennes as the new M, Rory Kinnear as M's chief of staff Bill Tanner, Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny, Jeffrey Wright as Bond's CIA buddy Felix Leiter, and Léa Seydoux as Bond's love interest Dr. Madeleine Swann, whom he met in Spectre. Christoph Waltz will also be returning as Spectre villain Ernst Blofeld. New members include Lashana Lynch, who is playing Nomi, a new 00 agent who joined MI5 sometime after Bond's retirement. Ana de Armas will be playing peppy CIA agent Paloma, and Billy Magnussen will be Logan Ash, another CIA agent who seems to have a more antagonistic role. Speaking of bad guys, the villain in this movie will be played by Rami Malek, whose character, Lyutsifer Safin, is a leader of a terrorist group who is hunting down Swann and wearer of a creepy Noh mask (which, fun fact, director Cary Joji Fukunaga made him wear because his original look, which was modeled after traditional Siberian bear hunting armor, looked like a full-body, spiky suit, and Fukunaga thought it would be too distracting).

What's the plot? Perpetually retiring James Bond has finally retired, five years after capturing supervillain Ernst Stavro Blofeld, but, like all his other attempts to retire, this one doesn't last long. He's approached by his longtime friend Felix Leiter, a CIA agent he met all the way back in Casino Royale, to help search for missing scientist Valdo Obruchev, whose abduction leads Bond to discover a terrorist plot that could destroy the world as he knows it, bringing him back into business.

Who else is involved? True Detective Season 1's Cary Joji Fukunaga has directed the movie, after Danny Boyle (Trainspotting, Sunshine) and writer John Hodge left over creative differences in August 2018. La La Land and First Man (and, for the record, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms) cinematographer Linus Sandgren will shoot the movie, and Hans Zimmer is composing the soundtrack. This will also be the first Bond movie of this series released internationally by Universal Pictures, as the studio acquired the franchise when Sony's contract ran out after Spectre's release. United Artists will release the film in North America.

Is there a title song? Yes -- Billie Eilish recorded a song, also titled "No Time to Die," which will play, as is tradition, over the title credits of the movie. It's good! Like a less bad version of Sam Smith's Spectre song.

Is this really Daniel Craig's last Bond movie? Craig confirmed last November that No Time to Die would indeed be his last outing as Agent 007. Granted, this is something people have been speculating since the release of Skyfall, which felt like a "last movie" for Craig to hang up his hat -- and then he kept playing the character in two more movies. Like Bond himself, he just can't retire!

Need help finding something to watch? Sign up here for our weekly Streamail newsletter to get streaming recommendations delivered straight to your inbox.