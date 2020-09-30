Entertainment Who Will Win at the 2021 Oscars? Let's start predicting movie awards for this very strange year.

If this were a normal year -- LOL -- at this point, we'd actually have a pretty good sense of what the Oscar race would look like. There might even be some sure things in some categories. But this is not a normal year and that makes for an awfully weird, but very interesting awards season to come. First of all, the Oscars aren't happening until April 25, and the 2020 movie year doesn't actually end with 2020. Instead, the eligibility cut-off is February 28. But that doesn't mean you're going to see a barrage of big titles coming to theaters in January. Since Tenet's lackluster box office numbers didn't reassure studios that American audiences are clamoring to go back to theaters, titles are being ripped from the schedule. Disney, which now owns Fox, recently announced it was pulling West Side Story, one of the remaining Oscar-y movies that hasn't been pushed into the oblivion of "sometime in 2021" into…"sometime in 2021." So where does that leave the Oscar race? Actually, in a very curious place with some unlikely frontrunners -- and a lot of Netflix.

Festival favorites Ammonite

Release date: November 13

Director: Francis Lee

Cast: Kate Winslet, Saoirse Ronan, Fiona Shaw

What's it about: Paleontologist Mary Anning starts up a seaside romance with a miserable young woman whose husband is away.

What should it be in contention for: Winslet gives another phenomenal turn as the hardened Anning.

What are its chances: Frankly, Ammonite wasn't a critical favorite when it premiered at TIFF. (We at Thrillist were higher on it than most.) It's going to need a wave of reappraisal. Nomadland

Release date: December 4

Director: Chloé Zhao

Cast: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn, Linda May

What's it about: A woman (McDormand) wanders America after deciding to live out of her van.

What should it be in contention for: Everything, basically. Zhao's previous two films were widely acclaimed, but this is her first with a major movie star. (That is, until her Marvel entry, The Eternals, comes out.) Speaking of, McDormand, acting largely opposite non-professionals, is a shoe-in for Best Actress, which she won only a couple of years ago for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

What are its chances: Very good. In any other year, Nomadland might seem a bit too indie and amorphous to be an Oscar frontrunner, but in this odd year, it's the closest we've got. Nomadland won the highest honor at the Venice Film Festival, the Golden Lion, and the people's choice award at a largely remote TIFF. The Father

Release date: December 18

Director: Florian Zeller

Cast: Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman, Olivia Williams

What's it about: An elderly man's reality shifts as he succumbs to dementia.

What should it be in contention for: Hopkins was the person everyone talked about after The Father played Sundance, and this is just the kind of role to score him a late-career Oscar. He swerves from feeble to energetic as his character tries to sort out his surroundings. Colman is also great as his frustrated daughter.

What are its chances: In the acting categories? Great. May be harder for it to break through to Best Picture, but, hey, anything could happen. One Night in Miami

Release date: TBD

Director: Regina King

Cast: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Leslie Odom Jr., Aldis Hodge, Eli Goree

What's it about: Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, Jim Brown, and Cassius Clay have a conversation about activism and civil rights the night Clay beats Sonny Liston in 1963.

What should it be in contention for: One Night in Miami is all about its extraordinary performances. This is a breakout for Ben-Adir, best known for a romantic turn in Hulu's High Fidelity series, as Malcolm X, but each of the four lead actors could end up on the ballot.

What are its chances: Right now, it doesn't have a release date, so it might not even come out this year. But if it does, it should be riding high out of praise from the festivals. Minari

Release date: TBD

Director: Lee Isaac Chung

Cast: Steven Yeun, Alan S. Kim, Yeri Han

What's it about: Yeun plays a Korean immigrant father in the 1980s who moves his family to Arkansas with dreams of starting a farm.

What should it be in contention for: Minari, a gorgeous and heartbreaking story about assimilation from Chung, stunned at the Sundance Film Festival. Yeun once again establishes himself as an actor who is far more than his most famous role as The Walking Dead's Glenn, and Alan S. Kim gives a kid performance that is both adorable and deep.

What are its chances: Depends on how A24 wants to play this. The hot distributor has decided not to release anything until theaters are up and running. Pieces of a Woman

Release date: TBD

Director: Kornél Mundruczó

Cast: Vanessa Kirby, Shia LaBeouf, Ellen Burstyn

What's it about: After a home birth goes wrong, a couple falls apart.

What should it be in contention for: Pieces of a Woman was one of the most divisive titles among critics at Venice and TIFF, but there were two things everyone agreed on: Vanessa Kirby is great, and that 25-minute long take sequence featuring her character giving birth is quite striking. Though the rest of the movie is sort of a mess, that virtuosic filmmaking might be able to propel Mundruczó to director recognition.

What are its chances: Again, there's no release date here, but it has been picked up by Netflix, which isn't as beholden as others are to theater openings.

Already out First Cow

Release date: March 6

Director: Kelly Reichardt

Cast: John Magaro, Orion Lee, Toby Jones

What's it about: Two men bond in 19th Century Oregon over a new cow in town and oily cakes.

What should it be in contention for: Kelly Reichardt is considered one of the best directors working today, but her films have never really been considered Oscar fare. Perhaps this strange year will change that. She deserves a nom, as does her film as a whole. Plus, an honorary Oscar for Evie the cow.

What are its chances: A24 will have to make a big push for it, but now that the rest of its slate is largely off the calendar; fingers are crossed. Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Release date: March 13

Director: Eliza Hittman

Cast: Sidney Flanagan, Talia Ryder, Théodore Pellerin

What's it about: Two girls road trip from rural Pennsylvania to New York so one can get an abortion.

What should it be in contention for: Hittman deserves all the props for the unrelenting realism of this quiet film, as do her lead actresses, especially Sidney Flanagan, who is responsible for one of the most devastating scenes of the year.

What are its chances: Like First Cow, in a normal year Never Rarely Sometimes Always would likely be completely overlooked, perhaps save for critics awards. We'll see if the year's strangeness makes any difference. Da 5 Bloods

Release date: June 12

Director: Spike Lee

Cast: Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis, Isaiah Whitlock Jr., Chadwick Boseman

What's it about: A group of Black Vietnam vets return to the country where they fought to find the body of their friend and the treasure alongside it.

What should it be contention for: Spike Lee won his first Oscar in 2019 for writing BlacKkKlansman. Could this be the year he finally gets director or picture? Meanwhile, Netflix is launching a major campaign for the underrated Delroy Lindo, who deserves all the plaudits for his role as a Trump-supporting vet. And then there's the matter of Chadwick Boseman, who might be posthumously in the supporting actor race.

What are its chances: Great, as long as Netflix doesn't sideline it for other campaigns. Tenet

Release date: September 3

Director: Christopher Nolan

Cast: John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh

What's it about: Who knows? Just kidding. Sort of. It's about an evil plot to end the world using inverted time.

What should it be in contention for: Best director? Best picture? Nolan's movie was divisive for myriad reasons. Some found it incomprehensible; others found the choice to release it in theaters reprehensible. Still, it's one of the only major studio titles to come out in 2020, so it has that going for it.

What are its chances: I'd guess by the time the Oscars roll around in April, everyone will have forgotten about it. I'm Thinking of Ending Things

Release date: September 4

Director: Charlie Kaufman

Cast: Jessie Buckley, Jesse Plemons, Toni Collette, David Thewlis

What's it about: A young woman goes on a road trip with her boyfriend to meet his parents. Also, death. And time. And loneliness.

What should it be in contention for: Both Plemons and Buckley are incredible in very tricky roles, and Kaufman pulls off another one of his meta, existential feats.

What are its chances: It may be too weird for Oscar voters, but we'll see.

Upcoming Netflix plays The Trial of the Chicago 7

Release date: September 25 in theaters; October 16 on Netflix

Director: Aaron Sorkin

Cast: Sacha Baron Cohen, Jeremy Strong, Mark Rylance, Eddie Redmayne, Yayha Abdul Mateen II

What's it about: The courtroom fracas after protestors are charged with conspiracy at the 1968 Democratic Convention.

What should it be in contention for: Sorkin is a guaranteed screenwriting nod and possibly a win, but he'll probably be in the race for director and picture, too. His actors will be battling out who gets spots in which categories. The surest thing seems like Cohen, strangely enough, for playing Abbie Hoffman.

What are its chances: It's the surest thing right now, I'd say. It's a stirring (if a bit corny) courtroom drama perfectly tailored to the current moment. The Midnight Sky

Release date: December 20

Director: George Clooney

Cast: George Clooney, Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo, Tiffany Boone

What's it about: Clooney is back in the director's chair playing a scientist who tries to stop a group of astronauts from coming back to Earth.

What should it be contention for: We don't know! No one has seen it. But Clooney is a starry name who could attract voters.

What are its chances: Again, unclear! Mank

Release date: TBD

Director: David Fincher

Cast: Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Tom Burke

What's it about: Screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz and the writing of Citizen Kane.

What should it be in contention for: TBD, but probably all the big ones.

What are its chances: Sight unseen, this is one of the most anticipated films of the year. It's Fincher's first since Gone Girl and it's a Hollywood story about Hollywood, which Hollywood loves. Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Release date: TBD

Director: George C. Wolfe

Cast: Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Colman Domingo, Taylour Paige

What's it about: In this adaptation of the acclaimed play, August Wilson imagines a conversation between the legendary blues singer and her bandmates.

What should it be in contention for: TBD, but expect Davis and Boseman to be in the acting races.

What are its chances: Very good. You should never discount a Davis performance, and we've heard that Boseman is amazing in his final filmed performance.

Movies that may (or may not) come out Dune

Release date: December 18

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya

What's it about: Control the spice, control the universe.

What should it be in contention for: TBD! But perhaps Villeneuve can follow up his nom for Arrival.

What are its chances: Will Villeneuve's take on Frank Herbert's sci-fi epic beat the Academy's bias against genre? Will it even come out in 2020? Respect

Release date: January 15

Director: Liesl Tommy

Cast: Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Audra McDonald, Marlon Wayans

What's it about: Aretha Franklin, of course!

What should it be in contention for: We don't know, but we're guessing Jennifer Hudson will want to be back on the Dolby stage.

What are its chances: Unclear at this point. News of the World

Release date: December 25

Director: Paul Greengrass

Cast: Tom Hanks, Helena Zengel, Mare Winningham, Elizabeth Marvel

What's it about: Tom Hanks reunites with his Captain Phillips director in this adaptation of a novel by Paulette Jiles. He plays a man who travels around the West in the 19th Century telling people about what's happening outside their secluded bubbles.

What should it be contention for: TBD, but Hanks has been giving a string of great performances.

What are its chances: TBD. Judas and the Black Messiah

Release date: TBD

Director: Shaka King

Cast: Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield, Dominique Fishback, Jesse Plemons

What's it about: The assassination of Black Panther leader Fred Hampton by the FBI.

What should it be in contention for: We don't know yet, but Kaluuya's performance looks incredible from the trailer.

What are its chances: It's currently scheduled for 2021. But will it be released before the cutoff date?