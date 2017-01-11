'Orange Is the New Black' Season 4 Trailer Is More Intense Than Ever

Orange Is the New Black has always been a heavy show. But since it debuted back in 2013, it's gotten more intense with each passing season, taking its characters to emotionally raw places, asking tough questions about the prison system, and shedding some of its sillier comedic elements. Judging from the trailer Netflix just released, it looks like Season 4, which debuts on June 17, could be the darkest one yet. There's no "Peeno Noir" covers to be found here.

For one thing, Litchfield is now a for-profit prison, which will surely make life tougher for the inmates; and there will be a whole new roster of guards and prisoners to make life hell for familiar faces like Piper, Crazy Eyes, Taystee, and Poussey. "Pain's always there," says Pennsatucky towards the end of the clip. "But suffering is a choice."