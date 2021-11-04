Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin | Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin | Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

In fall 2021, Hulu dropped one of its most successful comedies to date with Only Murders in the Building. The show co-created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Looking, Grace and Frankie) follows the unlikely friendship of three lonely New Yorkers (played by Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez) who live in the same Upper West Side building and come together to create a podcast and solve a murder when another one of the neighbors winds up mysteriously dead. With elements of true crime, comedy, and some very sweet, wholesome chemistry among the leads, it found its way into many people's hearts (and made many jealous that they, too, can't solve mysteries with Charles, Mabel, and Oliver). While Season 1 wrapped up its caper by figuring out who killed Tim Kono (Julian Cihi), it threw the ultimate cliffhanger at fans by revealing his death actually isn't the only murder in the building. Now, the trio's crotchety neighbor Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell) is dead and it appears as if Mabel appears has blood on her hands—since she literally does, being the one who found the body. With another, even more shocking mystery in store, we're breaking down everything we know about Only Murders in the Building Season 2.

Selena Gomez | Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Will there be another season of Only Murders in the Building? Charles, Mabel, and Oliver won't be packing up their podcasting equipment anytime soon—before Season 1 had even wrapped up, Hulu ordered a second season of the comedy. It makes sense, considering how much critical acclaim the series generated and the fact that it was not only Hulu's most-watched Original comedy on its premiere date, but it ended up being the streaming service's most-watched comedy ever. Of the renewal, Karey Burke, president of 20th Television (which produces the series) said, "The comedy this team delivered has been the obsession of every executive at this studio, and our friends at Hulu have treated it like the crown jewel that it is. And now, thanks to the incredible audience response, we are so happy to say there will be more murders in the building—which is great news for everyone, except perhaps the residents of the Arconia."

When will Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building be released? If we were Brazzos and the case we were on was when another season of Only Murders might be released, we'd suspect it's due out sometime in 2022. Fans should be excited to know that the crew is actually scheduled to start shooting Season 2 sometime in November 2021, which series co-creator John Hoffman told Elle in an interview. In October 2021, he said that the show's writers had already been working "for a few months" and were about halfway done. So, it does seem possible that the show will meet its production deadline and probably film throughout the winter. Looking at that schedule, fans are likely in for another season of great faux fur coats from Mabel with a fall premiere.

Aaron Dominguez | Barbara Nitke/Hulu

Who in the cast will be back for Only Murders in the Building Season 2? What would Only Murders be without the leading funny throuple? Of course, Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez will return as Charles-Haden Savage, Oliver Putnam, and Mabel Mora. Aside from them, it seems likely that Aaron Dominguez will reprise his role as Oscar and so will Da'Vine Joy Randolph, who plays Detective Williams. Showrunner John Hoffman confirmed to Elle that Tina Fey will be back as true-crime podcast mogul Cinda Canning, and even though Teddy (Nathan Lane) and Theo Dimas (James Caverly) are in trouble for killing Zoe (Olivia Reis) and blaming the murder on Oscar, they'll return as well. As for Bunny who wound up dead in the Season 1 finale, we might actually not have seen the last of her. She's definitely dead, but Hoffman alluded to Entertainment Weekly that she'll be back. He said that he told Jane Houdyshell, who portrays the cranky Upper West Sider, that "it doesn't mean [she's] not going to be in the show" now that she's a victim. Like Tim Kono, expect more than a few Bunny flashbacks to get to the bottom of her murder.

Will there be any new cast members in Only Murders in the Building Season 2? Set in a building that's as big as the Arconia, it seems as though we've only met a portion of the residents that live there. We'll likely meet even more concerned, nosy neighbors going forward—now that another person who lives down the hall from them has been killed. You can also expect to meet people who were a part of Bunny's life. Hoffman told Elle, "There will be some new characters and new suspects and new people around the world of Bunny, and new people around the world of the building that will factor into the case around Bunny." Whether that means Bunny was hiding a world of criminal activity behind her door or was up to no good as a building board member is unclear, but as the trio looks into her death, they're sure to be introduced to some colorful characters.

Steve Martin and Martin Short | Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Who killed Bunny in Only Murders in the Building? At the end of the Season 1 finale, Mabel said exactly what was on everybody's mind when she said she felt like there were still a couple "loose ends." To fans, the tongue-in-cheek comment was in reference to the opening of the series, which showed Mabel over a dead body in a tie-dye sweatshirt. While the mystery had been looming behind the season, we finally found out who was killed at the end of the episode when Mabel went back down to her apartment to fetch some more celebratory champagne and found Bunny (Jane Houdyshell) oddly dressed in podcast merch and stabbed to death by a pair of knitting needles (or so it seems). Being that she was in Mabel's apartment and Mabel was found hunched over her body, covered in blood, authorities consider her the prime suspect and see Charles and Oliver as being in cahoots with her. Only Murders always has a couple twists up its sleeve, though, so it seems unlikely that those three are involved—or that we've even met the killer yet. Since we'll learn more about Bunny's background going forward, we might find out the unsuspecting old lady is actually involved with some nefarious associates, or has pissed off neighbors other than the podcasters. If you want to start sleuthing yourself, John Hoffman told EW the first questions to ask are whether Bunny was alone in Mabel's apartment or not and just how lethal knitting needles really are. One theory that's been floating around is that Cinda Canning had something to do with it. John Hoffman explained to EW that when he first pitched the series, his plan was to make the trio the suspects in another murder "and the subjects of a new podcast that could be coming out, done by their own mentor." Could Cinda be so desperate for another No. 1 pod that she orchestrated a crime and its coverup herself? In this twisty, quirky world, anything's possible!

What will Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building be about? The question on everybody's mind in Season 1 was Who killed Tim Kono?, and now that question has turned into Who killed Bunny? The investigation into Bunny's death will obviously be the focus of Season 2, but with our beloved pals at the center of the investigation, that means we're in for a bigger installment that expands beyond the walls of the Arconia. The trio are said to be thrust into the spotlight even more—since, while they were already minor podcast celebrities, now they're the buzzy subjects of even bigger podcast celeb Cinda Canning's latest. Mabel is supposedly going to be the center of attention even more than her older friends—likely because of how guilty she looks—so potentially we'll see her in the news and/or behind bars, while Charles and Oliver get sleuthing. While the show's scope might become wider, don't expect to stray too far from the Arconia. Rather, the show is supposed to reveal more about it. Hoffman told Deadline the season is set to explore the building's history and the effect that not one, but two resident murders has on its real estate value. While it might not be totally clear what's going on with Season 2 or how Canning's Only Murderers in the Building podcast will unfold, it's sure to be intriguing and oddly delightful.