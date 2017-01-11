Who Picks the Songs on the 'Now That's What I Call Music' Albums? This Guy.

For channel-surfers in the late '90s and early '00s, ads for the Now That's What I Call Music series were a comforting part of any commercial break. But for the millions of people who purchased that first collection in 1998 by calling a 1-800 number or buying a CD in a store, the compilation -- which was spun off from a popular UK series of the same name -- was a perennial carpool favorite, the mix you threw on when you felt the urge to hear Hanson and Radiohead in a single drive-time.

That was then -- and this, as the mellifluous voice in the commercials would say, is now.

On November 4th, Sony and Universal will release the 60th entry in the long-running compilation series; the collection will include tracks from contemporary pop stars like Calvin Harris, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, and more. Though the record industry has transformed since the first collection -- you can stream Now records on Spotify and Apple Music, for example -- the Now series remains committed to the same goal it's always had: providing a snapshot of what's popular in music at a given point in time.