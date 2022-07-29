How Scammers, TikTokers, and Satires Inspired 'Not Okay'

Influencers and microtrend TikTok fashion

The movie's colorful fashion—featuring Y2K-inspired looks, loud, geometric prints, and playful makeup—draws heavily from influencer style and the way that TikTok has popularized microtrends. Danni's wardrobe is essentially whatever is "in" that month, at least according to what she sees on her phone. In fact, the style is so on-point that, leading up to the film's release, TikTokkers have brought attention to how "dated" the movie's clothes look. Based on her influencer-heavy research, it's a joke that Shephard and her costume designer Sarah Laux are very much in on.

It was really defining for Danni as a character that she doesn't know what she wants or what she likes on an organic level. She's looking to be told what she likes by her phone and the culture around her. I wanted her style to always feel like she was digesting everything around her and throwing it all together, rather than coming from a genuine place. We pulled from so many different places for inspiration because we were like, "So much media saturation does distill down to a million little microtrends."

The costume designer [Sarah Laux] and I had a joke that Danni was an Emma Chamberlain fan—so I've seen pretty much every Emma Chamberlain video. I really was like, "I have to immerse myself!" I spent a lot of time on TikTok. I followed all the Instagram cool girls on this one account so that I could keep sending my costume designer photos and microtrends. I also deep dived on Devon Lee Carlson, Bella Hadid, Tana Mongeau, and James Charles. It was interesting to think about how all of the big influences distilled down to Danni. Like, she'll take a colorful eye shadow from one person, but then a T-shirt from another, and then this dress from this designer who always dresses the Kardashians.

We also spent a lot of time talking about what era she would be influenced by, and we both immediately felt it was Y2K. It wasn't just because it's on-trend—we both felt like Danni has an unwillingness to grow up, and it would be really fun for her to gravitate towards candy-colored rings and chains on her phone, and it was this idea of, "She likes stuff that's almost childlike and colorful, because she feels so gray and bleak all the time on the inside that she's looking at things from when she was happy when she was 12." There's this nostalgia for middle school that she has that definitely inspires some of her color palette.

We knew when we were making the movie that [the microtrends would date it]. We were like, "Microtrends are in for a month." When we did the Lisa Says Gah peace-sign pants, we were like, "These will not be a thing when the movie comes out!" But isn't that kind of the point, because right now, it's so funny? You go to thrift stores or yard sales and see last summer's microtrends, which is a major issue that we're making things cool for a month and then we're getting rid of them. The irony is that Danni's closet would just be stocked full of SHEIN knockoffs of every microtrend—mixed with expensive stuff because her parents were rich. We thought it was funny that she's still wearing the things that were hyper-internet a couple months ago.