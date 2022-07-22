Jordan Peele's 'Nope' Rejects the Warm Glow of Nostalgia

Watching many modern horror films can feel like walking through a haunted graveyard of references. The rotting corpses of classics like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Halloween, or The Shining threaten to spring from the ground at a moment's notice, often in the form of a winking visual allusion or a self-aware line of dialogue. Sometimes, a character will literally watch the exact slasher the plot is riffing on or wear a vintage look that's meant to serve as a marker of taste. In the case of a franchise like Scream, the in-jokes are part of the fun. On TV, Netflix's '80s-obsessed Stranger Things turbo-charged this trend, weaponizing nostalgia and selling it back to an eager audience in super-sized streaming chunks.

Jordan Peele's latest genre-splicing experiment Nope, a monster movie about two Black horse trainer siblings on the outskirts of Hollywood played by Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer, feels both keenly aware and slyly skeptical of this exact dynamic. Within the opening minutes, we read a Bible quote, hear the comforting sound of a laugh track, and see the images of Eadweard Muybridge's 1878 cabinet cards "The Horse in Motion." Immediately, the Get Out filmmaker has put scripture, the corny sitcom, and cinema history in conversation. As the plot unfolds, the references become even more specific: a poster for the Sidney Poitier Western Buck and the Preacher, a tangent about SNL cast member Chris Kattan, and the repeated invocation of "the Oprah shot."

And then there's the clothing. Kaluuya's quiet OJ Haywood sports an orange crew hoodie from the set of The Scorpion King, the Mummy spinoff best known for providing Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson with his first starring role. (OJ's father, also a horse trainer, worked on the film.) Palmer's Emerald Haywood, more rebellious and outgoing than her brother, later wears a T-shirt for the noise-rock band The Jesus Lizard. Brandon Perea's electronics store employee Angel sports a shirt for the doom metal group Earth, and alt-rock staples Rage Against the Machine also pop up. Peele and cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema (Tenet) often frame the shirts in shots that make no attempt to obscure the logos or the names of the groups. Instead of feeling like empty cool-cred-chasing, the costuming, courtesy of Alex Bovaird, who did similarly sharp work on HBO's The White Lotus, deepens the experience. It's the best type of costume work: intentional yet believable.