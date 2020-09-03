Why 'Now and Then' Is Still the Perfect Summer Movie 25 Years Later

After reflecting on a summer adventure that he took with his childhood friends decades ago, the narrator of Stand by Me famously ends the 1986 drama by saying, "I never had any friends later on like the ones I had when I was 12. Jesus, does anyone?" And because, well, no, not really, the movie, adapted from a Stephen King story, has gone down as one of the best coming-of-age films of all time, and is still a summertime favorite today.

Not surprisingly, Stand by Me also likely inspired the release of a handful of subsequent narratives about adolescent friendships gone by, from 1993's The Sandlot to TV series like The Wonder Years. But the Rob Reiner film still overshadows the movie that most closely resembles it, 1995's Now and Then. Set largely in the summer of 1970 and focusing on four 12-year-old girls investigating the death of a boy who died in their small Indiana town in 1945, the movie was largely panned upon its release, with many prominent critics of the day (including Roger Ebert and The New York Times' Caryn James) deeming it little more than an all-girls version of Stand by Me.

But despite the simlarities and negative reviews, Now and Then, written by I. Marlene King (who later developed the show Pretty Little Liars) and directed by Lesli Linka Glatter (who'd go on to helm episodes of Freaks and Geeks and Homeland), has rightfully achieved cult-classic status as a sacred text on female friendship. Now and Then -- which celebrates its 25th anniversary on October 20 and is available to stream on HBO Max -- is also The Perfect Summer Movie. Despite the movie's autumn release date, here's why the sugary heaping of nostalgia about four friends reuniting in adulthood to reflect on that fateful summer when they set out to build a treehouse and investigate why a boy their age had died in the past is a summertime classic.