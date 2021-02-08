Everyone's Getting Old Fast in the Trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's Latest Movie

This trailer that dropped during the Super Bowl is not for a movie about Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, despite being titled Old. (Zing!) No, it's the latest twisty fright fest from M. Night Shyamalan, which traps a family on an island where some freaky stuff starts to happen. Namely, the young children of parents, played by Gael García Bernal and Phantom Thread's Vicky Krieps, start to age very, very quickly. Yup, they get old. Hence the name of the movie. Old.

As is the case with pretty much everything Shyamalan has ever made, we can't tell what's going on from this brief look at the film and probably won't have any sense of the mystery until we sit our butts in theaters sometime over the summer, assuming we can go to theaters in the summer (fingers crossed!). What we do know from the trailer is after playing a game of hide and seek, Krieps' and Bernal's 6-year-old son emerges from the jungle as a young adult, portrayed by Alex Wolff of Hereditary fame. Their daughter, a kid, becomes a pregnant young woman (Little Women's Eliza Scanlen).

It all looks like spooky, occasionally ridiculous, fun. It's scheduled to come out in July.