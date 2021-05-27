Visit M. Night Shyamalan's Creepy Magic Beach in the New Trailer for 'Old'

Ah, yes, summer, when people will be heading out to spend lovely days on the beach. Just make sure you don't end up on the sandy oasis from M. Night Shyamalan's latest film with its wonderfully basic title, Old. As evidenced in the latest trailer for the creepfest, that secluded hideaway is cursed and everyone who visits ages very fast. Like, very fast. Like, at one moment a girl is a 6-year-old and the other she's a young woman who is pregnant and giving birth.

This look at the movie introduces us to a family led by Gael García Bernal and Vicky Krieps, who found this getaway "online," she says, but clearly, she and her brood were led there for a specific reason. Because soon her kids are teenagers, portrayed by Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie and Alex Wolff. They aren't the only people on the beach either. Elsewhere Rufus Sewell, Eliza Scanlen, and Aaron Pierre are having similar issues.

After some time spent exploring the Glass universe, Shyamalan looks like he's back up to his old tricks with this one, promising a big twist explaining why all these people were led to this magic spot to get so freakin' old. We can't wait to find out.

Old is due out in theaters July 23.