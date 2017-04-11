Netflix's First 'Orange Is the New Black' Season 5 Trailer Changes the Show Completely

"If this is a real riot, do you think this is a step forward or backwards for equality?" asks Piper Chapman rhetorically in the new Season 5 trailer for Netflix's Orange Is the New Black, just before a handful of stick-wielding inmates rush past her to join a rowdy crowd gathered in a hallway.
There may be a riot, but something far more worrisome is going down at the prison: Dayanara Diaz (Dascha Polanco) stands over a guard, aiming a gun at his head. That's the jumping off point for a new season of Netflix's hit show.
The focused tension of this trailer will likely carry throughout the new season, the entirety of which will take place over 72 hours in Litchfield, a significant shift in the show's format. Will the new structure, somewhat reminiscent of 24, breathe enough life into OITNB to keep it going for another three seasons? Is Piper ever going to get out of this place? You'll have to wait until June 9 to find out.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.