Bob Odenkirk Is an Action Hero in the 'Nobody' Trailer

In recent years, Bob Odenkirk has stretched his acting muscles far beyond the confines of the Mr. Show sketches of his youth. He's done award-worthy dramatic work as Saul Goodman on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, and even pops up in prestigious film fare like Little Women. Now he's adding "action star" to his list of credentials.

In Nobody, Odenkirk plays a suburban dad with a secret. He's taunted after he doesn't stop a home-invasion robbery, but it turns out he's actually a former assassin. Not unlike John Wick before him, he proceeds to go fuck a lot of people up. The John Wick comparisons are not ill-informed. Its screenplay comes from Derek Kolstad, the writer of the Wick movies. (Could this possibly be part of the John Wick extended universe? Hard to say.) You can credit its bananas visual style displayed in the trailer above to Ilya Naishuller, the guy who directed the first-person POV action movie Hardcore Henry.

So are you ready to embrace the Mr. Show guy as a a gun-wielding badass? Time will tell. Nobody is hitting theaters February 26.