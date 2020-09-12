Frances McDormand Wanders the West in Chloé Zhao's Gorgeous Movie 'Nomadland'

Home, as a concept, resonates even more than usual these days. We've now been home for nearly seven months, and for most Americans, that means staying put. But in Chloé Zhao's Nomadland -- which premiered at this year's Toronto, Venice, and Telluride film festivals simultaneously -- the notion of "home" is transmutable and worth interrogating. The film is both a travelogue of the West, displaying some of the most stunning vistas ever put to screen, and a document of the innate hardness of American life under corporate structures. It is, above all, an immensely peaceful film, brimming with the kind of empathy that feels necessary and rare right now.

Zhao's previous two films, Songs My Brother Taught Me and The Rider, were docudramas set on Native American reservations, narrative films starring non-actors. Here, she adapts a piece of journalistic nonfiction by Jessica Bruder, using some of Bruder's actual subjects, but anchoring the piece with a performance by Frances McDormand as her protagonist.

McDormand plays Fern, who lived with her now-deceased husband in a small mining town known as Empire before the corporation keeping it afloat shut down and the zip code was rendered nonexistent. Fern is living out of her van and taking shifts at Amazon, when her friend Linda May tells her about the teachings of Bob Wells, a van life guru. Fern follows Linda to Bob's "Rubber Tramp Rendezvous," a sort of spiritual gathering of nomads, before they all head on their separate ways, occasionally crossing paths over the course of the film.

What at first appears to be an aimless narrative, dotted with mesmerizing tracking shots in which McDormand strides across landscapes as parades of mobile homes move out in the distance, subtly reveals itself to be a purposeful journey. Patiently, Zhao and McDormand reveal how Fern's insistence on traveling is a means of coping with grief over the loss of her spouse.