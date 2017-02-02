The Real History of Nootka Sound From Tom Hardy's 'Taboo'

What's its historical significance?

Nootka Sound was first populated by the Nuu-chah-nulth, a term you should recognize from Taboo as the tribe of Delaney's late mother. (Today, the name collectively refers to all the aboriginal tribes of western Vancouver Island, including the Mowachaht, who traded with the sound's first European visitors.) As noted in the intro to John Jewitt's White Slaves of Maquinna, the Nuu-chah-nulth were likely people "who had crossed the Bering Strait about 12,000 years ago."

It's believed that Spanish ships first discovered Nootka Sound as early as 1774, but it wasn't until 1778 that the first documented interaction with the area and its inhabitants came, when British explorer Captain James Cook bartered for fur with the Mowachaht. "A great many canoes filled with the Natives were about the ships all day, and a trade commenced betwixt us and them, which was carried on the strictest honisty on boath sides," he wrote in his Voyages made in the years 1778 and 1789, from China to the North West Coast of America. "Their articles were the skins of various animals, such as bears, wolfs, foxes, dear, rackoons, polecats, martins and in particular the sea beaver."