How Olivia Rodrigo's Off-Screen Drama Plays Into the New Season of 'High School Musical'

When High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premiered on Disney+ back in November 2019, it featured a bunch of young, fresh-faced talent who were largely unknown to the general public. The series created by Tim Federle was a cheeky, winky homage to the franchise that turned Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens into stars. It wasn't a reboot, but a show about a high school where High School Musical was shot doing a production of High School Musical. As it goes into Season 2, the stakes have changed, and not just for the characters. Now High School Musical: The Musical: The Series stars someone who is on the verge of becoming one of the biggest pop stars on the planet.

If you haven't heard of Olivia Rodrigo, who plays ingenue Nini, you've probably heard her song "Drivers License." The ballad took over TikTok, became the number one song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for eight weeks in a row, and was the subject of a Saturday Night Live sketch. Speaking of, this weekend, Rodrigo is serving as the show's musical guest, catapulting her to even bigger stardom. Not only is Rodrigo a gifted songwriter, she's also mining the backstage drama of her own life—involving one of her HSM castmates—for her art, making what was once just a cute Disney+ show an even more intense focus of scrutiny. A little lost? Let's break down all the teen drama on and off the screen.