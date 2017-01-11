6 Things You Didn't Know About the Olympics Opening Ceremony

RIO 2016! It's a showcase for the triumph of the human spirit, opportunity for the world's top athletes to have all the sex, and a possible looming health disaster of epic proportions. High jump over here for all Thrillist's coverage of the games, and the games beyond the games.

History is made with every opening ceremony of the Olympic Games, like that time Hitler presided over the event (boo!), that one where Muhammad Ali lit the flame (yay!), and that bit where James Bond parachuted into a stadium with the Queen of England (boo-yay!). Olympics opening ceremonies are getting increasingly ornate, and you can be sure to expect a stupendous spectacle when the Games of the XXXI Olympiad kick off tonight from Rio de Janeiro. While you're watching the endless Parade of Nations, check out these eight cool, weird, and impressive entertainment factoids relating to opening ceremonies that not even Bob Costas could make boring.