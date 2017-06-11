Get a rundown of the month’s new releases

Whether you're looking for Liam Neeson in rampage mode, a flood of found-footage horror flicks, or Ben Affleck solidifying himself as a serious filmmaker (scary, right?), consider yourself covered
For Horror Junkies Looking for a Pre-Halloween Fix
Frankenweenie
Release Date: Friday, October 5
The story is a riff on Frankenstein and features the most adorable undead pooch since My Dog Skip. (He was a ghost, right?) This about a zombie dog from Tim “Alice In Dark Shadows Chocolate Factory” Burton isn't ideal for a guy's night out, but it’s a worthwhile date flick.
V/H/S
Release Date: Friday, October 5
Since found footage is the new reboot (and horror anthology is en vogue, too), the makers of V/H/S decided to combine their six short films into one horrifying feature. Each segment is helmed by a different up-and-coming director and features an entirely different story and cast. Most of the Sundance crowd liked it -- especially the short “Amateur Night”
Sinister
Release Date: Friday, October 12
About that found footage: Get used to it. Just one week after V/H/S comes Sinister, where Ethan Hawke finds a bunch of creepy old reels in the attic of his new home that unleash all sorts of terror onto his family. The trailer promises tons of scary children and Vincent D’Onofrio on Skype, which something nightmares are truly made of
Paranormal Activity 4
Release Date: Friday, October 19
This fourquel takes place five years after Paranormal Activity 2 and focuses on the terrorized neighbors of series regular Katie (Katie Featherston) and her weird stolen child Hunter. It's easy to be cynical about anything with "4" in the title, but here's hoping the filmmakers' promise of scare tactics via Kinect means a demented version of Zumba Fitness
Silent Hill: Revelation
Release Date: Friday, October 26
Ready to be confused? This is a sequel to the video game adaptation based on the third game in the series. It boasts a mini Game of Thrones in the casting of Kit Harington and Sean Bean, but the movie’s hero is neither Ned Stark nor Jon Snow. Rather, it’s teenager Heather Mason (Adelaide Clemens), who discovers her identity is not real and is subsequently hurled into a scary alternate universe. Silent Hill: Revelation is being released in 3D, so if you find yourself itching to use those glasses you forgot to recycle at The Avengers now’s your chance
Looking To Impress A Date With Your Exquisite Movie Taste?
Argo
Release Date: Friday, October 12
Argo is Ben Affleck’s third movie in the director’s chair and is sure to cement his behind-the-camera credibility. The ‘70s-set flick details the CIA’s real-life mission to rescue US hostages in Iran by posing as the crew of a cheesy sci-fi movie. It’s getting buzz for almost every possible Oscar category, but advance word says to pay particular mind to the supporting turns, especially over-60 MVP Alan Arkin and Breaking Bad meth lord Bryan Cranston
The Sessions
Release Date: Friday, October 19
If the awards pundits are to be believed, John Hawkes (Winter’s Bone, Eastbound & Down) is already in the running for Best Actor -- and all it took was him playing a paraplegic looking to lose his virginity to finally get there. In The Sessions (previously titled The Surrogate), Hawkes is real-life poet Mark O’Brien, a man paralyzed from the neck down by polio who hires a sex surrogate (Helen Hunt) after talking it over with his priest (William H. Macy)
Cloud Atlas
Release Date: Friday, October 26
This massive-looking epic directed by Tom Tykwer and the “Wachoswki Starship”, has the core cast playing several different characters over different storylines that are somehow all connected. The trailer promises lots of stunning visuals and a carousel of awful Tom Hanks hairstyles
For Fans of a Good Ol’ Fashioned Action
Taken 2
Release Date: Friday, October 5
Bryan Mills (Liam Neeson) is back with an even more particular set of skills he’s acquired over an even longer career that make him even more of a nightmare for human traffickers the world over. This time, his ex-wife (Famke Janssen) gets taken hostage in Istanbul by the father of one of the kidnappers he kicked to the curb in the first movie, while his daughter Kim (Maggie Grace) must also elude capture. It seems Bryan is more than up to the task of mangling baddies on foreign soil, but given the family’s terrible luck abroad, next time they should consider a stay-cation
Alex Cross
Release Date: Friday, October 19
Tyler Perry steps out of the grandma dress and into the shoes once worn by Morgan Freeman in Along Came a Spider and Kiss the Girls for this crime thriller. Detective Alex Cross is after an ex-military serial killer named The Butcher (Matthew Fox), who targets Cross’ wife. Say what you will about Perry, but the world has been deprived of an Alex Cross movie for 11 harsh years and the stupendously simple “Don’t ever cross Alex Cross” is just too awesome
For People With Mental Imbalances
Butter
Release Date: Friday, October 5
The OCD-addled have a new movie heroine in Laura Pickler (Jennifer Garner), a local politician’s wife who’s really, really into butter carving. Unfortunately for her, an orphan named Destiny gives her a run for her money in the small town’s annual carving contest. The stacked supporting cast including Rob Corddry, Olivia Wilde, Ty Burrell, Ashley Greene, and Hugh Jackman gives this quirkfest a glimmer of hope, so try to holster those dismissive Paula Deen jokes until it hits theaters
Seven Psychopaths
Release Date: Friday, October 12
If you loved In Bruges -- which you should, ‘cause it’s dark, bloody, and hilarious -- then get ready for director Martin McDonagh’s return to the big screen. This violent comedy follows a writer (Colin Farrell), his dog-thief best friend (Sam Rockwell), his best friend’s partner in crime (Christopher Walken), and a gangster who’s ready to crack skulls over his stolen Shih Tzu (Woody Harrleson). Expect lots of edgy humor, and try not to get too jealous of Rockwell’s awesome hat.