Olympic Athletes Are Pissed They Can't Play 'Pokémon Go' in Rio

As athletes arrive in Rio for the summer 2016 games, they will face international rivals, the ongoing panic over the Zika virus, and a record-setting number of condoms. But, according to many of the Olympians arriving on the scene in Brazil, they won't get the chance to test their skills against the world's most competitive creatures: Pokémon.

Despite having been released in 30 countries, the incredibly popular Pokémon Go mobile game is still unavailable in Brazil, making these a particularly bleak Olympics for any pole-vaulters hoping to catch a Rattata over the next few weeks. With Friday's Opening Ceremony approaching, it looks like more than a few athletes have opened the app to catch some pocket monsters in between training sessions. Instead of Pokémon, they found disappointment.