All NYC Movie Theaters Can Now Sell Beer and Wine

New Yorkers will soon be able to order beer and wine as they sit down to see the latest movies at theaters across the state.

The State Liquor Authority unanimously voted this week to allow movie theater owners to apply for beer and wine licenses. The ruling clears the path for NYC movie theaters to sell alcoholic beverages in the theaters themselves, as well as in bars and at concession stands in the cinemas’ lobbies, and theater owners will be able to start the application process for a license immediately.

Theaters that previously served alcohol in NYC were only allowed to do so under a restaurant license, which would be granted to spaces with a full kitchen and waitstaff to bring the alcohol to customers in their seats, or a tavern license, which limited drinking to a table.