The 'Black Mirror' Episode 'Nosedive' Shows How Uber's Rating System Could Destroy You

We're breaking down Season 3 of Black Mirror, which is now streaming on Netflix. You can read our interview with series creator Charlie Brooker and sift through our recaps and analyses of other new episodes "Shut Up and Dance," "Men Against Fire," and "Hated in the Nation." Here, we take a look at "Nosedive."

Uber riders know all about the five-star scale that has them rate their drivers -- and vice versa. Also found in different forms on eBay, Amazon, and other major websites and apps, the simplistic system exists as a means for people to sum up their feelings about certain humans, products, and businesses. It's this very system that Black Mirror's Season 3 premiere targets, deriding its vagaries and the potential damages it can inflict upon unsuspecting users.