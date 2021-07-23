The Twist Ending of 'Old' Is Good, Actually

Old centers on a family of four on vacation at a swanky beach resort. The parents, Guy and Prisca ( Gael García Bernal and Vicky Krieps ), are about to split up. She's suffering from an initially unknown illness; the tension in their relationship is visible even to their children, 11-year-old Maddox and 6-year-old Trent. The morning after they check in, the resort manager (Gustaf Hammarsten) invites them to a private beach. They are driven to the secluded paradise surrounded by rocks by a hotel employee (played by Shyamalan himself in an usual cameo), and joined on their trip by another family, including a doctor (Rufus Sewell), his trophy wife (Abbey Lee), their young daughter, and his mother (Kathleen Chalfant). A rapper who goes by Mid-Sized Sedan (Aaron Pierre) is already there, and a psychologist (Nikki Amuka-Bird) with epilepsy and her nurse husband (Ken Leung) are about to arrive.

If you know anything about M. Night Shyamalan , you know that he loves a plot twist, a trait that became his calling card as well as his mark of disgrace. But in Old, he's not aiming to shock audiences with an out-of-nowhere reveal like he did in the multiple personality disorder thriller Split . There's a bit of typical Shyamalan maximalism to the ending of Old, and an argument to be made that the movie would be more unsettling without the extra explanation, and yet I can't help but stick up for it.

Heading into a screening of M. Night Shyamalan's Old , I had heard something unsurprising: The movie had a twist and the twist was bad. But that's only half right. There is indeed a twist in Old and it's arguably not as effective as the rest of the movie, but the twist is a pleasantly creepy coda that doesn't deserve the scorn it will probably get.

Very quickly, strange occurrences start piling up. A dead body, that of a woman with MS who Mid-Sized had hung out with the night before, washes ashore. Anyone who tries to leave blacks out. And, of course, everyone starts getting older—fast. At first, it's most noticeable with the children, who start being portrayed by different actors: Thomasin McKenzie and Alex Wolff take over as Maddox and Trent, and Eliza Scanlen is now playing the doctor's daughter, Kara.

There's a silliness and WTF-ness to the rapid aging, certainly. Having just gone through puberty in a matter of minutes, Trent and Kara have sex, which renders Kara instantly pregnant and about to give birth. Shyamalan whips his camera around to reveal the horror of the changes taking place. But especially as the adults start to feel the effects of the beach's curse, Old becomes shockingly moving. Family squabbles slip away as hearing and eyesight disappears. The children grapple with not only the surprise loss of their own childhood, but with the decay of their parents.

There's a version of Old that would have ended with a shot on the beach after Guy and Prisca have died, their children watching over them with no answers as to why this happened. That would be in keeping with the source material, the graphic novel Sandcastle. Instead, Shyamalan gives the audience a "why." Here's the big reveal: All the guests on the island were part of a pharmaceutical company's trials: That's why at least one member of each party had an ailment, and the hotel staff greets them with personalized cocktails, which are secretly drugs disguised as booze.

It's still unclear just how the beach is capable of speeding up time, but the characters were there for a reason. They are casualties in an effort to make potentially lifesaving drugs available faster. Their hours of pain will add years onto other people's lives. There are echoes of Shyamalan's The Village in the twist, along with a hint of The Cabin in the Woods, only without the demons.

Where Old falters arguably more than the twist itself is when it adds a quasi-happy ending on top of the altruistically evil plot. Maddox and Trent escape, make their way back to the hotel, find a police officer, and help apprehend all the wrongdoers. For as crazy as their story sounds, they encounter very little resistance, and are eventually airlifted off the island to safety, reassuring each other that they will be fine. It's a moment that undercuts the dread of the entire preceding movie. Old is great when there's no hope and it leans into the inevitability of death and aging. Shyamalan should have followed that until the credits rolled.